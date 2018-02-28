Report: Man City to offer Foden improved long-term contract

The United States, Mexico and Canada may very well host the 2026 World Cup. But it’s not as much of a lock as it was when the bid was first officially announced.

According to reporting by ESPN’s Sam Borden, a number of factors on and off the field has led to Morocco’s bid catching up to the U.S.-led bid for the 2026 World Cup, just a few months ahead of the vote on who will host the World Cup. The reporting states that some believe Morocco’s World Cup bid has the backing of all of Africa, South America and much of Asia, which would put it over the 104-vote threshold needed for a simple majority win.

Other sources in the reporting state that the U.S.-led bid with Canada and Mexico is still the favorite, but the margin of victory will be much lower come the World Cup vote in June. FIFA’s entire member body of 211 nations – not including the four bidding nations and suspended Guatemala – are expected to vote at the FIFA Congress from June 12-13 in Moscow, Russia.

The U.S. missing out on the 2018 World Cup may not have helped its case, but it’s really the work of the U.S. Justice Department as well as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that have reportedly changed the perception of a shoe-in World Cup in the USA.

Many in South America’s CONMEBOL are reportedly upset about the FBI investigation and Justice Department court cases against the former corrupt bosses of South American soccer, turning the organization upside down, while others have reportedly not taken too kindly to Trump’s travel ban of mostly Arab nations as well as some of his comments about other countries in the Caribbean and Africa.

The report states the USA-Mexico-Canada World Cup bid is going out of its way to stress the unity between the three nations when politicking with FIFA member nation executives to try and earn their votes.

It would be shocking for the U.S. to lose the bid for the 2026 World Cup, especially as the World Cup is being expanded to 48 teams and the U.S. is one of the few nations that can easily support that, but per the latest geo-political events, the vote could be closer than we had ever imagined it. Hopefully, it doesn’t come down to the last vote to know who will host the 2026 World Cup.