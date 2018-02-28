More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
New US soccer GMs to report to CEO, not president

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 9:19 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) The new general managers of the men’s and women’s national teams will report to U.S. Soccer Federation chief executive officer Dan Flynn and not new USSF president Carlos Cordeiro.

The new positions were approved by the USSF board of directors in December and Flynn said understanding of the U.S. leagues in a key attribute for candidates. The new men’s GM likely will be hired first and will head the search for a new men’s coach to replace Bruce Arena, who quit in October after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Flynn is on the search committee that will recommend the candidates for the new roles to the USSF board. He is joined on the committee by USSF board members Carlos Bocanegra and Angela Hucles, chief operating officer Jay Berhalter, director of sporting development Ryan Mooney and sport development programs director Nico Romeijn.

“The main responsibilities will include hiring and firing of the senior national team head coaches, overall responsibility for the technical side of the senior team, build a strong, integrated national team staff and management of the day-to-day environment, and monitor of the player pool and integration of new players,” Flynn said.

The U.S. could consider coach candidates from among people working on national teams for this year’s World Cup.

“I don’t think that’s going to hinder us in any way in terms of identifying candidates and speaking to candidates,” he said. “The timing of the hire could be impacted by that.”

Cordeiro was elected Feb. 10 after Sunil Gulati decided not to seek a fourth four-year term.

Pjanic’s penalty seals Juve’s spot in Italian Cup final

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
ROME (AP) Miralem Pjanic scored a controversial penalty as Juventus beat visiting Atalanta 1-0 Wednesday to reach the Italian Cup final.

It appeared that Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi was only slightly touched from behind by Gianluca Mancini while attempting to meet a cross in the 74th.

But the referee’s decision was confirmed by the VAR and Pjanic converted into the center of the net as goalkeeper Etrit Berisha leaped to his right.

Juventus advanced 2-0 on aggregate following Gonzalo Higuain’s goal in the first leg.

Higuain sat out the second leg due to a minor injury.

In the May 9 final, Juventus will face either Lazio or AC Milan, who were playing later in Rome following a 0-0 first leg.

Juventus has won the Italian Cup a record 12 times, including the last three years.

After a first half in which Juventus seemed content to protect its first-leg advantage and Atalanta produced little, the match came to life midway through the second half when both sides hit the goalframe.

A long lob from Atalanta’s Alejandro “Papu” Gomez hit the post following a defensive error by Medhi Benatia.

Gomez then blasted another dangerous effort over the crossbar before Juve’s Douglas Costa curled a long shot off the bar just minutes later.

Juventus was also slated to host Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday but that match was snowed out and will be made up March 14.

Snow also fell during Wednesday’s game but it did not stick to the pitch.

More AP Serie A coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/SerieA

Gullit believes Conte can rescue Chelsea job with win vs. Barcelona

Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 28, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Antonio Conte‘s time at Chelsea has quickly gone from jubilation in winning the Premier League to fury over the club’s inconsistency in England’s top flight in 2018.

The Italian manager has surely been on the hot seat for much of the current campaign, Conte’s second in charge in London, which began with an unexpected home defeat to Burnley in August 2017.

One former Chelsea manager believes that it won’t be a certainty that Conte is exiled from the club though, particularly if the Blues can pull off a massive victory at the Camp Nou against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

“If he gets Barcelona out of the Champions League, then it will be very difficult to replace him,” Ruud Gullit told Omnisport, speaking at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards.

“He knows that, he knows also that the championship in England is difficult now to get. They know that as well.

“Manchester City have now won the EFL Cup so they have the confidence, it’s hard for them to lose any points [in the Premier League]… So the best thing is to focus yourself on the Champions League.”

Conte has been the subject of sacking rumors for several months now, however, owner Roman Abramovich and the club have opted to stick with the successful manager.

The 48-year-old has been linked with returning to Serie A or possibly the Italian national team as well, after talian Football Federation vice-president Alessandro Costacurta recently confirmed that Conte is on the shortlist to be named Azzurri boss after the European nation missed out on qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Premier League Preview: Arsenal v. Manchester City

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 28, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
  • Arsenal unbeaten in 31 of last 32 home fixtures vs. Citizens
  • Man City could be 1st club since 2005-06 to beat Gunners 3x in one season
  • Aguero going for 200th career City goal in all comps

Manchester City aims to build off of its first piece of silverware in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal on Thursday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The two sides, which just met over the weekend, will face off at the Emirates Stadium.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be available for the Gunners, after not having featured in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Man City due to being cup-tied to Manchester United earlier in the season. However, the Gunners will almost surely be without Nacho Monreal, who suffered a back injury in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Citizens won’t have Fernandinho — who went off injured in the match with a hamstring strain — Raheem Sterling or Fabian Delph.

What they’re saying

Arsene Wenger on Sunday’s Carabao Cup loss“We are very disappointed because we lost an important game [on Sunday]. We need to recover and prepare for the next challenge. It was a tight game until 2-0. City had three shots on target and we had two. We have to turn the decisive moments into our favour. We played a bit apprehensive and we need to have more freedom. It is part of our job to respond and to focus on the next game. We must do that in a united way.”

Pep Guardiola on difficulty of facing Arsenal“Arsenal is always a hard game. Maybe they have not been consistent this season but they are so strong at home. When I have been there, it is always tough. Forget about what you have done and move on to the next one. We won and are happy but we are thinking about tomorrow’s game. In May, we are going to think about the season.”

Prediction

Even without Sterling and a host of City players, they are the superior side. They have been all season. There’s no reason to believe this club’s historic campaign will be halted on Thursday. Arsenal 1-3 Man City

Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale: Llorente hat-trick overrides VAR decisions

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Matt ReedFeb 28, 2018, 4:45 PM EST
Snow, VAR outrage and plenty of goals were the main attraction during Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth round replay at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur avoided any upset discussions with a 6-1 victory over Rochdale, despite the Premier League facing some shaky moments due to unfavorable VAR decisions in the first half.

The match flipped in favor of Spurs just a minute into the second stanza though, when Fernando Llorente’s perfectly-timed run finished off with a lobbed finish over goalkeeper Josh Lillis.

Llorente quickly secured a hat-trick within 14 minutes, and capped off his day with his third goal in the 59th minute from a tap-in header.

Stephen Humphrys had equalized just beyond the half hour mark in a stunning turn of events for the visitors, after the striker finished off a through ball from Andrew Cannon.

Cannon nearly gave Rochdale the lead on the stroke of halftime when his low shot struck the post in the 45th minute.

Tottenham took a 1-0 lead on 23 minutes when Heung-Min Son cut in on his right foot and blasted a shot into the far corner beating Lillis.

A penalty decision four minutes later resulted in a second Spurs goal from Son, however, referee Paul Tierney ruled the spot kick off when the South Korean kick taker stuttered during his penalty attempt.

Son was shown a yellow card for the infraction, and the goal was ruled off.

The agile attacker would add another goal in the second half though when he scored Tottenham’s fifth.

Erik Lamela thought he had put Spurs ahead in the sixth minute, however, a controversial VAR decision ruled the goal off despite confusion that ensued throughout Wembley Stadium.

The hosts were furious once again in the 20th minute when Lucas Moura went down inside the Rochdale penalty area. However, the referee opted to play on, despite VAR reviewing the play once again.

Lamela was denied an opportunity to score once again in the 73rd minute, when the Argentine struck the post.

Second-half substitute Kyle Walker-Peters capped off the scoring for the London side with a goal in stoppage time to make it 6-1.

Tottenham will now move on to face Swansea City in the sixth round, as seven PL clubs remain in this season’s FA Cup.