Report: Robert Lewandowski to Chelsea

Neil Ashton is reporting that Chelsea have moved to the front of the queue for Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich’s star striker, 29, changed his agent to Pini Zahavi last week amid plenty of speculation that he’s angling for a move away from the Bundesliga’s reigning champs as Real Madrid, PSG and others circle the star who is contracted to Bayern until 2021.

Yet the forward had this to say to Sky Sport in Germany over the weekend about changing from his agent of 10 years, Cezary Kucharski. Does it mean he will be moving on from Bayern?

“No, it has nothing to do with that. The speculation is funny, but it doesn’t interest me,” Lewandowski said.

Zahavi is a close ally of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and played a big role in Neymar’s world-record move from Barcelona to PSG last summer.

Lewandowski has achieved all he can in the Bundesliga both with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, winning every trophy possible domestically, although the one remaining trophy on his list is the UEFA Champions League as he was a runner up in 2012-13 with Dortmund and has reached the semifinal with Bayern on two occasions.

His goalscoring prowess has seen him lead the way for Bayern in all three seasons he’s been at the club, while this season he has scored 29 goals in 32 games in all competitions to take his tally with the Bavarian giants to an incredible 139 in 181 games.

Lewandowski will turn 30 after the 2018 World Cup this summer where he will lead Poland, who currently sit in the world’s top 10 thanks largely to his goals.

Would Chelsea be a good fit?

Lewandowski seems made for the Premier League. He is mobile enough to cause problems in-behind but can win balls in the air, lead the line and hold up the ball. That’s exactly what Chelsea have needed since Diego Costa was sold last summer and Antonio Conte certainly hasn’t got it from Alvaro Morata this season.

It appears the predatory Polish forward has one more big move in his locker before calling it quits and if Bayern are ready to let him leave this summer (why would they, though?) then you can expect a mad scramble among Europe’s big boys who need a new talisman for their attack.

