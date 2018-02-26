WATCH: Napoli grows Serie A lead with keeper-freezing free kick

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Napoli really could do it.

Partenopei is bidding to end Juventus’ six-season run atop Serie A and claim its first scudetto since 1989-90, the days of Diego Maradona.

It took another step toward that third shield with a 5-0 shellacking at Cagliari on Monday, extending its unbeaten away run in league play to a remarkable 26 matches.

The finishing touches was applied by Mario Rui, who froze keeper Alessio Cragno with this free kick. The 26-year-old Portuguese left back picked a fine goal for his first Serie A marker.

Juve has played one less match thanks to a postponed meeting with Atalanta.

G⚽️AL!!! Mário #Rui makes it 5-0 right on full time with a wonderful free kick! #CagliariNapoli pic.twitter.com/7VZF9M3aam — Sempre! SSC Napoli🎙⚽️ (@SempreSSCNapoli) February 26, 2018

