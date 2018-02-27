Usain Bolt reveals the team he will play for

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Usain Bolt’s wasn’t lying when he announced he had “signed for a football” team earlier this week…

But it’s not what we thought.

Bolt, 31, will captain a team of celebrities and legendary players for the annual Soccer Aid match on June 10 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford home, with Bolt playing for the World XI while singer Robbie Williams will captain the England XI.

The Unicef match, which began in 2006, will raise funds for the charity and the eight-time Olympic gold medalist will particularly enjoy this game as he is a lifelong Manchester United fan.

“It’s my dream to make it as a professional footballer. To play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable,” Bolt said.

The Jamaican sprinter has repeatedly said he would like to play soccer and with his pace, you could of course knock the ball in-behind and let him run on to it to score…

The message below appeared earlier this week and it seemed as though Bolt had signed for a professional team, which led to plenty of negative comments.

I've signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT 👀 pic.twitter.com/iFTlWxfy7x — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 25, 2018

Surely some team somewhere would take Bolt on for a serious trial.

If his finishing is half as good as his pace, he will surely be a star in the lower leagues in England, at least…