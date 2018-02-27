Mbappe, Coutinho swap deal lined up?

Well, this would be intriguing. Liverpool fans, what are your thoughts right now?

A report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are talking about a swap deal involving Philippe Coutinho and Kylian Mbappe.

Seriously.

Mbappe is currently on loan from Monaco to PSG but his $231 million move will become permanent on July 1, 2018. However, per the report, the French teenager could be moved on to Barcelona with Coutinho moving to PSG to keep Neymar happy.

Again, seriously.

Per the report, Neymar is said to be concerned that Mbappe, 19, is becoming a bigger star than he is and a rift is forming among the PSG squad with Neymar scoring 19 Ligue 1 goals to Mbappe’s 10. Coutinho is a close friend of Neymar and PSG believe that if they can bring in the Brazilian playmaker, who only joined Barca from Liverpool in January for a huge $198 million, then Neymar will be happy.

It appears PSG would swap Mbappe for Coutinho and then pay a huge sum to make the deal a possibility. Still, it seems seriously far-fetched.

PSG are running away with the French title this season but their 3-1 first leg defeat at Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 suggests their wait for a European title will continue and their Qatari ownership could ditch manager Unai Emery. Their fragile Champions League future has been compounded by the fact that Neymar has suffered a sprained ankle and has fractured a metatarsal in his right foot.

As hard as this deal is to imagine, reports about Neymar being upset and unhappy in Paris continue to leak out to the Spanish media and you wonder if this is perhaps their way of trying to sabotage PSG’s world-record deal for Neymar after he turned his back on Barcelona last summer.

Still, Coutinho heading to PSG months after his “dream” move to Barcelona, all to keep his buddy Neymar from sulking, seems out there.

But in this current transfer climate, who knows anymore?

Follow @JPW_NBCSports