Man City beat Arsenal 3-0 (yes, again)

- City goes 16 points clear
- Gunners 10 back of fourth
- Sane with goal, assist
- Ederson stops Aubameyang PK
- Arsenal allows 3 first half home goals for first time in history
Leroy Sane helped assist Silva times two, then scored one of his own as Manchester City opened up a three-goal halftime lead on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.
Bernardo and David Silva, new and old City men, scored a pair of goals as City picked up where Sunday’s League Cup Final left off (only in a different part of London).
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stopped by Ederson on a 53rd minute penalty attempt, and the stadium was home to loads of empty seats well before the final whistle.
An early save from Ederson on Henrikh Mkhitaryan was not a sign of what was to come for Arsenal.
Sane picked up a direct assist when he played square for Bernardo to cut back and curl overt a flying Petr Cech in the 15th minute.
The second goal was one for the poets, with Sane cutting the ball inside for Sergio Aguero, who hesitated just a moment before passing to David Silva. The Spaniard touch a deft touch past Hector Bellerin, and cooked Cech. 2-0.
Sane got his goal in the 34th minute, a bit of luck in his jab step to meet a cross — off more wonderful combination play — that dribbled just inside the post.
Arsenal found some life through a Nicolas Otamendi foul on Mkhitaryan inside the box. Andre Marriner pointed to the spot, and Aubameyang was stopped by the guessing right Ederson.
