Barcelona invite Parkland hero to Camp Nou

FC Barcelona has made an incredible gesture to one of the heroes of the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
15-year-old Anthony Borges helped get 20 other students into a classroom while the gunman was firing and he took five bullets to his body. Thankfully, he is stable and recovering, though it will likely involve plenty of physical therapy.
As a gesture of support, FC Barcelona announced Thursday it’s sending a signed shirt to Borges as well as inviting the teenager to the Camp Nou. Borges, a Venezuelan native, played in a U.S.-based Barcelona academy in Lauderhill, Fla., not far from Fort Lauderdale.
The U.S. Women’s National Team recently announced it would honor Parkland victim Alyssa Alhadeff and invited her family and teammates from Parkland Travel Soccer to the USWNT’s upcoming match against England in Orlando.
A GoFundMe account to help pay for Borges’ medical bills was set up following the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, and so far it’s raised more than 600,000 of the $700,000 requested.
Neymar could miss the rest of the league campaign with PSG, according to the Brazilian National Team doctor.
The Brazilian star suffered a sprained ankle and broken metatarsal in his right foot and will undergo surgery in Brazil this weekend. But after it was initially thought he could be fit to face Real Madrid next week or miss just six to eight weeks, the timetable has been lengthened to three months, which would put Neymar’s return to competitive action just two weeks before the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
For the first time, Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar spoke publicly about Neymar’s surgery and used stronger terms and narrower deadlines for the World Cup,” Henrique Fernandes’s tweet says, translated. “The doctor said “fracture” and not “fissure” on the toe, used the term “important injury” and estimated within three months the recovery.”
Brazil will surely be hoping that his recovery from the injury is shorter than three months so Neymar can get a few games under his belt and be match fit before Brazil’s opening game against Switzerland on June 17.
But it’s a massive blow to PSG, which could be knocked out in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid despite spending big last summer exactly to avoid this scenario, and the French club will likely be without Neymar the rest of the season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) The expansion Los Angeles Football Club has sold out of season-ticket packages for its inaugural season in its new downtown stadium.
LAFC announced the sellout of 17,500 full-season memberships Wednesday, four days before the team makes its MLS regular-season debut Sunday at Seattle.
The franchise’s $350 million Banc of California Stadium is still being completed ahead of LAFC’s home debut on April 29, but the team has already sold as many season tickets as it will allow in the 22,000-seat arena.
Fans can still buy single-game tickets in the North End supporters’ section and other spots around the field.
LAFC is MLS’ 23rd franchise. The club is attracting significant attention throughout Los Angeles’ revitalized downtown, where it is building the city’s first new open-air stadium in more than 30 years.
CHICAGO (AP) The new general managers of the men’s and women’s national teams will report to U.S. Soccer Federation chief executive officer Dan Flynn and not new USSF president Carlos Cordeiro.
The new positions were approved by the USSF board of directors in December and Flynn said understanding of the U.S. leagues in a key attribute for candidates. The new men’s GM likely will be hired first and will head the search for a new men’s coach to replace Bruce Arena, who quit in October after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup.
Flynn is on the search committee that will recommend the candidates for the new roles to the USSF board. He is joined on the committee by USSF board members Carlos Bocanegra and Angela Hucles, chief operating officer Jay Berhalter, director of sporting development Ryan Mooney and sport development programs director Nico Romeijn.
“The main responsibilities will include hiring and firing of the senior national team head coaches, overall responsibility for the technical side of the senior team, build a strong, integrated national team staff and management of the day-to-day environment, and monitor of the player pool and integration of new players,” Flynn said.
The U.S. could consider coach candidates from among people working on national teams for this year’s World Cup.
“I don’t think that’s going to hinder us in any way in terms of identifying candidates and speaking to candidates,” he said. “The timing of the hire could be impacted by that.”
Cordeiro was elected Feb. 10 after Sunil Gulati decided not to seek a fourth four-year term.