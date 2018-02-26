Report: USL Austin forging ahead despite looming Crew threat

USL Austin is back in motion despite the looming threat of a Columbus Crew relocation to the home of Spoon and Explosions in the Sky.

The Austin Statesman is reporting that the expansion group is following USL direction to pursue a first season in 2019, and that the club could still be moved if Anthony Precourt gets his wish to move the Crew to Texas.

The “Save The Crew” movement has helped turn Precourt’s desires into a black (and gold) eye on Major League Soccer, and perhaps this is a step in the right direction for one of the league’s first teams.

However, it seems a challenging concept for Austin fans: Get behind a new team in your town, one which may not exist in a year’s time.

That said, moving your fanship to a new logo over just 365 days isn’t exactly like moving a 23-year-old club with a championship away from its soccer-specific stadium via a shadily-worded contract.

From the Statesman’s article, which spoke to the USL and USL Austin owner Bobby Epstein:

USL Austin sat on idle for 4½ months, giving Anthony Precourt time to come up with a stadium solution. If the Crew were to relocate here, the division two franchise would request a move to another market. “The league has told us we’ve got to get our franchise started or we risk losing it,” Epstein said Monday.

