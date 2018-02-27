More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Ranking the candidates to replace Wenger

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 27, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
1 Comment

Arsene Wenger still has another year to run on his Arsenal contract, but the Frenchman’s 21-year stay with the Gunners appears to be edging towards an end, once again.

[ MORE: Wenger’s bizarre reaction

Following their 3-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday, The Telegraph are among several outlets who have released a list of managers reportedly lined up to replace Wenger, 68, at the end of this season.

Unless Wenger leads Arsenal to the UEFA Europa League title, which would ensure a return to the Champions League as finishing in the top four of the Premier League now seems increasingly unlikely, his time seems to be up.

Wenger has delivered a trophy or a top four finish in each of his 21 campaigns in charge of Arsenal but with that streak potentially coming to an end, it appears the Arsenal hierarchy are concerned with the dwindling chances of a Premier League title race in the past few season and for the foreseeable future.

Here’s a closer look at the five candidates being mentioned in dispatches.

1. Joachim Low – It feels like Joachim Low’s time as Germany’s manager may be up after the 2018 World Cup, but he does have a contract through 2020. Arsenal should break the bank to get Die Mannschaft’s main man on board and Low’s ability to develop a strong team identity and have a structured plan for a youth system would surely translate well from the national team to club level. Low would be perfect to bring defensive balance to Arsenal, while also keeping their flair intact. Low could also be key in getting the best out of Mesut Ozil after his long-term deal at Arsenal.

2. Patrick Vieria – Not mentioned as being on the shortlist, but the current New York City FC boss should be. An Arsenal legend, the former captain of the “Invincibles” deserves to be in this discussion. His relationship with Arsene Wenger may not be the best and that could be a sticking point as Wenger will likely move upstairs in some capacity after his time managing Arsenal comes to and end. Still, Vieria has done extremely well in Major League Soccer with NYCFC but his relationship with the City Football Group may complicate things.

3. Leonardo Jardim – Monaco’s manager led them to the French title last season and they’re in second in Ligue 1 this season despite selling on Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoue Bakayoko and others. Wenger’s close links with Monaco in the past may make this attractive as the French connection would continue, with Jardim perhaps being able to bring plenty of Monaco’s stars (Thomas Lemar and Fabinho) with him. Jardim’s teams play attacking, attractive soccer and the Portuguese coach could perhaps reinvigorate the squad rather than totally demolish it. That would be a more frugal option than a complete squad overhaul.

4. Eddie Howe – Seen by many as the long-term appointment Arsenal need, Howe’s Bournemouth side play attractive, flowing soccer and Wenger letting Jack Wilshere go on loan to the Cherries last season showed how highly he rates Howe. Do Arsenal’s board feel the same? Howe has no experience of European action but his feat in taking Bournemouth through the leagues and now establishing themselves as a PL club has been remarkable. May be too big of a job too soon for the 40-year-old.

5. Brendan Rodgers – Stylistically this would make sense but there’s no doubting that Rodgers’ record in the Premier League is a little tainted after his project at Liverpool unraveled so quickly. He’s had plenty of success with young players at Celtic to rebuild his managerial career, but it seems like he may fancy a move back tot he Premier League sooner rather than later. Arsenal may be too big a move for Rodgers who could have to take charge of a mid-sized PL club, overachieve and then get his move back to one of the big boys. Wouldn’t be the worst appointment but not one that would excite Arsenal’s fans.

5. Carlo Ancelotti – Ancelotti’s sublime experience and resume speaks for itself. He’s won trophies wherever he has managed and he’s currently out of job and has been seen back in London recently. Reports say he’s ready and willing to take charge of Arsenal whenever they need him as the former AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich boss would be the type of coach to excite fans. You just get a sense that Ancelotti isn’t quite why Arsenal are looking for as he’s used to going into established teams and working with star players to fulfill their potential. This Arsenal project would be a major rebuild.

6. Mikel Arteta – Another name mentioned on the shortlist, Arteta, 32, only stopped played 18 months ago but he has been part of Pep Guardiola‘s coaching squad ever since. Arteta is a former Arsenal skipper and the Spanish midfielder is highly thought of at the club. Like Howe, could be a case of too big of a job too soon, but then Arsenal gave Wenger a chance back in the mid 1990s when hardly anyone had heard of him.

Dream hire: Diego Simeone – The fact that he’s not mentioned on the shortlist proves that this is very much a pie in the sky appointment. What Simeone has created at Atletico, while also balancing the books impressively, is totally different stylistically to what Wenger has created over two decades a Arsenal. Simeone’s arrival would spark a wholesale clear out of the playing squad

PSG denies reports Neymar will undergo surgery

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has denied reports Neymar will undergo surgery after breaking his right foot and spraining the ankle.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Emery says Neymar needs rest and there is a chance he will recover in time to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Neymar, a world record signing from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($260 million) last summer, was injured on Sunday as the French league leader beat Marseille 3-0. Tests showed he has a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot along with an ankle injury.

Emery did not say how long Neymar will be sidelined but insisted “there is a small option he can be ready for the match” against Madrid.

PSG faces Real Madrid on March 6, trailing 3-1 from the first leg in the last 16.

NASL cancels 2018 season; teams move on

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 27, 2018, 11:17 AM EST
1 Comment

The North American Soccer League (NASL) announced on Tuesday that it has canceled its 2018 season.

After U.S. Soccer revoked the NASL’s second division status in September 2017, the league filed an antitrust suit in Federal Court which was denied by the Eastern District Court of New York in November and that decision was confirmed last Friday.

The NASL, which was relaunched in 2011, had already canceled its Spring season for 2018 but planned to return to action for the Fall season.

NASL Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal issued the following statement:

“The focus of the antitrust suit to date has been obtaining a preliminary injunction to save the 2018 Season. Unfortunately, with USSF’s decision and the loss of the preliminary injunction, playing the 2018 Season is no longer a possibility. The focus of the antitrust suit now shifts to securing the long-term advancement of soccer in this country, not only for the NASL, but for all soccer fans, clubs, and communities impacted by the USSF’s restrictions on competition.  Also, the NASL is prosecuting a breach of fiduciary duty action against certain USSF Board members for conflicts of interest and derelictions of duty which have harmed the NASL and countless other constituents in U.S. Soccer. The NASL and its clubs will look at all avenues to return to the field for the 2019 Season.”

The NASL also confirmed that three of its six remaining teams, the Jacksonville Armada FC, Miami FC, and New York Cosmos, will play in the National Premier Soccer League (unofficial fourth-tier) from April 15, 2018.

It is not known what lies in store for the future of Puerto Rico FC, San Diego 1904 FC and California United FC, with the latter two clubs set to join in 2018.

Given the expansion of the USL to 33 teams and it being handed second-tier status by U.S. Soccer for the 2018 season, the NASL’s rebirth is in serious jeopardy. USL have aligned themselves closely with Major League Soccer and house several reserve teams from MLS franchises, while also have an affiliate rule where MLS clubs have to send a certain number of players on loan each season to their USL affiliate.

Since the 2017 NASL season ended four of their teams have jumped ship and joined the USL, with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Indy Eleven, North Carolina FC and Ottawa Fury all moving over, plus the San Francisco Deltas and Edmonton FC both folding to leave the NASL with just six teams remaining.

Beckham’s MLS stadium in Miami hits another snag

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 27, 2018, 11:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

David Beckham’s Major League Soccer franchise in Miami was officially announced last month in a glitzy ceremony in MIA, but there are still a few loose ends to tie up on the stadium deal in Overtown.

The search for land for a 25,000 capacity stadium almost ended Beckham’s dream to own an MLS franchise, along with other investors, but land in Overtown (less than 2 miles from downtown Miami) has now been purchased and everything looked to be moving ahead smoothly ahead of a 2020 entry in MLS.

Think again.

A report from the Miami Herald states that an appeal has been filed against Beckham and the land his ownership group purchased from Miami-Dade County.

More from the Herald below, as wealthy activist Bruce Matheson has appealed the decision to endorse the deal for three acres of county owned land Beckham’s group bought for $9 million as he offered to pay more for the same parcel of land.

“In granting David Beckham and partners a no-bid deal to pay $9 million for three acres of government land for a soccer stadium, Miami-Dade County gave the venture “a secret discount from the taxpayers” by avoiding the chance for better offers, lawyers fighting the proposed Overtown complex said in court papers filed late Monday…

“In 2017, Miami-Dade commissioners agreed to sell the Beckham partnership the three-acre county truck depot for $9 million without seeking other offers, citing the state’s economic-development law to justify the no-bid arrangement. A judge endorsed the deal in an October ruling, but Matheson appealed…

“The county requires developers in exclusive negotiations to pay market rate for government property and to agree to a package of hiring requirements and other benefits to local businesses and residents. The Beckham group agreed to create 50 permanent jobs at its stadium in exchange for the no-bid purchase.”

Here we go again…

Beckham’s bid hasn’t gone smoothly since the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy midfielder announced his intentions to host his cut-price MLS expansion side — as part of his playing contract with LA back in 2007 he was allowed to purchase an MLS franchise for $25 million upon retirement from the game. The current expansion fee is over $150 million — in Miami in 2014.

Several stadium sites have come and gone since then and at the event last month to unveil the franchise, Bolivian billionaire Marcelo Claure revealed he and Beckham were ready to throw in the towel after years of searching unsuccessfully for a stadium site in Miami.

Then local construction magnates Jorge and Jose Mas stepped in to join the ownership group and help finalize the bid last November, with the expansion franchise officially awarded earlier this month.

How serious is this? It seems to be no more than a slight speed bump which could delay the final deal as Beckham’s group have until June to close on the county land.

Beckham has stuck to his plans to house an MLS franchise in Miami up until now and is unlikely this legal appeal will see him pull out with a senior adviser to Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez quoted by the Herald as saying the deal was a “transparent process based on solid legal grounds.”

That said, Matheson previously fought plans to expand the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne and won, with the tournament since moving to Miami Gardens, so Beckham and Co. will be wary.

NASL bid for injunction against USSF denied by appeals court

NASL.com
Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 10:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) The North American Soccer League has failed in its appeal of a federal court decision that denied its attempt to maintain second-tier status.

The NASL held second-tier status in the U.S. Soccer Federation from 2011 through last year, and when its status was not renewed, it filed an antitrust suit against USSF.

A federal judge in November denied the NASL’s application for a preliminary injunction against the USSF, and the league announced last month it would not play a spring season. It planned to start its season next Aug. 11, but said that was pending the outcome of the appeal.

Last week, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the judge’s decision.

“We cannot say at this point that NASL has shown a clear likelihood of its success on the merits,” U.S. Senior Circuit Judge Richard C. Wesley wrote in a decision Friday for a unanimous panel that also included Circuit Judge Denny Chin and Senior Circuit Judge Barrington Daniels Parker Jr.

The 2nd Circuit sent the case back to District Court in New York for further proceedings.