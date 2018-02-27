More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Video assistant doctors for World Cup to assess concussion

Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 9:06 PM EST
SOCHI, Russia (AP) World Cup teams have been told video replays will be extended to their doctors to assist the diagnosis of concussions.

FIFA’s top medical official told The Associated Press that a second team doctor will be allowed access to match footage to evaluate injuries in real time to supplement any on-field diagnosis.

It is the latest sign of FIFA embracing technology, with video assistant replays set to make their World Cup debut at the June 15-July 14 tournament in Russia.

FIFA is strengthening procedures to treat head injuries following cases at the 2014 World Cup where players tried to stay on the field after a concussion.

Doctors from the 32 finalists in Russia were briefed on the changes at meetings in the Black Sea resort of Sochi by FIFA medical committee chairman Michel D’Hooghe

“To help the doctor we have now introduced a system whereby an assistant of the doctor or a second doctor will sit in front of a television screen and can help the doctor in taking his decision,” D’Hooghe told the AP, “because he can review very clearly, very concretely what happened on the field, what the doctor sitting on the bench perhaps could not see.

“This is a supplementary help for the doctor to make his diagnosis and to say if (the player) can go on. This is the first time that we will try it. I am confident that it will certainly be a help for the medical care of our players.”

This will be the first World Cup where games can be stopped for three minutes to fully assess head injuries.

“In Brazil we had problems in cases of concussion where at a certain moment the doctor asks for the replacement of a player and on the contrary the player reacts and says, `No I want to go on,”‘ D’Hooghe said. “So that was a little bit of a chaotic situation. Now we have a new rule, the three-minute rule.”

That gives more authority to the doctor.

“After these three minutes the referee only look at the doctor, he doesn’t look at the player who could have been unconscious,” D’Hooghe said. “In the case of a serious health problem it’s logical the doctor decides.”

Mexican soccer team refuses to carry anti-drug gang banner

Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 7:37 PM EST
MEXICO CITY (AP) Players from Mexican soccer team Pumas refused a request to carry an anti-drug gang banner onto the pitch during a weekend game.

The Pumas are based at Mexico’s National Autonomous University, known as the UNAM.

Two non-students were shot to death on the campus last week and prosecutors say the killings were apparently part of a dispute involving drug dealers who operate openly at the university.

University Rector Enrique Graue told local media Tuesday that university officials had asked the players to carry a banner reading “Narcos out of the UNAM” at a Sunday match against the Chivas of Guadalajara.

The sports newspaper Record says several players balked, citing fears for their security.

The university instead projected the message on the scoreboard.

Five best MLS kits heading into 2018 season

By Matt ReedFeb 27, 2018, 6:01 PM EST
One of the best pleasures in kicking off a new season in any league is grading the best and worst kits.

It’s become a past time that supporters take great pleasure in, and they won’t hesitate to voice their opinions — either positively or negatively — about their club’s newest additions in the apparel market.

Below, PST takes a look at five of the best MLS kits ahead of the 2018 season.

Los Angeles FC

We had to list both of the expansion side’s kits since after all it is their inaugural season. And honestly, they’re both pretty fresh with gold the common color in both jerseys.

Houston Dynamo

The Dynamo opted for a varying gradient pattern in the center of its new away kit, and it works well. And the reasoning behind the design very cool as well, as the two-time MLS Cup champions look to honor its diverse makeup of supporters.

San Jose Earthquakes

At first glance the Earthquakes new kit might look wrinkled, but the Charlie Brown-esque stripes actually look really sweet on this white and blue jersey. Also, if you look closer, the gradient changes going from left to right and vice versa, which makes this jersey a must-buy.

Philadelphia Union

The Union have changed the game with their new home kit, after having previously gone with vertical stripes for many years past. This time though, the navy blue and gold kit displays is turned on its side to horizontal stripes, but it looks every bit as good (if not better) than the previous jerseys.

Minnesota United

Last year’s expansion side had some difficulties on the field, but as the second-year organization looks to exemplify improvement in 2018 Minnesota will surely look good in doing so. There’s really nothing like vertical stripes on a jersey. Am I right?

Ronaldo-less Real stunned late by Espanyol

By Matt ReedFeb 27, 2018, 5:28 PM EST
The primary focus for Real Madrid continues to be the UEFA Champions League, and Zinedine Zidane made that choice clear on Tuesday with his lineup selection.

Unfortunately, that decision came back to haunt Los Blancos.

Espanyol pulled off a last-gasp victory against Real, 1-0, at the RCDE Stadium behind a 93rd minute strike from Gerard Moreno.

Real, who opted to rest stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and other starters from the beginning, remains 14 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Although it seemed as like a point was in the future of the Madridistas on the day, Moreno’s top-corner volley in second-half stoppage time was the dagger on the afternoon for the visitors.

Espanyol, who currently sits 15th in La Liga, has beaten Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and now Real Madrid this season, despite only being nine points above the relegation zone.

Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Ayew in right place, right time

By Matt ReedFeb 27, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
A sixth Premier League side is through to the FA Cup quarterfinals, after the latest team prevented another lower-level side from advancing.

Swansea City progressed on Tuesday after picking up a 2-0 win over Championship club Sheffield Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium.

Second-half substitute Jordan Ayew broke the dealock for the Swans, scoring just 10 minutes after entering the pitch for the Premier League side.

Ayew finished off a close-range attempt in the 55th minute, after Tom Carroll was unlucky not to score just prior when he struck both posts with a venomous strike from long distance.

Then, Nathan Dyer doubled the lead with a tidy finish under 15 minutes remaining in regulation to help secure a place in the next round.

The hosts began to face a great deal of pressure in the 29th minute, when two good attempts for Sheffield came in that tested goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

The Swans shot-stopper made a brilliant save to his right after a scorching left-footed shot from Jacob Butterfield at the top of the box, before a follow-up attempt was pushed aside for a corner kick by the keeper.

Nordefeldt was tested once again in the 35th minute when Lucas João tried a curling effort off of a Sheffield counterattack. However, the goalkeeper was game to make the save yet again, denying the Championship side.

Swansea’s best chance of the opening stanza came four minutes later after Ki Sung-Yeung drove a low, powerful shot towards the left post, but missed just wide of the target.

The Premier Leaguers will now join Wigan, Southampton, Brighton, Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea in the quarterfinals. The winner of Tottenham and Rochdale’s replay on Wednesday will decide who the Swans face in the final eight.