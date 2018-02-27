More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Five best MLS kits heading into 2018 season

By Matt ReedFeb 27, 2018, 6:01 PM EST
One of the best pleasures in kicking off a new season in any league is grading the best and worst kits.

PST's 2018 MLS Eastern Conference preview

It’s become a past time that supporters take great pleasure in, and they won’t hesitate to voice their opinions — either positively or negatively — about their club’s newest additions in the apparel market.

Below, PST takes a look at five of the best MLS kits ahead of the 2018 season.

Los Angeles FC

We had to list both of the expansion side’s kits since after all it is their inaugural season. And honestly, they’re both pretty fresh with gold the common color in both jerseys.

Houston Dynamo

The Dynamo opted for a varying gradient pattern in the center of its new away kit, and it works well. And the reasoning behind the design very cool as well, as the two-time MLS Cup champions look to honor its diverse makeup of supporters.

San Jose Earthquakes

At first glance the Earthquakes new kit might look wrinkled, but the Charlie Brown-esque stripes actually look really sweet on this white and blue jersey. Also, if you look closer, the gradient changes going from left to right and vice versa, which makes this jersey a must-buy.

Philadelphia Union

The Union have changed the game with their new home kit, after having previously gone with vertical stripes for many years past. This time though, the navy blue and gold kit displays is turned on its side to horizontal stripes, but it looks every bit as good (if not better) than the previous jerseys.

Minnesota United

Last year’s expansion side had some difficulties on the field, but as the second-year organization looks to exemplify improvement in 2018 Minnesota will surely look good in doing so. There’s really nothing like vertical stripes on a jersey. Am I right?

Ronaldo-less Real stunned late by Espanyol

By Matt ReedFeb 27, 2018, 5:28 PM EST
The primary focus for Real Madrid continues to be the UEFA Champions League, and Zinedine Zidane made that choice clear on Tuesday with his lineup selection.

Ranking the candidates to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Unfortunately, that decision came back to haunt Los Blancos.

Espanyol pulled off a last-gasp victory against Real, 1-0, at the RCDE Stadium behind a 93rd minute strike from Gerard Moreno.

Real, who opted to rest stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and other starters from the beginning, remains 14 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Although it seemed as like a point was in the future of the Madridistas on the day, Moreno’s top-corner volley in second-half stoppage time was the dagger on the afternoon for the visitors.

Espanyol, who currently sits 15th in La Liga, has beaten Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and now Real Madrid this season, despite only being nine points above the relegation zone.

Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Ayew in right place, right time

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Matt ReedFeb 27, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
A sixth Premier League side is through to the FA Cup quarterfinals, after the latest team prevented another lower-level side from advancing.

Premier League player power rankings

Swansea City progressed on Tuesday after picking up a 2-0 win over Championship club Sheffield Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium.

Second-half substitute Jordan Ayew broke the dealock for the Swans, scoring just 10 minutes after entering the pitch for the Premier League side.

Ayew finished off a close-range attempt in the 55th minute, after Tom Carroll was unlucky not to score just prior when he struck both posts with a venomous strike from long distance.

Then, Nathan Dyer doubled the lead with a tidy finish under 15 minutes remaining in regulation to help secure a place in the next round.

The hosts began to face a great deal of pressure in the 29th minute, when two good attempts for Sheffield came in that tested goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

The Swans shot-stopper made a brilliant save to his right after a scorching left-footed shot from Jacob Butterfield at the top of the box, before a follow-up attempt was pushed aside for a corner kick by the keeper.

Nordefeldt was tested once again in the 35th minute when Lucas João tried a curling effort off of a Sheffield counterattack. However, the goalkeeper was game to make the save yet again, denying the Championship side.

Swansea’s best chance of the opening stanza came four minutes later after Ki Sung-Yeung drove a low, powerful shot towards the left post, but missed just wide of the target.

Ranking the candidates to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

The Premier Leaguers will now join Wigan, Southampton, Brighton, Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea in the quarterfinals. The winner of Tottenham and Rochdale’s replay on Wednesday will decide who the Swans face in the final eight.

1904 FC set to join USL following NASL’s decision to cancel 2018 season

By Matt ReedFeb 27, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
NASL’s latest setback has cost them another club, and it’s beginning to look like the end of the ill-fated league could be near.

Following the league’s decision to forgo a 2018 season on Tuesday, expansion side 1904 FC has announced that it won’t join NASL and instead pursue its entry into the United Soccer League (USL) during the 2019 campaign.

Below is the full press release distributed by the club.

NASL lost its recent injunction against the U.S. Soccer Federation, which would have temporarily blocked USSF’s decision to not grant the former Division II status.

The decision by the San Diego-based club leaves NASL with five clubs left if the league does in fact continue in the future.

The Jacksonville Armada, Miami FC, New York Cosmos, Puerto Rico FC and expansion side California United FC remain as NASL is currently constructed, although the Armada, Miami and the Cosmos have already begun pursuing other opportunities by entering the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL).

Prior to 2018, the Armada and Cosmos have fielded strictly Under-23 teams in NPSL play, however, it is believed that the they will feature several professional players with the senior team on hiatus from NASL play.

Report: LA FC to sign young Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta

By Matt ReedFeb 27, 2018, 3:38 PM EST
Only four days separate us from the start of the 2018 MLS season, and Los Angeles FC continues to round out its roster as its inaugural campaign nears.

2018 MLS Eastern Conference preview

ESPN FC is reporting that LA FC is on the verge of signing another promising South American talent with Independiente Medellin midfielder Eduard Atuesta.

The reported deal would be a loan of the player to the MLS side for the 2018 season.

The club put out the following statement on Tuesday, which indicates that Atuesta will join MLS, however, the Colombian side didn’t specify which team.

This season, Atuesta has played a mere 14 minutes for the club, which explains Independiente’s willingness to loan out the young midfielder.

The 20-year-old has made 44 total appearances in all competitions for Independiente since 2016, and played a role in the club’s Apertura title that same year.

Atuesta has also represented his native Colombia at the Under-20 level as recently as last year, when he and his teammates played at the South American Youth Football Championship.