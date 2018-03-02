CONCACAF Champions League: RBNY, Seattle advance (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer has a trio of quarterfinalists in the race for a place in the UEFA Club World Cup.

That’s because New York Red Bulls and Seattle Sounders used convincing second legs to brush off CONCACAF Champions League opposition and clinch spots in the next round.

New York earned a quarterfinal tie with Liga MX powers Club Tijuana, who have a quartet of American players, while the Sounders meet exciting Chivas Guadalajara. The other side of the bracket sees Toronto FC versus UANL Tigres and Club America against Panama’s Tauro.

The quarterfinals will be played over the first two weeks of this month.

New York Red Bulls 2-0 (3-1 agg.) CD Olimpia

The Red Bulls got a pair of goals from outside the box as Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sean Davis helped the side to a 2-0 home win (3-1 on aggregate) over Honduras’ CD Olimpia.

For Wright-Phillips, it was his 101st goal as a member of the Red Bulls.

Seattle Sounders 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Santa Tecla FC

Magnus Wolff Eikrem did nothing to harm the opinion that the new Seattle Sounders man could be the breakout star of the 2018 MLS season.

The Norwegian national team star and former Manchester United Academy member scored as a halftime substitute on debut, the fourth scorer for Seattle in a 4-0 rout of Santa Tecla.

The Salvadoran visitors held a 2-1 lead after one leg, but the Sounders’ away goal part of the equation for just over one half.

Will Bruin scored two minutes after halftime, with Nicolas Lodeiro and Chad Marshall scoring before Eikrem finished off the display.

Clint Dempsey had a pair of assists, none prettier than the 1-2 with Eikrem to round off the scoring.

