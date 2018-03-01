More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

SheBelieves Cup: USWNT slips Germany; Neville wins England debut

By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 8:59 PM EST
The United States women’s national team joined Phil Neville‘s England women’s NT as Day One winners at the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday in Columbus.

World No. 3 England gave manager Neville a heck of a debut, scoring thrice in the first half en route to a 4-1 defeat of France, who won the 2017 SheBelieves Cup.

Fran Kirby and Jill Scott each had a goal and an assist for England, while Toni Duggan and Jodi Taylor also scored before Gaëtane Thiney ruined the clean sheet with 13 minutes to play.

The former Manchester United and Everton legend’s appointment has been much scrutinized, as he’s never had the top chair in his managerial career.

The snowy nightcap saw the No. 1 USWNT facing No. 2 Germany, and the Yanks started in style. A long Alyssa Naeher clearance was flicked toward the German 18 by Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe’s side-foot effort was enough to get the Yanks on the board.

That’s all the Yanks would need in their bid to retake the tournament’s bragging rights after winning the first edition in 2016.

The tournament shifts to New Jersey for Saturday matches between the U.S. and France (Noon ET), Germany and England (3 p.m. ET).

France and Germany then meet Wednesday in Orlando (4 p.m. ET), with the U.S. wrapping up the tournament versus England (7 p.m. ET)

Chinese Super League kicks off season Friday; Bakambu sets record

Photo by Matej Divizna/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 9:50 PM EST
At 6:35 a.m. ET Friday, the Chinese Super League will kick off its 15th season.

One team got a big signing over the line just in time. Beijing Guoan has signed Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu for an African transfer record of $90 million.

Bakambu joins last season’s ninth place CSL team, bringing 67 goals from his previous four seasons. That includes 12 in 17 for Villarreal this season.

Guangzhou Evergrande won last season’s title by six points over Shanghai SiPG, with Tianjin Quanjian 10 points back of the champs.

What else is new in 2018?

— Dalian Yifang and Beijing Renhe were promoted from China League One, while Yanbian Funde and Liaoning FC were relegated.

Italian manager Fabio Cannavaro left last season’s third place finishers, Tianjin Quanjian, for the reigning champs Guangzhou Evergrande. He takes the place of Luiz Felipe Scolari. Ex-Fiorentina and Basel boss Paulo Sousa takes his place.

— Who are the marquee foreign addition?

  • Hebei China Fortune signed Javier Mascherano (Barcelona) and Hernanes.
  • Dalian Yifang added three: Jose Fonte, Yannick Carrasco, Nicolas Gaitan.
  • Beijing Guoan added Bakambu.
  • Jiangsu Suning signed Gabriel Palotta of Milan, Richmond Boakye.
  • Changchun Yatai signed Danish playmaker Lasse Vibe.
  • Guizhou Hengfeng brings Nikica Jelavic from Beijing Renhe
  • Beijing Renhe signed Augusto Fernandez from Atletico Madrid.
  • Tianjin Teda added Frank Acheampong from Anderlecht

— Who’s still there?

  • Odion Ighalo is at Changchun Yatai
  • Eran Zahavi plays for Guangzhou R&F
  • Renato Augusto and Jonathan Soriano play for Beijing Guoan, with Roger Schmidt the manager.
  • Gervinho and Ezequiel Lavezzi are with Hebei China Fortune, managed by Manuel Pellegrini.
  • Ricardo Vaz Te and Juan Cala play for Henan Jianye
  • Ramires is still with Jiangsu Suning, playing for Fabio Capello.
  • Papiss Cisse and Graziano Pelle play for Shandong Taishan
  • Fredy Guarin and Obafemi Martins suit up with Shanghai Shenhua
  • Hulk and Oscar play for Shanghai SiPG.
  • Axel Witsel, Alexandre Pato, and Anthony Modeste signed with Tianjin Quanjian
  • John Obi Mikel plays for Tianjin Teda.

Top Premier League storylines — Week 29

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 7:39 PM EST
First seems certain, 20th seems likely, but places Nos. 2-19 remain anyone’s educated guess as the Premier League begins the first of 10 remaining match days.

Can Chelsea keep the Top Four in focus?
Manchester City vs. Chelsea —  11 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

While Man City waltzes, sambas, and occasionally jigs toward the Premier League table, challenged Chelsea finds itself in danger of finishing the weekend five points back of the Top Four. At least the Blues will catch City on short rest.

Last year’s champions would need a point in a building which hasn’t seen much besides wins this season; Man City has only dropped two points at home this season, and those came in a second week draw against Everton (City did need penalty kicks to knock Wolverhampton Wanderers out of the League Cup.

Will it be Dr. Jurgen or Mr. Klopp at Anfield?
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United —  12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds have been both stylish and head-scratching, usually the former, in their climb to third place in the Premier League. On paper, Liverpool will find several ways through stingy Newcastle, who may still be reeling from a come-from-ahead 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. But the Reds will also contend with a man who’s had plenty of success at Anfield in former boss Rafa Benitez.

Six points of alliteration and relegation
Southampton vs. Stoke City —  10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC

Stoke, Southampton, St. Mary’s, six-pointer: Bring all your S’s to the South as Paul Lambert‘s 19th place Potters hope to pilfer a trio of points and leap above 16th place Saints. The race to avoid relegation is as congested as ever, probably, with 10 matches to go in the season. This is one of the match-ups that will tell its tale.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Who will lay claim to seventh?
Burnley vs. Everton —  7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN
Leicester City vs. Bournemouth —  10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBC Sports Gold

In another world, one of adequate mid-table performance, these teams would be battling to overtake slipping Arsenal. Instead, it’s “finish seventh and hope for help in qualifying for Europe.”

Seventh place Burnley has 37 points, just one more than Everton and three ahead of Saturday’s visitors to Turf Moor.

Can Palace keep its amazing comeback season alive?
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United —  3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN

Selhurst Park is without its star in Wilfried Zaha, but the home of the Eagles was in far worse shape earlier this season. Roy Hodgson has led them on a heroic rebound, but three of its next four are United, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Meanwhile, the visiting Red Devils have looked pretty darn good lately and have to keep their form ahead of a March 10 visit from Liverpool.

Barcelona held by Las Palmas ahead of crucial Atletico match

AP Photo/Lucas de Leon
Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 6:50 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Under pressure from its closest challenger, Barcelona stumbled again.

Barcelona couldn’t manage more than 1-1 against relegation-wary Las Palmas on Thursday, allowing Atletico Madrid to move within five points of the Spanish league lead ahead of their match this weekend.

Barcelona, which has drawn three of its last five league matches, will host Atletico on Sunday needing to halt an eight-match winning streak by Diego Simeone’s team.

Barcelona was 11 points in front of Atletico just five rounds ago, but could end the weekend only two points in front of the Madrid club.

“It would be an important match no matter what, with the first-place team playing against the second-place team,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. “Maybe now it’s a bit more important with the lead at five points.”

Atletico was boosted by a 4-0 win over Leganes on Wednesday, when Antoine Griezmann scored all four goals.

Lionel Messi put Barcelona ahead on Thursday with a powerful free kick shot into the top corner in the 20th minute, but the hosts equalized through a penalty kick converted by Jonathan Calleri early in the second half after a controversial handball by Barcelona defender Lucas Digne.

At first it wasn’t clear why the penalty was called. A corner kick ricocheted off a post and the ball brushed Digne’s arm. Some Barcelona players initially thought the referee called a foul by Sergio Roberto on Matias Aguirregaray when the ball first arrived into the area.

Valverde said he and his players still didn’t know what the call was.

“They equalized after an invisible penalty,” he said.

Barcelona also complained about a non-call of handball by Las Palmas goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola outside the area just before halftime.

It was the fifth free-kick goal by Messi, who is the league leading scorer with 23, three more than teammate Luis Suarez. The Argentine playmaker has four goals in his last three matches. The Gran Canaria Stadium was one of the few venues where Messi was yet to score in La Liga.

Las Palmas stayed 18th in the 20-team standings, inside the relegation zone. The team from the Canary Islands has won only one of its last six matches.

BETIS DRAWS

Real Betis missed a chance to get near the Europa League qualification spots after being held by Real Sociedad to 0-0 at home.

The result dropped Betis to ninth place, four points behind Eibar, the first team securing a spot in Europe’s second-tier competition.

Sociedad stayed in 14th place.

Real Betis had won three of its last four matches.

ALAVES WINS LATE

Victor Laguardia scored a 90th-minute winner as Alaves handed 10-man Levante its fourth straight loss.

Levante, sitting just outside the relegation zone, played a man down from the 29th. Defender Chema was sent off for a foul that gave the hosts a penalty kick which was missed by midfielder Manu Garcia.

Alaves forward Munir El Haddadi was red-carded for a second booking in the 77th.

Alaves, in 14th place, has won four of its last five matches.

Levante hasn’t won its last 10 matches in all competitions.

There was a minute of silence before matches to honor former Barcelona and Sporting Gijon striker Enrique Castro “Quini,” who died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 68.

Wenger says Arsenal blowout “tough but explainable”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 5:52 PM EST
Hey Arsene Wenger, how was the locker room after Man City clattered into Arsenal to the tune of a second 3-0 in two days?

“Transparency is good, but too much is not good.”

Arsenal fans would like to see clear through the exterior of club HQ in order to ascertain its board’s plans for its managerial position.

Wenger has a contract through the 2018-19 season, but the Gunners have dropped 10 points back of the Top Four. No, not 10 points back of first, but fourth.

Given the club’s desperation to stay in the Top Four picture after an awful performance Sunday at Wembley, how do you explain the flat start against City (Scoreless into the 15th minute, Arsenal was down 3-3 by the end of the 33rd)?

“It was tough but that’s explainable by the fact of what happened on Sunday and the consequences of the hype about our performance. It hits you. The players put in a huge effort today but unfortunately we had some weak defending.”

It should be noted that Wenger also noted that Manchester City is “the best team in the country.”

Wenger is not worried about his club, he says, though it’s difficult to follow his faith given the last month or so at the Emirates.

Arsenal has lost four of six in the Premier League, including the North London Derby and losses to Bournemouth and Swansea in addition to Thursday’s blowout. Go back one more week, and see the Gunners booted from the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.

But, he says, it can be better.

“I’m confident we can improve because we’ve done it before and I have confidence in the quality of the players.”

Improve? Sure. Save the season? Better hope AC Milan forgets its form in the next round of the Europa League.