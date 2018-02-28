More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings


UK coroner blames Qatar World Cup site conditions for death

Associated PressFeb 28, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
LONDON (AP) A British coroner has blamed dangerous working practices for the death of a worker on a 2022 World Cup stadium building site in Qatar.

An inquest heard that Zachary Cox fell nearly 40 meters in January 2017 when a faulty hoist he was using to put a suspended walkway in place broke at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

The 40-year-old Cox’s safety harness snapped under the weight. He fell head first, sustaining brain injuries and a broken neck. Cox was born in South Africa but later lived in England.

Coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley told Brighton and Hove Coroner’s Court that site managers “knew or should have known that they were effectively requiring a group of their workers to rely on potentially lethal equipment.”

Hamilton-Deeley described a new system of hoists introduced to speed up construction as “downright dangerous.”

The stadium contractor is Midmac-Six Construct, a venture between Belgian and Qatari firms.

World Cup organizers in Doha say four people employed on the project were removed from their jobs and banned from future tournament work.

Wenger deflects criticism on his job as manager


By Daniel KarellFeb 28, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
Arsene Wenger doesn’t seem too worried about his job prospects for the coming year, despite Arsenal losing its past two games, including a 3-0 drubbing to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Speaking ahead of a second matchup with Man City, this time in the Premier League, Wenger said it’s his “last worry” to think about whether he’ll be in charge of Arsenal next season. Arsenal has lost six of its 12 matches in 2018 and sits 27 points behind Man City, and perhaps more importantly, 10 points behind Tottenham for the final UEFA Champions League place.

“I’ve turned the whole world down to respect my contracts,” Wenger said. “My position is the last worry I have at the moment. My worry is to get the team focused and ready for tomorrow’s game.”

Wenger is facing new calls for him to be sacked from the Arsenal fans, and there were even reports after the horrid display at Wembley on Sunday that Arsenal would review this summer whether it would keep Wenger for the second year of the two-year contract he signed in May 2017.

We’ve already wrote that it’s time for Arsenal to hit the reset button, but Wenger isn’t hearing the criticism, saying he’s “amazed” he keeps getting asked questions about his contract situation.

CCL wrap: Tigres endures Herediano test, TFC advances vs. Rapids


By Matt ReedFeb 28, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
Three clubs have booked their place in the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals, and that meant one MLS side had to go home on Tuesday.

Toronto FC rode a scoreless draw against the Colorado Rapids in their second leg affair into the final eight, after the reigning MLS Cup champions went ahead 2-0 on aggregate in the first leg.

The result for the Rapids sees the Western Conference side among the three eliminated teams on the evening, while three more MLS clubs remain alive.

Elsewhere, Tigres and Herediano proved to get tangled up in another wild affair on Tuesday, however, the Mexican side managed to earn its place in the next round despite a tough test from their Costa Rican opposition.

Tigres has finished runners’ up in the competition in each of the last two years, but will face another stiff opponent in the next round when Toronto is on the opposite end of the pitch.

Tuesday’s CCL scores

Toronto FC 0-0 Colorado Rapids (TFC advances 2-0 on aggregate)
Tigres 3-1 Herediano (Tigres advances 5-3 on aggregate)
Tijuana 1-0 Motagua (Tijuana advances 2-0 on aggregate)

Remaining CCL schedule

Wednesday

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Cibao — 8 p.m. ET (2-0 on aggregate)
FC Dallas vs. Tauro FC — 8 p.m. ET (0-1 on aggregate)
Club America vs. Deportivo Saprissa — 10 p.m. ET (5-1 on aggregate)

Thursday

New York Red Bulls vs. Olimpia — 8 p.m. ET (1-1 on aggregate)
Seattle Sounders vs. Santa Tecla — 10 p.m. ET (1-2 on aggregate)

Video assistant doctors for World Cup to assess concussion


Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 9:06 PM EST
SOCHI, Russia (AP) World Cup teams have been told video replays will be extended to their doctors to assist the diagnosis of concussions.

FIFA’s top medical official told The Associated Press that a second team doctor will be allowed access to match footage to evaluate injuries in real time to supplement any on-field diagnosis.

It is the latest sign of FIFA embracing technology, with video assistant replays set to make their World Cup debut at the June 15-July 14 tournament in Russia.

FIFA is strengthening procedures to treat head injuries following cases at the 2014 World Cup where players tried to stay on the field after a concussion.

Doctors from the 32 finalists in Russia were briefed on the changes at meetings in the Black Sea resort of Sochi by FIFA medical committee chairman Michel D’Hooghe

“To help the doctor we have now introduced a system whereby an assistant of the doctor or a second doctor will sit in front of a television screen and can help the doctor in taking his decision,” D’Hooghe told the AP, “because he can review very clearly, very concretely what happened on the field, what the doctor sitting on the bench perhaps could not see.

“This is a supplementary help for the doctor to make his diagnosis and to say if (the player) can go on. This is the first time that we will try it. I am confident that it will certainly be a help for the medical care of our players.”

This will be the first World Cup where games can be stopped for three minutes to fully assess head injuries.

“In Brazil we had problems in cases of concussion where at a certain moment the doctor asks for the replacement of a player and on the contrary the player reacts and says, `No I want to go on,”‘ D’Hooghe said. “So that was a little bit of a chaotic situation. Now we have a new rule, the three-minute rule.”

That gives more authority to the doctor.

“After these three minutes the referee only look at the doctor, he doesn’t look at the player who could have been unconscious,” D’Hooghe said. “In the case of a serious health problem it’s logical the doctor decides.”

Mexican soccer team refuses to carry anti-drug gang banner


Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 7:37 PM EST
1 Comment

MEXICO CITY (AP) Players from Mexican soccer team Pumas refused a request to carry an anti-drug gang banner onto the pitch during a weekend game.

The Pumas are based at Mexico’s National Autonomous University, known as the UNAM.

Two non-students were shot to death on the campus last week and prosecutors say the killings were apparently part of a dispute involving drug dealers who operate openly at the university.

University Rector Enrique Graue told local media Tuesday that university officials had asked the players to carry a banner reading “Narcos out of the UNAM” at a Sunday match against the Chivas of Guadalajara.

The sports newspaper Record says several players balked, citing fears for their security.

The university instead projected the message on the scoreboard.