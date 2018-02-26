More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
USL Austin

Report: USL Austin forging ahead despite looming Crew threat

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2018, 7:40 PM EST
USL Austin is back in motion despite the looming threat of a Columbus Crew relocation to the home of Spoon and Explosions in the Sky.

The Austin Statesman is reporting that the expansion group is following USL direction to pursue a first season in 2019, and that the club could still be moved if Anthony Precourt gets his wish to move the Crew to Texas.

The “Save The Crew” movement has helped turn Precourt’s desires into a black (and gold) eye on Major League Soccer, and perhaps this is a step in the right direction for one of the league’s first teams.

However, it seems a challenging concept for Austin fans: Get behind a new team in your town, one which may not exist in a year’s time.

That said, moving your fanship to a new logo over just 365 days isn’t exactly like moving a 23-year-old club with a championship away from its soccer-specific stadium via a shadily-worded contract.

From the Statesman’s article, which spoke to the USL and USL Austin owner Bobby Epstein:

USL Austin sat on idle for 4½ months, giving Anthony Precourt time to come up with a stadium solution. If the Crew were to relocate here, the division two franchise would request a move to another market.

“The league has told us we’ve got to get our franchise started or we risk losing it,” Epstein said Monday.

FA Cup preview: Swans-Wednesday, Spurs-Rochdale

Tim Goode/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2018, 8:07 PM EST
Swansea City’s new managerial hero meets his old mates, and Mauricio Pochettino‘s men hope to avoid further egg on their collective face.

It starts Tuesday, when Carlos Carvalhal leads his resurgent Swans against the club he managed just over two months ago.

Sheffield Wednesday’s the name, and the winner gets to host either Tottenham Hotspur and Rochdale. Those two stage their replay at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Swansea City vs. Sheffield Wednesday — 3:05 p.m. ET Tuesday

The sides drew 0-0 on Feb. 17 at Hillsborough Stadium, the 28th all-time meeting between the two clubs. No. 29 comes at the Liberty Stadium, where the Owls have not won since 1983. Not to fear, Wednesday faithful, there have only been two draws in the interim.

A win won’t be a wild upset for Wednesday, but it would give a measure of respect to a season which saw the club drop from promotion hopefuls to 17th in the Championship table. Here’s Wednesday’s Cameron Dawson, who made his name as Carvalhal’s surprise keeper:

“He had a nice moment coming back to Hillsborough but now he will be in his home place in Swansea and we will have to try and go there and get a result. But we will back ourselves to do that. We want to get a positive result after Saturday and knock Carlos out of the cup.”

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Rochdale — 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday

Rochdale and Spurs looked destined for a 1-1 replay when late drama had other ideas at the Spotland Stadium. Dele Alli launched himself into outer space to win a late penalty, converted by Harry Kane, but Steven Davies stunned the Premier League powers with a stoppage time goal to force a replay.

The Dale are heavy underdogs at Wembley Stadium, and Spurs will be aching to find their finishing boots after a frustrating weekend win over Crystal Palace.

PSG issues Neymar injury update; Silva claims Marseille targeted star

AP Photo/Paul White
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2018, 6:58 PM EST
Pretty heavy charges lay at the feet of Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet, as PSG announced that Neymar has a sprained ankle and broken metatarsal.

The Paris Saint-Germain captain claims that Payet and his teammates aimed to hurt Neymar in the lead-up to the seemingly innocuous exchange that ultimately sent the megastar off the field on the stretcher.

His basis? Silva says Payet told the referee as much:

“It’s a shame. Payet said to the referee that he wanted to hurt. That is not football.”

French radio station RMC claimed Payet told referee Benoit Bastien: “Tell Neymar to calm down or we are going to take care of him.”

Now Neymar’s injury came without contact — typically worse for the severity of the injury — and after he snuck his studs onto Bouna Sarr’s leg, but there’s no question the Brazilian was being hunted (There’s embellishment in the below video, but also clear tactical fouling).

PSG plays Marseille again on Wednesday in the French Cup before a league match at Troyes and a first leg with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Lukaku suggests Premier League All-Star Game, so we pick XIs

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2018, 5:37 PM EST
WARNING: This was done in about an hour, on a whim (Thanks, Rom). It’s up for wild debate, so please hit the comments section and go from there.

All Star games are mostly terrible. There’s little defense, less chemistry, and teams are basically hoping their best dudes don’t get hurt.

Plus, with the haves and the have-nots around, just watch a Top Six match and call it a day. In soccer, we just kinda accept international soccer as our best hope.

But Manchester United man Romelu Lukaku proposed the idea on Twitter, and PST’s Joe Prince-Wright quickly supplied the team parameters.

The London divide begs the question: Who would be on these teams, and who would win?

As it stands, the North looks to have an edge with the Top Three teams on the table and wild talent on Everton woefully underperforming at Goodison Park.

In terms of the table, Joe’s North has clubs 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 19, 20

The South has 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18.

Pretty even.

We’ll add a couple other parameters: Each club has to submit at least one player, and that players has to start. That would mean only one team would get two starters (and Man City would probably place five of the North’s six subs).

Also, the teams would be able to use all of their seven subs.

Team North (3-5-2)

De Gea (Man Utd)

Tarkowski (Burnley) — Hegazi (West Brom) — Lascelles (Newcastle)

Gana Gueye (Everton)– Mooy (Huddersfield)

Shaqiri (Stoke) — De Bruyne (Man City) — Mahrez (Leicester)

 Sergio Aguero (Man City) — Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Subs: Pope (GK, Burnley); Otamendi (Man City), Ndidi (Leicester), Sane (Man City), Sanchez (Man Utd), Lukaku (Man Utd), Firmino (Liverpool).

-vs-

Team South (3-4-3)

Lloris (Spurs)

Duffy (Brighton) — Ake (Bournemouth) — Mawson (Swansea)

Kante (Chelsea) — Romeu (Saints)

Lanzini (West Ham) — Ozil (Arsenal)

Zaha (Palace) — Kane (Spurs) — Richarlison (Watford)

Subs: Courtois (GK, Chelsea), Hazard (Chelsea), Mustafi (Arsenal), Vertonghen (Spurs), Eriksen (Spurs), Dele (Spurs), Willian (Chelsea)

BONUS

How about a couple of XIs with no limitations? (Sorry, Rom… formations!)

North (3-4-3)

De Gea (Man Utd)

Otamendi (Man City) — Van Dijk (Liverpool) — Kompany (Man City)

Matic (Man Utd)

 Pogba (Man Utd) — De Bruyne (Man City) — Silva (Man City)

Sanchez (Man Utd) — Aguero (Man City) — Salah (Liverpool)

-vs-

South (4-4-2)

Lloris (Spurs)

Azpilicueta (Chelsea) — Vertonghen (Spurs) — Alderweireld (Spurs)

Kante (Chelsea) — Dembele (Spurs)

Dele (Spurs) — Ozil (Arsenal)

Kane (Spurs)– Hazard (Chelsea)

Jordan Morris ruled out for season in major setback

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
Jordan Morris’ ACL injury has ended his season, Seattle Sounders confirmed on Monday.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury in a CONCACAF Champions League match at Santa Tecla FC last week.

Morris has 17 goals and six assists in 70 matches for the Sounders, but failed to build on a magnificent rookie season last year:He scored just three times with two assists in 23 matches.

Here’s Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey, from SoundersFC.com:

“We are going to do what is best for Jordan’s career long-term. We think he is a Sounder for the long-term, he is in the club’s long-term plans,” Lagerwey added. “Jordan is part of the Sounders, that has not changed, that will not change. We are going to do what’s best for him long-term, which may mean a longer recovery.”

Potentially unpopular take on a young American soccer hero: This is not a huge setback for the Sounders, and most of the drawback comes from the timing of the injury (and Seattle’s inclusion in the CCL).

Some advanced metrics had Morris (barely) behind Will Bruin in 2017 performance, and Bruin remains on the team as a proven double-digit league scorer.

It also opens the door for any number of U.S. prospects. Not to kick a player when he’s down, but it begs the question of whether Morris descends into the post-injury dips of once-huge USMNT prospects Gyasi Zardes and Charlie Davies (wildly varying degrees of injury severity in those cases).

For all the plaudits Morris received when Jurgen Klinsmann elevated him to the senior team, he’s scored five times in 25 matches. With Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, and others in the pipeline, this recovery will be a crucible for Morris’ potential. The good news is, he’s often carried himself like a man capable of coming out of it with style. Here’s hoping.