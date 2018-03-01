Man City beat Arsenal 3-0 (yes, again)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

City goes 16 points clear

Gunners 10 back of fourth

Sane with goal, assist

Ederson stops Aubameyang PK

Arsenal allows 3 first half home goals for first time in history

Leroy Sane helped assist Silva times two, then scored one of his own as Manchester City opened up a three-goal halftime lead on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Bernardo and David Silva, new and old City men, scored a pair of goals as City picked up where Sunday’s League Cup Final left off (only in a different part of London).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stopped by Ederson on a 53rd minute penalty attempt, and the stadium was home to loads of empty seats well before the final whistle.

An early save from Ederson on Henrikh Mkhitaryan was not a sign of what was to come for Arsenal.

Sane picked up a direct assist when he played square for Bernardo to cut back and curl overt a flying Petr Cech in the 15th minute.

The second goal was one for the poets, with Sane cutting the ball inside for Sergio Aguero, who hesitated just a moment before passing to David Silva. The Spaniard touch a deft touch past Hector Bellerin, and cooked Cech. 2-0.

Sane got his goal in the 34th minute, a bit of luck in his jab step to meet a cross — off more wonderful combination play — that dribbled just inside the post.

Arsenal found some life through a Nicolas Otamendi foul on Mkhitaryan inside the box. Andre Marriner pointed to the spot, and Aubameyang was stopped by the guessing right Ederson.

3 – Arsenal have conceded three goals in the first half of a Premier League home game for the first time ever. Overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/BGR7ok0X7f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2018

