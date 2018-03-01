Man City wants PL title “as fast as we can”

“We want to win the league as fast as we can.”

So said Bernardo Silva after Manchester City dispatched Arsenal 3-0 for the second time this week with a win at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

It sure looked like it, as City came out of the gates hard in an easy-enough win at Arsenal which belied the special nature of the result.

The loss marked the first time in its Premier League history that Arsenal allowed three first half goals at home.

Guardiola admitted that it’s “difficult to stay focused after winning a trophy four days ago,” and the club’s response had him glowing after the 3-nil wrapped up in North London.

“Mentally we were strong. We were clinical. We scored three outstanding goals. After that it was not easy – the first 15 minutes of the second half we were poor. Still, it’s an amazing result for us. “These are the last steps to be champions, you keep going until the end. … We have to win five games. We don’t think too much. Now we play Chelsea. Hopefully we have the desire to win, to be the best team in England. We forget that we are tired.”

City leads second place Manchester United by 16 points with 10 matches to go. Winning five more would do the trick to clinch Guardiola’s first Premier League crown, though that figure could drop with wins met by United, Chelsea, and Liverpool losses.

