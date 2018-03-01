Barcelona invite Parkland hero to Camp Nou

FC Barcelona has made an incredible gesture to one of the heroes of the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

15-year-old Anthony Borges helped get 20 other students into a classroom while the gunman was firing and he took five bullets to his body. Thankfully, he is stable and recovering, though it will likely involve plenty of physical therapy.

As a gesture of support, FC Barcelona announced Thursday it’s sending a signed shirt to Borges as well as inviting the teenager to the Camp Nou. Borges, a Venezuelan native, played in a U.S.-based Barcelona academy in Lauderhill, Fla., not far from Fort Lauderdale.

👏 Anthony Borges 💙❤

A Barça hero pic.twitter.com/iojcw7Py3h — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2018

The U.S. Women’s National Team recently announced it would honor Parkland victim Alyssa Alhadeff and invited her family and teammates from Parkland Travel Soccer to the USWNT’s upcoming match against England in Orlando.

A GoFundMe account to help pay for Borges’ medical bills was set up following the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, and so far it’s raised more than 600,000 of the $700,000 requested.