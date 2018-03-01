VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s violent free kick puts Barcelona ahead

You feel for goalkeepers in this situation, especially one like Lionel Messi’s countryman Leandro Chichizola.
The 27-year-old Argentine goalkeeper, in his La Liga season, stared down a pair of Barcelona giants who stood just a couple of yards beyond his 18.
The wall was set-up, but what if Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez put it over the wall and under the bar?
Lemme just cheat oooonnnne ssstteeeepppp… Whoops.
Messi hammered a left-footed free kick into the upper 90.
The best part of the video might be the audible, “That’s-the-other-team-but-that’s-wonderful” from the Estadio Gran Canaria crowd.