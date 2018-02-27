Mexican soccer team refuses to carry anti-drug gang banner

A sixth Premier League side is through to the FA Cup quarterfinals, after the latest team prevented another lower-level side from advancing.
[ MORE: Premier League player power rankings ]
Swansea City progressed on Tuesday after picking up a 2-0 win over Championship club Sheffield Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium.
Second-half substitute Jordan Ayew broke the dealock for the Swans, scoring just 10 minutes after entering the pitch for the Premier League side.
Ayew finished off a close-range attempt in the 55th minute, after Tom Carroll was unlucky not to score just prior when he struck both posts with a venomous strike from long distance.
Then, Nathan Dyer doubled the lead with a tidy finish under 15 minutes remaining in regulation to help secure a place in the next round.
The hosts began to face a great deal of pressure in the 29th minute, when two good attempts for Sheffield came in that tested goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.
The Swans shot-stopper made a brilliant save to his right after a scorching left-footed shot from Jacob Butterfield at the top of the box, before a follow-up attempt was pushed aside for a corner kick by the keeper.
Nordefeldt was tested once again in the 35th minute when Lucas João tried a curling effort off of a Sheffield counterattack. However, the goalkeeper was game to make the save yet again, denying the Championship side.
Swansea’s best chance of the opening stanza came four minutes later after Ki Sung-Yeung drove a low, powerful shot towards the left post, but missed just wide of the target.
[ MORE: Ranking the candidates to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal ]
The Premier Leaguers will now join Wigan, Southampton, Brighton, Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea in the quarterfinals. The winner of Tottenham and Rochdale’s replay on Wednesday will decide who the Swans face in the final eight.