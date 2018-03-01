Men in Blazers podcast: Man City tops Arsenal in Carabao Cup and more

Neymar could miss the rest of the league campaign with PSG, according to the Brazilian National Team doctor.

The Brazilian star suffered a sprained ankle and broken metatarsal in his right foot and will undergo surgery in Brazil this weekend. But after it was initially thought he could be fit to face Real Madrid next week or miss just six to eight weeks, the timetable has been lengthened to three months, which would put Neymar’s return to competitive action just two weeks before the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Pela primeira vez o doutor Rodrigo Lasmar falou publicamente sobre a cirurgia do Neymar e usou termos mais fortes e prazos mais estreitos para a Copa. O médico falou em "fratura" e não "fissura" no dedo, usou o termo "lesão importante" e estimou em até 3 meses a recuperação. — Henrique Fernandes (@HenriqueMF) March 1, 2018

For the first time, Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar spoke publicly about Neymar’s surgery and used stronger terms and narrower deadlines for the World Cup,” Henrique Fernandes’s tweet says, translated. “The doctor said “fracture” and not “fissure” on the toe, used the term “important injury” and estimated within three months the recovery.”

Brazil will surely be hoping that his recovery from the injury is shorter than three months so Neymar can get a few games under his belt and be match fit before Brazil’s opening game against Switzerland on June 17.

But it’s a massive blow to PSG, which could be knocked out in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid despite spending big last summer exactly to avoid this scenario, and the French club will likely be without Neymar the rest of the season.