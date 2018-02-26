More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Report: Robert Lewandowski to Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
Neil Ashton is reporting that Chelsea have moved to the front of the queue for Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich’s star striker, 29, changed his agent to Pini Zahavi last week amid plenty of speculation that he’s angling for a move away from the Bundesliga’s reigning champs as Real Madrid, PSG and others circle the star who is contracted to Bayern until 2021.

Yet the forward had this to say to Sky Sport in Germany over the weekend about changing from his agent of 10 years, Cezary Kucharski. Does it mean he will be moving on from Bayern?

“No, it has nothing to do with that. The speculation is funny, but it doesn’t interest me,” Lewandowski said.

Zahavi is a close ally of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and played a big role in Neymar’s world-record move from Barcelona to PSG last summer.

Lewandowski has achieved all he can in the Bundesliga both with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, winning every trophy possible domestically, although the one remaining trophy on his list is the UEFA Champions League as he was a runner up in 2012-13 with Dortmund and has reached the semifinal with Bayern on two occasions.

His goalscoring prowess has seen him lead the way for Bayern in all three seasons he’s been at the club, while this season he has scored 29 goals in 32 games in all competitions to take his tally with the Bavarian giants to an incredible 139 in 181 games.

Lewandowski will turn 30 after the 2018 World Cup this summer where he will lead Poland, who currently sit in the world’s top 10 thanks largely to his goals.

Would Chelsea be a good fit?

Lewandowski seems made for the Premier League. He is mobile enough to cause problems in-behind but can win balls in the air, lead the line and hold up the ball. That’s exactly what Chelsea have needed since Diego Costa was sold last summer and Antonio Conte certainly hasn’t got it from Alvaro Morata this season.

It appears the predatory Polish forward has one more big move in his locker before calling it quits and if Bayern are ready to let him leave this summer (why would they, though?) then you can expect a mad scramble among Europe’s big boys who need a new talisman for their attack.

Man United’s Romelu Lukaku wants more respect

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 11:20 AM EST
Romelu Lukaku put in a dominant display for Manchester United in their 2-1 win against his former club Chelsea on Sunday.



He received plenty of praise for his goal and assist in the comeback win but the 24-year-old believes he deserves more respect than he’s been getting.

Much has been made about Lukaku scoring for the first time this season against one of the “big six” clubs in the Premier League and it is true that even during his time at Everton he struggled to take chances, albeit limited ones, against the big boys.

Speaking at Old Trafford after the victory which sent United back to second in the Premier League table, Lukaku wants a little more R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

“I just need to keep working hard,” Lukaku said. “I think I have got a nice record. I’ve scored a lot this season and I just want to keep going… I started playing when I was 16. Year in, year out people expect 20 goals from me. I’ve been doing it for 10 years straight, so I think I’ve proved myself. You expect a bit more respect but it’s the situation we’re in. I don’t listen to it. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch.”

Lukaku certainly did that on Sunday as he showed Chelsea what they were missing by first letting him leave for Everton in 2015 and then losing out on his signature in the summer. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of his last four seasons in England, with 16 and 17 his tallies in the two seasons before that.

The Belgian international has now scored 22 goals in his debut season at United and the burden of wearing the No.9 jersey for the Red Devils seems to have been lifted in recent weeks. From October to December he scored just once in nine PL games but since 2018 has arrived Lukaku has looked refreshed and ready to lead the line.

More so Lukaku’s overall contribution to United’s displays have been more impressive than his goalscoring exploits. His clever maneuvering and cross to set up the winner for Jesse Lingard on Sunday was sublime and his ability to drop deeper and spray useful balls out wide, plus launch counters that he is in the box to finish off himself, cannot be underestimated.

Does he deserve more respect? Time will tell. But being the star center forward for United with a $100 million price tag on your back certainly comes with extra scrutiny and Lukaku is probably trying to remind everyone what he’s had to overcome so far to get back among the goals after plenty of criticism.

Gold Cup to be expanded from 2019

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 10:31 AM EST
Get ready for an expanded Gold Cup field.

CONCACAF announced on Monday that 16 teams will compete from the 2019 Gold Cup onwards, with the governing body from North, Central America and the Caribbean also saying that are exploring the possibility of hosting games outside of the United States of America.

Here’s more from CONCACAF in the release.

“The confederation is also exploring a pan-regional footprint for the 2019 Gold Cup, which would include matches being played outside of the United States, including the possibility of matches in Central America and the Caribbean.”

The Gold Cup, in its current format, has been held since 1993 and each time the tournament has been hosted in the USA with Mexico twice hosting games (1993 and 2003) and Canada also hosting games alongside the U.S. in 2015.

Expansion plans approved will see the number of teams increase from 12 to 16, while the qualification format for the 16 teams will also be refreshed.

Is this a good idea?

Taking games during the tournament to Costa Rica, Mexico and maybe even Panama would certainly be long overdue. Could CONCACAF create a similar vibe to the European Championships which are usually held in one host nation (except for 2020) or joint hosts a la 2000 and 2012?

It seems like the majority of Gold Cup games will remain in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.

Expanding the field to 16 teams will see plenty of the smaller Caribbean nations included and there is a danger that there could be plenty of lopsided scorelines.

The USMNT are the current Gold Cup champions and they have six titles ahead of Mexico’s record-breaking seven, but giving another nations home field advantage seems to be the right idea from CONCACAF.

In future years, maybe Panama and Costa Rica could be joint hosts? Or maybe Mexico could be the sole hosts of the tournament?

Guardiola on potential ban for wearing yellow ribbon

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 8:39 AM EST
LONDON — Moments after winning his first trophy as Manchester City manager, the focused switch to something less jovial for Pep Guardiola at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The fight for Catalan Independence.

Guardiola, 47, was charged for making a political statement by the English Football Association last week as he’s been wearing a yellow ribbon publicly support his home state of Catalonia following the failed independence vote which led to local politicians being imprisoned.

Asked if he will continue to wear the yellow ribbon despite the threat of a fine or a touchline ban, the Spaniard was in a defiant mood.

“They [the FA] know I will wear it always. I can wear it somewhere else. UEFA have another opinion. They say you can wear it as long as it’s with respect. Here [in England] it’s different apparently,” Guardiola said. “I have empathy for the people who have no freedom, those guys in Spain who are in jail. They haven’t been proven guilty. Anyone can be in that situation.”

The situation has been made more complicated by the fact that the English FA have been fined by FIFA for wearing poppies on their shirts to show respect to their fallen soldiers in past conflicts, which can be seen by many as a political statement.

After winning the League Cup Guardiola spoke passionately, and at length, about his reasons for fighting for Catalonia’s politicians currently in jail for their part in the independence vote. He wants them to be freed and he also acknowledged the 6,000 yellow ribbons that were dished out and worn by Man City fans at Wembley on Sunday.

“Before being a football manager I am a human being and this is for humanity. You did Brexit. You allowed Scotland to have a referendum about if (they) want to stay or not. And, after, the people vote,” Guardiola added. “There are four guys in prison and other guys, they don’t have weapons, just votes in the ballot. I said this is always with me and it always will be until the last. I will accept whatever they [the FA] decide about my behavior. It’s not a lack of respect, it’s being part of humanity.”

The FA will say rules are rules and this could lead to a hefty fine or a touchline ban for Guardiola.

It doesn’t appear that he cares about that and among his brilliance as a coach there appears to be a streak of severe stubbornness which means this situation has no end in sight.

In an age where people urge athletes and coaches to “stick to sports” good on Guardiola for standing up for what he believes in, no matter the costs to himself personally. We understand the FA have rules and regulations and if they allow Guardiola to do this, then it sets a dangerous precedent, but who is he harming?

There is some doubt as to Guardiola becoming a human rights crusader given a lack of political freedom in the United Arab Emirates, the home of Manchester City’s owners, because if he is fighting for the rights of one group of people, shouldn’t he be advocating fair political treatment across the globe?

Don’t expect this debate to disappear anytime soon.

Wenger’s bizarre reaction after League Cup defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 7:40 AM EST
1 Comment

LONDON — It appears Arsene Wenger is a glutton for punishment…



Speaking after Arsenal’s 3-0 shellacking at the hands of Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, Wenger chose to single out the fourth official for not allowing more minutes to be added to the end of the game.

That’s right. 3-0 down heading into stoppage time, Wenger wanted more time for his Gunners to aimlessly pass sideways before giving the ball away.

Here’s what he had to say in the press conference.

“When I asked the fourth official why he didn’t give more stoppage time… he replied by saying ‘why do you want more time?'” Wenger said. “I said ‘its not down to you to judge how much time.'”

Arsene. Come on. He was doing you a favor.

Wenger conceded that City, particularly in the second half, were the better team and deserved to win, but he did complain about their second goal being allowed as Leroy Sane stood in front of David Ospina in an offside position as Vincent Kompany prodded home but VAR didn’t rule out the goal.

It is difficult to see why Wenger was so transfixed with adding an extra few seconds to a miserable outing for his side, when the defensive issues were clear for all to see as Shkodran Mustafi made a big mistake early on and his attacking stars of Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang didn’t show up.

The Gunners are now eight points off the top four, albeit with a game in hand against Man City this Thursday, but it appears with no FA Cup action to worry about, all of their focus should be on winning the UEFA Europa League to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.