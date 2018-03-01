More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Lucas de Leon

Barcelona held by Las Palmas ahead of crucial Atletico match

Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 6:50 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Under pressure from its closest challenger, Barcelona stumbled again.

Barcelona couldn’t manage more than 1-1 against relegation-wary Las Palmas on Thursday, allowing Atletico Madrid to move within five points of the Spanish league lead ahead of their match this weekend.

Barcelona, which has drawn three of its last five league matches, will host Atletico on Sunday needing to halt an eight-match winning streak by Diego Simeone’s team.

Barcelona was 11 points in front of Atletico just five rounds ago, but could end the weekend only two points in front of the Madrid club.

“It would be an important match no matter what, with the first-place team playing against the second-place team,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. “Maybe now it’s a bit more important with the lead at five points.”

Atletico was boosted by a 4-0 win over Leganes on Wednesday, when Antoine Griezmann scored all four goals.

Lionel Messi put Barcelona ahead on Thursday with a powerful free kick shot into the top corner in the 20th minute, but the hosts equalized through a penalty kick converted by Jonathan Calleri early in the second half after a controversial handball by Barcelona defender Lucas Digne.

At first it wasn’t clear why the penalty was called. A corner kick ricocheted off a post and the ball brushed Digne’s arm. Some Barcelona players initially thought the referee called a foul by Sergio Roberto on Matias Aguirregaray when the ball first arrived into the area.

Valverde said he and his players still didn’t know what the call was.

“They equalized after an invisible penalty,” he said.

Barcelona also complained about a non-call of handball by Las Palmas goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola outside the area just before halftime.

It was the fifth free-kick goal by Messi, who is the league leading scorer with 23, three more than teammate Luis Suarez. The Argentine playmaker has four goals in his last three matches. The Gran Canaria Stadium was one of the few venues where Messi was yet to score in La Liga.

Las Palmas stayed 18th in the 20-team standings, inside the relegation zone. The team from the Canary Islands has won only one of its last six matches.

BETIS DRAWS

Real Betis missed a chance to get near the Europa League qualification spots after being held by Real Sociedad to 0-0 at home.

The result dropped Betis to ninth place, four points behind Eibar, the first team securing a spot in Europe’s second-tier competition.

Sociedad stayed in 14th place.

Real Betis had won three of its last four matches.

ALAVES WINS LATE

Victor Laguardia scored a 90th-minute winner as Alaves handed 10-man Levante its fourth straight loss.

Levante, sitting just outside the relegation zone, played a man down from the 29th. Defender Chema was sent off for a foul that gave the hosts a penalty kick which was missed by midfielder Manu Garcia.

Alaves forward Munir El Haddadi was red-carded for a second booking in the 77th.

Alaves, in 14th place, has won four of its last five matches.

Levante hasn’t won its last 10 matches in all competitions.

There was a minute of silence before matches to honor former Barcelona and Sporting Gijon striker Enrique Castro “Quini,” who died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 68.

Wenger says Arsenal blowout “tough but explainable”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 5:52 PM EST
Hey Arsene Wenger, how was the locker room after Man City clattered into Arsenal to the tune of a second 3-0 in two days?

“Transparency is good, but too much is not good.”

Arsenal fans would like to see clear through the exterior of club HQ in order to ascertain its board’s plans for its managerial position.

Wenger has a contract through the 2018-19 season, but the Gunners have dropped 10 points back of the Top Four. No, not 10 points back of first, but fourth.

Given the club’s desperation to stay in the Top Four picture after an awful performance Sunday at Wembley, how do you explain the flat start against City (Scoreless into the 15th minute, Arsenal was down 3-3 by the end of the 33rd)?

“It was tough but that’s explainable by the fact of what happened on Sunday and the consequences of the hype about our performance. It hits you. The players put in a huge effort today but unfortunately we had some weak defending.”

It should be noted that Wenger also noted that Manchester City is “the best team in the country.”

Wenger is not worried about his club, he says, though it’s difficult to follow his faith given the last month or so at the Emirates.

Arsenal has lost four of six in the Premier League, including the North London Derby and losses to Bournemouth and Swansea in addition to Thursday’s blowout. Go back one more week, and see the Gunners booted from the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.

But, he says, it can be better.

“I’m confident we can improve because we’ve done it before and I have confidence in the quality of the players.”

Improve? Sure. Save the season? Better hope AC Milan forgets its form in the next round of the Europa League.

Man City wants PL title “as fast as we can”

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 5:11 PM EST
“We want to win the league as fast as we can.”

So said Bernardo Silva after Manchester City dispatched Arsenal 3-0 for the second time this week with a win at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

It sure looked like it, as City came out of the gates hard in an easy-enough win at Arsenal which belied the special nature of the result.

The loss marked the first time in its Premier League history that Arsenal allowed three first half goals at home.

Guardiola admitted that it’s “difficult to stay focused after winning a trophy four days ago,” and the club’s response had him glowing after the 3-nil wrapped up in North London.

“Mentally we were strong. We were clinical. We scored three outstanding goals. After that it was not easy – the first 15 minutes of the second half we were poor. Still, it’s an amazing result for us.

“These are the last steps to be champions, you keep going until the end. … We have to win five games. We don’t think too much. Now we play Chelsea. Hopefully we have the desire to win, to be the best team in England. We forget that we are tired.”

 

City leads second place Manchester United by 16 points with 10 matches to go. Winning five more would do the trick to clinch Guardiola’s first Premier League crown, though that figure could drop with wins met by United, Chelsea, and Liverpool losses.

Man City beat Arsenal 3-0 (yes, again)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 4:35 PM EST
  • City goes 16 points clear
  • Gunners 10 back of fourth
  • Sane with goal, assist
  • Ederson stops Aubameyang PK
  • Arsenal allows 3 first half home goals for first time in history

Leroy Sane helped assist Silva times two, then scored one of his own as Manchester City opened up a three-goal halftime lead on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Bernardo and David Silva, new and old City men, scored a pair of goals as City picked up where Sunday’s League Cup Final left off (only in a different part of London).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stopped by Ederson on a 53rd minute penalty attempt, and the stadium was home to loads of empty seats well before the final whistle.

An early save from Ederson on Henrikh Mkhitaryan was not a sign of what was to come for Arsenal.

Sane picked up a direct assist when he played square for Bernardo to cut back and curl overt a flying Petr Cech in the 15th minute.

The second goal was one for the poets, with Sane cutting the ball inside for Sergio Aguero, who hesitated just a moment before passing to David Silva. The Spaniard touch a deft touch past Hector Bellerin, and cooked Cech. 2-0.

Sane got his goal in the 34th minute, a bit of luck in his jab step to meet a cross — off more wonderful combination play — that dribbled just inside the post.

Arsenal found some life through a Nicolas Otamendi foul on Mkhitaryan inside the box. Andre Marriner pointed to the spot, and Aubameyang was stopped by the guessing right Ederson.

VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s violent free kick puts Barcelona ahead

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 4:03 PM EST
You feel for goalkeepers in this situation, especially one like Lionel Messi’s countryman Leandro Chichizola.

The 27-year-old Argentine goalkeeper, in his La Liga season, stared down a pair of Barcelona giants who stood just a couple of yards beyond his 18.

[ MORE: Neymar out 3 months ]

The wall was set-up, but what if Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez put it over the wall and under the bar?

Lemme just cheat oooonnnne ssstteeeepppp…  Whoops.

Messi hammered a left-footed free kick into the upper 90.

The best part of the video might be the audible, “That’s-the-other-team-but-that’s-wonderful” from the Estadio Gran Canaria crowd.