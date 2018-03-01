WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Manchester City

For the second time in a week, Manchester City heads to London to take on Arsenal.
After the 3-0 win in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium last Sunday, Pep Guardiola‘s side heads to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsene Wenger and co., looking for a chance to win again and keep pushing the lead at the top of the Premier League. (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Vincent Kompany starts four days after scoring alogngside Nicolas Otamendi with Sergio Aguero up top behind Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva. On the other side, Arsenal keeps Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in midfield but brings in Petr Cech, Saed Kolasinac and Danny Welbeck into the starting lineup.
Click the link above and enjoy what should be a thrilling match!
LINEUPS
Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Welbeck; Aubameyang
Bench: Ospina, Holding, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Iwobi, Nketiah
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo; de Bruyne, Gundogan, D. Silva; B. Silva, Aguero, Sane
Bench: Bravo, Laporte, Stones, Toure, Foden, Zinchenko, Jesus