Wenger’s bizarre reaction after League Cup defeat

LONDON — It appears Arsene Wenger is a glutton for punishment…
Speaking after Arsenal’s 3-0 shellacking at the hands of Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, Wenger chose to single out the fourth official for not allowing more minutes to be added to the end of the game.
That’s right. 3-0 down heading into stoppage time, Wenger wanted more time for his Gunners to aimlessly pass sideways before giving the ball away.
Here’s what he had to say in the press conference.
“When I asked the fourth official why he didn’t give more stoppage time… he replied by saying ‘why do you want more time?'” Wenger said. “I said ‘its not down to you to judge how much time.'”
Arsene. Come on. He was doing you a favor.
Wenger conceded that City, particularly in the second half, were the better team and deserved to win, but he did complain about their second goal being allowed as Leroy Sane stood in front of David Ospina in an offside position as Vincent Kompany prodded home but VAR didn’t rule out the goal.
It is difficult to see why Wenger was so transfixed with adding an extra few seconds to a miserable outing for his side, when the defensive issues were clear for all to see as Shkodran Mustafi made a big mistake early on and his attacking stars of Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang didn’t show up.
The Gunners are now eight points off the top four, albeit with a game in hand against Man City this Thursday, but it appears with no FA Cup action to worry about, all of their focus should be on winning the UEFA Europa League to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.