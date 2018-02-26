More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Wenger’s bizarre reaction after League Cup defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 7:40 AM EST
LONDON — It appears Arsene Wenger is a glutton for punishment…

Speaking after Arsenal’s 3-0 shellacking at the hands of Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, Wenger chose to single out the fourth official for not allowing more minutes to be added to the end of the game.

That’s right. 3-0 down heading into stoppage time, Wenger wanted more time for his Gunners to aimlessly pass sideways before giving the ball away.

Here’s what he had to say in the press conference.

“When I asked the fourth official why he didn’t give more stoppage time… he replied by saying ‘why do you want more time?'” Wenger said. “I said ‘its not down to you to judge how much time.'”

Arsene. Come on. He was doing you a favor.

Wenger conceded that City, particularly in the second half, were the better team and deserved to win, but he did complain about their second goal being allowed as Leroy Sane stood in front of David Ospina in an offside position as Vincent Kompany prodded home but VAR didn’t rule out the goal.

It is difficult to see why Wenger was so transfixed with adding an extra few seconds to a miserable outing for his side, when the defensive issues were clear for all to see as Shkodran Mustafi made a big mistake early on and his attacking stars of Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang didn’t show up.

The Gunners are now eight points off the top four, albeit with a game in hand against Man City this Thursday, but it appears with no FA Cup action to worry about, all of their focus should be on winning the UEFA Europa League to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Guardiola on potential ban for wearing yellow ribbon

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 8:39 AM EST
LONDON — Moments after winning his first trophy as Manchester City manager, the focused switch to something less jovial for Pep Guardiola at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The fight for Catalan Independence.

Guardiola, 47, was charged for making a political statement by the English Football Association last week as he’s been wearing a yellow ribbon publicly support his home state of Catalonia following the failed independence vote which led to local politicians being imprisoned.

Asked if he will continue to wear the yellow ribbon despite the threat of a fine or a touchline ban, the Spaniard was in a defiant mood.

“They [the FA] know I will wear it always. I can wear it somewhere else. UEFA have another opinion. They say you can wear it as long as it’s with respect. Here [in England] it’s different apparently,” Guardiola said. “I have empathy for the people who have no freedom, those guys in Spain who are in jail. They haven’t been proven guilty. Anyone can be in that situation.”

The situation has been made more complicated by the fact that the English FA have been fined by FIFA for wearing poppies on their shirts to show respect to their fallen soldiers in past conflicts, which can be seen by many as a political statement.

After winning the League Cup Guardiola spoke passionately, and at length, about his reasons for fighting for Catalonia’s politicians currently in jail for their part in the independence vote. He wants them to be freed and he also acknowledged the 6,000 yellow ribbons that were dished out and worn by Man City fans at Wembley on Sunday.

“Before being a football manager I am a human being and this is for humanity. You did Brexit. You allowed Scotland to have a referendum about if (they) want to stay or not. And, after, the people vote,” Guardiola added. “There are four guys in prison and other guys, they don’t have weapons, just votes in the ballot. I said this is always with me and it always will be until the last. I will accept whatever they [the FA] decide about my behavior. It’s not a lack of respect, it’s being part of humanity.”

The FA will say rules are rules and this could lead to a hefty fine or a touchline ban for Guardiola.

It doesn’t appear that he cares about that and among his brilliance as a coach there appears to be a streak of severe stubbornness which means this situation has no end in sight.

In an age where people urge athletes and coaches to “stick to sports” good on Guardiola for standing up for what he believes in, no matter the costs to himself personally. We understand the FA have rules and regulations and if they allow Guardiola to do this, then it sets a dangerous precedent, but who is he harming?

First pick Joao Moutinho scores first LAFC goal in preseason

By Matt ReedFeb 25, 2018, 8:40 PM EST
Los Angeles FC will need all of its new assets to contribute as the club looks to find its footing in MLS during its inaugural season.

That includes the team’s first-ever MLS SuperDraft selection, who is already paying big dividends for the expansion team.

Former University of Akron defender Joao Moutinho scored the lone goal for LAFC during Sunday’s 1-0 preseason friendly win over USL side Sacramento Republic FC.

Moutinho, who has primarily played left back for LAFC during preseason, shot down the left side of the pitch in the 60th minute before blasting a low shot into the far corner.

The defender is no stranger to finding the back of the net though, after scoring three goals and adding five assists last year in his lone campaign at the University of Akron.

Henry: Arsenal job would be a “dream for me”

By Matt ReedFeb 25, 2018, 7:35 PM EST
Thierry Henry remains a legend within the ranks of Arsenal, and the former striker says it would “be a dream” if he were to grab hold of the reigns at the London club.

The Frenchman is currently a commentator in England and an assistant manager for the Belgium national team, however, the ex-Gunner clearly has his sights set on becoming the lead man at Arsenal one day.

“It would be a dream for me,” Henry told Sky Sports. “Interested [in the job]? Yes. Who wouldn’t be?

“But I can’t talk about it because of the respect that I have for the man in charge still, and my job that I’m doing with Belgium right now.”

Long-time manager Arsene Wenger and Henry have remained close for many years, even after Henry exited the Premier League giants, and it would likely take the former to step down from his position for Henry to have a shot at nabbing the job.

Wenger has been in charge at the Emirates Stadium since 1996, and has won three Premier League titles in that span, to go along with the rest of his club’s silverware.

UEFA bans Samir Nasri six months for IV treatment

By Matt ReedFeb 25, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Former Premier League midfielder Samir Nasri has been banned for six months by European governing body UEFA for receiving an intravenous drip treatment in Los Angeles, California in December 2016.

During the time in question, Nasri was on loan from Manchester City with Spanish side Sevilla.

Nasri reportedly received the treatment upon an initial diagnosis from his ex-girlfriend Dr. Sarabjit Anand. He later traveled to LA for the treatment, where a private medical company known as the Drip Doctors, set up the IV drip for Nasri.

The IV was said to have contained sterile water containing 50 milliliters of micronutrient components, which given in an infusion over the span of six hours is considered illegal by the World Anti-doping Agency.

Nasri is without a club at this time, after last appearing for Turkish club Antalyaspor in January. The 30-year-old left the side this winter after making just eight appearances in all competitions.