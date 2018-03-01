Wenger says Arsenal blowout “tough but explainable”

Hey Arsene Wenger, how was the locker room after Man City clattered into Arsenal to the tune of a second 3-0 in two days?

“Transparency is good, but too much is not good.”

Arsenal fans would like to see clear through the exterior of club HQ in order to ascertain its board’s plans for its managerial position.

Wenger has a contract through the 2018-19 season, but the Gunners have dropped 10 points back of the Top Four. No, not 10 points back of first, but fourth.

Given the club’s desperation to stay in the Top Four picture after an awful performance Sunday at Wembley, how do you explain the flat start against City (Scoreless into the 15th minute, Arsenal was down 3-3 by the end of the 33rd)?

“It was tough but that’s explainable by the fact of what happened on Sunday and the consequences of the hype about our performance. It hits you. The players put in a huge effort today but unfortunately we had some weak defending.”

It should be noted that Wenger also noted that Manchester City is “the best team in the country.”

Wenger is not worried about his club, he says, though it’s difficult to follow his faith given the last month or so at the Emirates.

Arsenal has lost four of six in the Premier League, including the North London Derby and losses to Bournemouth and Swansea in addition to Thursday’s blowout. Go back one more week, and see the Gunners booted from the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.

But, he says, it can be better.

“I’m confident we can improve because we’ve done it before and I have confidence in the quality of the players.”

Improve? Sure. Save the season? Better hope AC Milan forgets its form in the next round of the Europa League.

