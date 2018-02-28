Wenger deflects criticism on his job as manager

Arsene Wenger doesn’t seem too worried about his job prospects for the coming year, despite Arsenal losing its past two games, including a 3-0 drubbing to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.
Speaking ahead of a second matchup with Man City, this time in the Premier League, Wenger said it’s his “last worry” to think about whether he’ll be in charge of Arsenal next season. Arsenal has lost six of its 12 matches in 2018 and sits 27 points behind Man City, and perhaps more importantly, 10 points behind Tottenham for the final UEFA Champions League place.
“I’ve turned the whole world down to respect my contracts,” Wenger said. “My position is the last worry I have at the moment. My worry is to get the team focused and ready for tomorrow’s game.”
Wenger is facing new calls for him to be sacked from the Arsenal fans, and there were even reports after the horrid display at Wembley on Sunday that Arsenal would review this summer whether it would keep Wenger for the second year of the two-year contract he signed in May 2017.
We’ve already wrote that it’s time for Arsenal to hit the reset button, but Wenger isn’t hearing the criticism, saying he’s “amazed” he keeps getting asked questions about his contract situation.