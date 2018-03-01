More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s violent free kick puts Barcelona ahead

By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 4:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

You feel for goalkeepers in this situation, especially one like Lionel Messi’s countryman Leandro Chichizola.

The 27-year-old Argentine goalkeeper, in his La Liga season, stared down a pair of Barcelona giants who stood just a couple of yards beyond his 18.

[ MORE: Neymar out 3 months ]

The wall was set-up, but what if Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez put it over the wall and under the bar?

Lemme just cheat oooonnnne ssstteeeepppp…  Whoops.

Messi hammered a left-footed free kick into the upper 90.

The best part of the video might be the audible, “That’s-the-other-team-but-that’s-wonderful” from the Estadio Gran Canaria crowd.

Man City wants PL title “as fast as we can”

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 5:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

“We want to win the league as fast as we can.”

So said Bernardo Silva after Manchester City dispatched Arsenal 3-0 for the second time this week with a win at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

[ MORE: Match recap | City’s 3 goals ]

It sure looked like it, as City came out of the gates hard in an easy-enough win at Arsenal which belied the special nature of the result.

The loss marked the first time in its Premier League history that Arsenal allowed three first half goals at home.

Guardiola admitted that it’s “difficult to stay focused after winning a trophy four days ago,” and the club’s response had him glowing after the 3-nil wrapped up in North London.

“Mentally we were strong. We were clinical. We scored three outstanding goals. After that it was not easy – the first 15 minutes of the second half we were poor. Still, it’s an amazing result for us.

“These are the last steps to be champions, you keep going until the end. … We have to win five games. We don’t think too much. Now we play Chelsea. Hopefully we have the desire to win, to be the best team in England. We forget that we are tired.”

 

City leads second place Manchester United by 16 points with 10 matches to go. Winning five more would do the trick to clinch Guardiola’s first Premier League crown, though that figure could drop with wins met by United, Chelsea, and Liverpool losses.

Man City beat Arsenal 3-0 (yes, again)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 4:35 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • City goes 16 points clear
  • Gunners 10 back of fourth
  • Sane with goal, assist
  • Ederson stops Aubameyang PK
  • Arsenal allows 3 first half home goals for first time in history

Leroy Sane helped assist Silva times two, then scored one of his own as Manchester City opened up a three-goal halftime lead on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Bernardo and David Silva, new and old City men, scored a pair of goals as City picked up where Sunday’s League Cup Final left off (only in a different part of London).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stopped by Ederson on a 53rd minute penalty attempt, and the stadium was home to loads of empty seats well before the final whistle.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

An early save from Ederson on Henrikh Mkhitaryan was not a sign of what was to come for Arsenal.

Sane picked up a direct assist when he played square for Bernardo to cut back and curl overt a flying Petr Cech in the 15th minute.

The second goal was one for the poets, with Sane cutting the ball inside for Sergio Aguero, who hesitated just a moment before passing to David Silva. The Spaniard touch a deft touch past Hector Bellerin, and cooked Cech. 2-0.

Sane got his goal in the 34th minute, a bit of luck in his jab step to meet a cross — off more wonderful combination play — that dribbled just inside the post.

Arsenal found some life through a Nicolas Otamendi foul on Mkhitaryan inside the box. Andre Marriner pointed to the spot, and Aubameyang was stopped by the guessing right Ederson.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

WATCH: All three goals as Man City routing Arsenal at half

By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Everything starts (and finishes) with Leroy Sane, who is showing no ill effects from a reported hair dryer halftime rant from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

[ WATCH: Second half/full first half replay ]

Sane has a goal and an assist to go with starting Manchester City’s first goal — it’s only halftime — as City is clobbering Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. That gives him 12 goals and 15 assists in 36 total matches.

He played just a half on Feb. 19 as City was bounced out of the FA Cup at the hands of Wigan Athletic, and went 77 minutes as City beat Arsenal 3-0 in Sunday’s League Cup Final. What happened at Wigan? From The Independent:

The Catalan was already irate before he entered the dressing room after a series of angry confrontations on the pitch and then in the tunnel with Wigan manager Paul Cook in the wake of City defender Fabian Delph’s red card in the final minute of the first period.

Guardiola’s mood then darkened further when he turned on Sane, with one source claiming the manager’s dismay with the 22-year-old could even be heard in the corridor outside the City dressing room, although the matter was considered dealt with at the time.

All’s well and good now.

Sane picked up a direct assist when he played square for Bernardo to cut back and curl overt a flying Petr Cech in the 15th minute.

The second goal was one for the poets, with Sane cutting the ball inside for Sergio Aguero, who hesitated just a moment before passing to David Silva. The Spaniard touch a deft touch past Hector Bellerin, and cooked Cech. 2-0.

Sane got his goal in the 34th minute, a bit of luck in his jab step to meet a cross — off more wonderful combination play — that dribbled just inside the post.

WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 1, 2018, 2:37 PM EST
1 Comment

For the second time in a week, Manchester City heads to London to take on Arsenal.

After the 3-0 win in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium last Sunday, Pep Guardiola‘s side heads to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsene Wenger and co., looking for a chance to win again and keep pushing the lead at the top of the Premier League. (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Vincent Kompany starts four days after scoring alogngside Nicolas Otamendi with Sergio Aguero up top behind Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva. On the other side, Arsenal keeps Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in midfield but brings in Petr Cech, Saed Kolasinac and Danny Welbeck into the starting lineup.

Click the link above and enjoy what should be a thrilling match!

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Welbeck; Aubameyang

Bench: Ospina, Holding, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Iwobi, Nketiah

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo; de Bruyne, Gundogan, D. Silva; B. Silva, Aguero, Sane

Bench: Bravo, Laporte, Stones, Toure, Foden, Zinchenko, Jesus