WATCH: All three goals as Man City routing Arsenal at half

Everything starts (and finishes) with Leroy Sane, who is showing no ill effects from a reported hair dryer halftime rant from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Sane has a goal and an assist to go with starting Manchester City’s first goal — it’s only halftime — as City is clobbering Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. That gives him 12 goals and 15 assists in 36 total matches.

He played just a half on Feb. 19 as City was bounced out of the FA Cup at the hands of Wigan Athletic, and went 77 minutes as City beat Arsenal 3-0 in Sunday’s League Cup Final. What happened at Wigan? From The Independent:

The Catalan was already irate before he entered the dressing room after a series of angry confrontations on the pitch and then in the tunnel with Wigan manager Paul Cook in the wake of City defender Fabian Delph’s red card in the final minute of the first period. Guardiola’s mood then darkened further when he turned on Sane, with one source claiming the manager’s dismay with the 22-year-old could even be heard in the corridor outside the City dressing room, although the matter was considered dealt with at the time.

All’s well and good now.

Sane picked up a direct assist when he played square for Bernardo to cut back and curl overt a flying Petr Cech in the 15th minute.

The second goal was one for the poets, with Sane cutting the ball inside for Sergio Aguero, who hesitated just a moment before passing to David Silva. The Spaniard touch a deft touch past Hector Bellerin, and cooked Cech. 2-0.

Sane got his goal in the 34th minute, a bit of luck in his jab step to meet a cross — off more wonderful combination play — that dribbled just inside the post.

