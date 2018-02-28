Report: Man City to offer Foden improved long-term contract

Manchester City sees big value in the star of the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.
Phil Foden, recently returned from injury, is reportedly set to receive a big pay raise in a long-term contract offer from Man City. The 17-year-old English midfielder has impressed Pep Guardiola this season and was given his Man City debut last November in the UEFA Champions League against Feyenoord, with Guardiola inserting Foden into the starting lineup for the match against Shakhtar Donetsk.
Foden starred for England’s U-17s last year as England won its first title at that level. Foden’s silky smooth passing and dribbling impressed many fans and media alike across the globe, leading to speculation that he could move abroad.
But it appears that Foden is in Guardiola’s plans, which can only mean good things for the youngster as he comes to terms with the rigors of the life of a professional at the highest level.
For a club that seems to place more importance in the bottom line over titles, the failure to qualify for the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League has made a deep impact.
According to The Telegraph, while Arsenal remained profitable over the six months ending in November 2017, profits fell more than 60 percent, from around $75 million to $28.5 million. Much of the drop in profits comes from the loss in expected broadcast and commercial revenues with Arsenal in the Europa League this season.
The money doesn’t take into account the signings of Henrik Mkhitaryan or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or the sale of Alexis Sanchez, but the latest financial figures also saw the team’s wage bill rise despite the poor season. It’s likely to continue to rise after the latest signings in addition to Mesut Ozil’s contract extension.
“Our strategy remains self-financing and we must accept all the challenges that brings at a time when the inflation of transfer fees, player wages and the fees demanded by agents has become super-heated,” Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick said.
“As always, the actual income for the second half will be strongly influenced by the extent of progress in the remaining knock-out competition, the level of live TV coverage for Premier League games and final league position.”
Arsene Wenger – the definition of consistency through his first 20 years at Arsenal – signed a new two-year deal with the club in May 2017, despite calls for his departure from fans and the media over the past five-plus years. However, the boardroom could decide a change is necessary if profits continue to fall in 2018.
Louis Van Gaal still has some hard feelings from his time at Old Trafford.
In an interview with SportBild, the Dutchman who managed Manchester United from 2014-2016 said that the Red Devils are more interested in the commercial side of the game than trophies, compared to his time at Bayern Munich.
“Manchester United, which I last coached, is a commercial club,” Van Gaal said. “Quite different than Bayern. The bosses are (Karl-Heinz) Rummenigge and (Uli) Hoeneß, former players who know what they are talking about. For them football is the most important thing, not the money as in the meantime at United.”
It’s a bit of a low blow, but it’s fair to say that Man United hasn’t truly challenged for the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, though the club did win the UEFA Europa League as well as a League Cup and FA Cup in the last four years.
At the same time, Man United’s revenues have gone through the roof. The club is considered by Deloitte to be the richest soccer team in the world, with revenues in excess of around $824 million last year. And although it didn’t make many signings last summer, the club spent lavishly to sign Nemanja Matic, Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku, with plenty of money to sign Alexis Sanchez in January.
The United States, Mexico and Canada may very well host the 2026 World Cup. But it’s not as much of a lock as it was when the bid was first officially announced.
According to reporting by ESPN’s Sam Borden, a number of factors on and off the field has led to Morocco’s bid catching up to the U.S.-led bid for the 2026 World Cup, just a few months ahead of the vote on who will host the World Cup. The reporting states that some believe Morocco’s World Cup bid has the backing of all of Africa, South America and much of Asia, which would put it over the 104-vote threshold needed for a simple majority win.
Other sources in the reporting state that the U.S.-led bid with Canada and Mexico is still the favorite, but the margin of victory will be much lower come the World Cup vote in June. FIFA’s entire member body of 211 nations – not including the four bidding nations and suspended Guatemala – are expected to vote at the FIFA Congress from June 12-13 in Moscow, Russia.
The U.S. missing out on the 2018 World Cup may not have helped its case, but it’s really the work of the U.S. Justice Department as well as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that have reportedly changed the perception of a shoe-in World Cup in the USA.
Many in South America’s CONMEBOL are reportedly upset about the FBI investigation and Justice Department court cases against the former corrupt bosses of South American soccer, turning the organization upside down, while others have reportedly not taken too kindly to Trump’s travel ban of mostly Arab nations as well as some of his comments about other countries in the Caribbean and Africa.
The report states the USA-Mexico-Canada World Cup bid is going out of its way to stress the unity between the three nations when politicking with FIFA member nation executives to try and earn their votes.
It would be shocking for the U.S. to lose the bid for the 2026 World Cup, especially as the World Cup is being expanded to 48 teams and the U.S. is one of the few nations that can easily support that, but per the latest geo-political events, the vote could be closer than we had ever imagined it. Hopefully, it doesn’t come down to the last vote to know who will host the 2026 World Cup.
LONDON (AP) A British coroner has blamed dangerous working practices for the death of a worker on a 2022 World Cup stadium building site in Qatar.
An inquest heard that Zachary Cox fell nearly 40 meters in January 2017 when a faulty hoist he was using to put a suspended walkway in place broke at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
The 40-year-old Cox’s safety harness snapped under the weight. He fell head first, sustaining brain injuries and a broken neck. Cox was born in South Africa but later lived in England.
Coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley told Brighton and Hove Coroner’s Court that site managers “knew or should have known that they were effectively requiring a group of their workers to rely on potentially lethal equipment.”
Hamilton-Deeley described a new system of hoists introduced to speed up construction as “downright dangerous.”
The stadium contractor is Midmac-Six Construct, a venture between Belgian and Qatari firms.
World Cup organizers in Doha say four people employed on the project were removed from their jobs and banned from future tournament work.