Report: Miami soccer stadium search may be re-opened

You can’t be serious.

Less than five weeks since being awarded an expansion franchise, with an ownership group and a stadium plot of land in hand, it appears the stadium search is back on the table.

Speaking to the Miami Herald, co-owner Jorge Mas said he wanted to build one of the “most technologically advanced, futuristic stadium’s” in the country, and that couldn’t be done on the nine acres the club currently owns in the Overtown neighborhood in Miami.

“Obviously, you need more than nine acres for that,” Mas said. “We’ve been exploring the surrounding area in terms of: What can we do to put this all together?”

The news is another punch in the gut to MLS fans in South Florida, who have been waiting more than five years since Beckham first announced he would be exercising his MLS ownership option to find a stadium location. It appeared that Beckham had finally landed on building a stadium in Overtown but now it appears the Mas brothers have bigger plans.

The Herald reports that the Mas brothers have discussed a large range of sites, including an area next to Marlins Park, an old boat yard by the Miami River, and even outside of the city on a 24-acre site in Doral.

The longer the delays on a stadium, the longer Beckham’s expansion team will go before actually taking the field, even if they play their first few seasons in a temporary venue, such as Marlins Park or on the campus of Florida International University.