Report: Premier League’s plans for winter break take shape

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 27, 2018, 7:50 AM EST
A two-week winter break planned for the 2019-20 season in the Premier League seems to be edging closer to becoming a reality.

According to The Times, a deal has been agreed in principle between the English Football Association and Premier League for teams to have a 13 day break in early February each year.

The plan is said to be for this to kick in for February 2020.

Crucially, there would be no weekend off for the PL but 10 games will be spread out across two weekends, with 10 teams playing one weekend, then the other 10 teams playing the weekend after with each team guaranteed 13 days off.

All of this centers around the FA moving all of the FA Cup fifth round games to a midweek, with no replays, which is now the case for quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

It is hoped that a two-week break will help safeguard PL players from exhaustion with England’s top-flight the only current major league in Europe which doesn’t have a winter break.

The FA also seem to be hoping that by moving the FA Cup dates they will also help out the English national team who, if they qualify, will play in the 2020 European Championships a few months later with both the semifinals and finals on home soil at Wembley Stadium.

There is a lingering notion that clubs may well use the 13-day break to travel overseas, potentially to the USA, China and the Middle East, to play in lucrative friendly games during training camps, but there seems to be a genuine acceptance from everyone involved that a winter break in the PL is a good idea.

The staggered scheduling of games is also a very smart way to ensure there’s not a full two week break from action. After years of debate, it finally appears a winter break is close to fruition.

Mbappe, Coutinho swap deal lined up?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 27, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
Well, this would be intriguing. Liverpool fans, what are your thoughts right now?

A report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are talking about a swap deal involving Philippe Coutinho and Kylian Mbappe.

Seriously.

Mbappe is currently on loan from Monaco to PSG but his $231 million move will become permanent on July 1, 2018. However, per the report, the French teenager could be moved on to Barcelona with Coutinho moving to PSG to keep Neymar happy.

Again, seriously.

Per the report, Neymar is said to be concerned that Mbappe, 19, is becoming a bigger star than he is and a rift is forming among the PSG squad with Neymar scoring 19 Ligue 1 goals to Mbappe’s 10. Coutinho is a close friend of Neymar and PSG believe that if they can bring in the Brazilian playmaker, who only joined Barca from Liverpool in January for a huge $198 million, then Neymar will be happy.

It appears PSG would swap Mbappe for Coutinho and then pay a huge sum to make the deal a possibility. Still, it seems seriously far-fetched.

PSG are running away with the French title this season but their 3-1 first leg defeat at Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 suggests their wait for a European title will continue and their Qatari ownership could ditch manager Unai Emery. Their fragile Champions League future has been compounded by the fact that Neymar has suffered a sprained ankle and has fractured a metatarsal in his right foot.

As hard as this deal is to imagine, reports about Neymar being upset and unhappy in Paris continue to leak out to the Spanish media and you wonder if this is perhaps their way of trying to sabotage PSG’s world-record deal for Neymar after he turned his back on Barcelona last summer.

Still, Coutinho heading to PSG months after his “dream” move to Barcelona, all to keep his buddy Neymar from sulking, seems out there.

But in this current transfer climate, who knows anymore?

Usain Bolt reveals the team he will play for

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 27, 2018, 8:42 AM EST
Usain Bolt’s wasn’t lying when he announced he had “signed for a football” team earlier this week…

But it’s not what we thought.

Bolt, 31, will captain a team of celebrities and legendary players for the annual Soccer Aid match on June 10 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford home, with Bolt playing for the World XI while singer Robbie Williams will captain the England XI.

The Unicef match, which began in 2006, will raise funds for the charity and the eight-time Olympic gold medalist will particularly enjoy this game as he is a lifelong Manchester United fan.

“It’s my dream to make it as a professional footballer. To play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable,” Bolt said.

The Jamaican sprinter has repeatedly said he would like to play soccer and with his pace, you could of course knock the ball in-behind and let him run on to it to score…

The message below appeared earlier this week and it seemed as though Bolt had signed for a professional team, which led to plenty of negative comments.

Surely some team somewhere would take Bolt on for a serious trial.

If his finishing is half as good as his pace, he will surely be a star in the lower leagues in England, at least…

Real Betis boosts European hopes with 2-0 win at Levante

Associated PressFeb 26, 2018, 10:20 PM EST
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) Real Betis boosted its European qualification hopes in defeating struggling Levante 2-0 to move to seventh in the Spanish league on Monday.

Betis jumped three places from 10th and is just three points behind city rival Sevilla, beaten at home by Atletico Madrid 5-2 on Sunday.

Sergio Leon sealed Betis’ 11th win, already more in 25 games than the side managed all last season.

Levante, which remains just a point above the relegation zone, started well and Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan did well to deny Armando Sadiku and Jose Luis Morales from the follow up.

Teammate Roger Marti came agonizingly close to making the breakthrough before the half-hour mark.

But Betis improved and went ahead 10 minutes after the break when Chema Rodriguez headed the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear.

Leon claimed the winner with just over 20 minutes remaining. The home fans, resigned to their 11th defeat, started leaving around 10 minutes later.

WATCH: Napoli grows Serie A lead with keeper-freezing free kick

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2018, 9:58 PM EST
Napoli really could do it.

Partenopei is bidding to end Juventus’ six-season run atop Serie A and claim its first scudetto since 1989-90, the days of Diego Maradona.

It took another step toward that third shield with a 5-0 shellacking at Cagliari on Monday, extending its unbeaten away run in league play to a remarkable 26 matches.

The finishing touches was applied by Mario Rui, who froze keeper Alessio Cragno with this free kick. The 26-year-old Portuguese left back picked a fine goal for his first Serie A marker.

Juve has played one less match thanks to a postponed meeting with Atalanta.