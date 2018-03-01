More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Messi, Aguero, Lanzini headline foreign-based Argentine squad for friendlies

By Daniel KarellMar 1, 2018, 2:14 PM EST
Seven Premier League players, headlined by the in-form Sergio Aguero, were called up by Argentina National Team coach Jorge Sampaoli for upcoming friendlies later this month against Spain and Italy.

Sampaoli announced the selection of the foreign-based Argentine squad, including Aguero and his Man City teammate Nicolas Otamendi, Manchester United pair Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo, West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini, Chelsea goalkeeper Wily Caballero and Everton centerback Ramiro Funes Mori.

Argentina faces Italy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on March 23 and then heads to Spain to take on La Roja at the Wando Metropolitano on March 27.

The squad is a sneak peak at what Sampaoli may be looking at ahead of the 2018 World Cup. With Aguero’s form, he could start alongside Messi up top. Sampaoli will have a big decision to make though in net, with two club backups in Romero and Caballero in pole position to start.

By Daniel KarellMar 1, 2018, 2:37 PM EST
For the second time in a week, Manchester City heads to London to take on Arsenal.

After the 3-0 win in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium last Sunday, Pep Guardiola‘s side heads to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsene Wenger and co., looking for a chance to win again and keep pushing the lead at the top of the Premier League. (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Vincent Kompany starts four days after scoring alogngside Nicolas Otamendi with Sergio Aguero up top behind Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva. On the other side, Arsenal keeps Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in midfield but brings in Petr Cech, Saed Kolasinac and Danny Welbeck into the starting lineup.

Click the link above and enjoy what should be a thrilling match!

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Welbeck; Aubameyang

Bench: Ospina, Holding, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Iwobi, Nketiah

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo; de Bruyne, Gundogan, D. Silva; B. Silva, Aguero, Sane

Bench: Bravo, Laporte, Stones, Toure, Foden, Zinchenko, Jesus

Longtime Everton midfielder Pienaar retires

By Daniel KarellMar 1, 2018, 12:50 PM EST
After a nearly 20-year professional career, Stevan Pienaar has decided to hang up the boots.

“Today I am announcing my retirement from football,” Pienaar said. “I just want to say thanks to my mom and my family and all the clubs that I have played for and the supporters off course, how can I forget you”, he said. “Thanks for the love throughout my career. Follow my social media, there’s an announcement coming up soon and you guys will be the first to know.”

After beginning his career with Ajax Cape Town and making the move to the original Ajax in Amsterdam, Pienaar began a nine-year stay at Everton after a year at Borussia Dortmund and sandwiched with a move to Tottenham. The 35-year-old made 210 appearances for the club and also made more than 60 appearances for the Bafana Bafana, South Africa’s National Team, including representing them at the 2002 World Cup and on home soil at the 2010 World Cup.

Pienaar also played last season for Sunderland, though he was unable to keep them from avoiding relegation.

Former clubs of Pienaar reached out with warm wishes on social media on his retirement from playing.

Report: Miami soccer stadium search may be re-opened

By Daniel KarellMar 1, 2018, 12:01 PM EST
You can’t be serious.

Less than five weeks since being awarded an expansion franchise, with an ownership group and a stadium plot of land in hand, it appears the stadium search is back on the table.

Speaking to the Miami Herald, co-owner Jorge Mas said he wanted to build one of the “most technologically advanced, futuristic stadium’s” in the country, and that couldn’t be done on the nine acres the club currently owns in the Overtown neighborhood in Miami.

“Obviously, you need more than nine acres for that,” Mas said. “We’ve been exploring the surrounding area in terms of: What can we do to put this all together?”

The news is another punch in the gut to MLS fans in South Florida, who have been waiting more than five years since Beckham first announced he would be exercising his MLS ownership option to find a stadium location. It appeared that Beckham had finally landed on building a stadium in Overtown but now it appears the Mas brothers have bigger plans.

The Herald reports that the Mas brothers have discussed a large range of sites, including an area next to Marlins Park, an old boat yard by the Miami River, and even outside of the city on a 24-acre site in Doral.

The longer the delays on a stadium, the longer Beckham’s expansion team will go before actually taking the field, even if they play their first few seasons in a temporary venue, such as Marlins Park or on the campus of Florida International University.

Barcelona invite Parkland hero to Camp Nou

By Daniel KarellMar 1, 2018, 10:48 AM EST
1 Comment

FC Barcelona has made an incredible gesture to one of the heroes of the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

15-year-old Anthony Borges helped get 20 other students into a classroom while the gunman was firing and he took five bullets to his body. Thankfully, he is stable and recovering, though it will likely involve plenty of physical therapy.

As a gesture of support, FC Barcelona announced Thursday it’s sending a signed shirt to Borges as well as inviting the teenager to the Camp Nou. Borges, a Venezuelan native, played in a U.S.-based Barcelona academy in Lauderhill, Fla., not far from Fort Lauderdale.

The U.S. Women’s National Team recently announced it would honor Parkland victim Alyssa Alhadeff and invited her family and teammates from Parkland Travel Soccer to the USWNT’s upcoming match against England in Orlando.

A GoFundMe account to help pay for Borges’ medical bills was set up following the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, and so far it’s raised more than 600,000 of the $700,000 requested.