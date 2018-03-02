More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Predicting the 2018 MLS standings

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018, 11:40 AM EST
We are almost there.

On Saturday the 2018 Major League Soccer season kicks off and here at Pro Soccer Talk we’ve been previewing the new season and everyone is very excited.

With that in mind, it is time to put our necks on the line and make our preseason predictions for how the 2018 MLS standings will look.

Feel free to get involved in the comments section below too. Here it goes…

Joe Prince-Wright

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. Atlanta United
  3. New York City FC
  4. Chicago Fire
  5. Orlando City SC
  6. New York Red Bulls
  7. New England Revolution
  8. Montreal Impact
  9. DC United
  10. Columbus Crew
  11. Philadelphia Union

Western Conference

  1. Seattle Sounders
  2. Portland Timbers
  3. Sporting KC
  4. LAFC
  5. Vancouver Whitecaps
  6. Houston Dynamo
  7. San Jose Earthquakes
  8. FC Dallas
  9. LA Galaxy
  10. Real Salt Lake
  11. Minnesota United
  12. Colorado Rapids

Nick Mendola

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. New York City FC
  3. Atlanta United
  4. New York Red Bulls
  5. Chicago Fire
  6. Orlando City SC
  7. Philadelphia Union
  8. DC United
  9. Montreal Impact
  10. Columbus Crew
  11. New England Revolution

Western Conference

  1. Vancouver Whitecaps
  2. Portland Timbers
  3. Sporting KC
  4. LA Galaxy
  5. Seattle Sounders
  6. Real Salt Lake
  7. San Jose Earthquakes
  8. Houston Dynamo
  9. LAFC
  10. Colorado Rapids
  11. FC Dallas
  12. Minnesota United

Andy Edwards

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. New York City FC
  3. New York Red Bulls
  4. Chicago Fire
  5. Atlanta United
  6. Orlando City SC
  7. D.C. United
  8. Columbus Crew SC
  9. Philadelphia Union
  10. Montreal Impact
  11. New England Revolution

Western Conference

  1. Real Salt Lake
  2. Seattle Sounders
  3. Sporting Kansas City
  4. LA Galaxy
  5. Portland Timbers
  6. FC Dallas
  7. Houston Dynamo
  8. Vancouver Whitecaps
  9. San Jose Earthquakes
  10. Minnesota United
  11. LAFC
  12. Colorado Rapids

Matt Reed

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. Atlanta United
  3. New York City FC
  4. New York Red Bulls
  5. Orlando City
  6. Chicago Fire
  7. New England Revolution
  8. D.C. United
  9. Columbus Crew
  10. Philadelphia Union
  11. Montreal Impact

Western Conference

  1. Portland Timbers
  2. Seattle Sounders
  3. LA Galaxy
  4. LAFC
  5. Vancouver Whitecaps
  6. Real Salt Lake
  7. San Jose Earthquakes
  8. FC Dallas
  9. Sporting KC
  10. Houston Dynamo
  11. Minnesota United
  12. Colorado Rapids

Dan Karell

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. Atlanta United
  3. Orlando City
  4. New York City FC
  5. Chicago Fire
  6. Columbus Crew SC
  7. New York Red Bulls
  8. Montreal Impact
  9. D.C. United
  10. Philadelphia Union
  11. New England Revolution

Western Conference

  1. FC Dallas
  2. Seattle Sounders
  3. LA Galaxy
  4. Portland Timbers
  5. Sporting KC
  6. Vancouver Whitecaps
  7. Houston Dynamo
  8. LAFC
  9. Real Salt Lake
  10. Minnesota United
  11. San Jose Earthquakes
  12. Colorado Rapids

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018, 1:07 PM EST
Week 29 of the Premier League season is here as snow blankets much of the UK. This could get very, very interesting.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Huddersfield – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United – NBCSN – [STREAM]

Conte urges Chelsea to show more ambition

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018, 12:29 PM EST
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has urged his club to show similar ambition to Manchester City ahead of their clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

With a top four finish now the aim for the reigning Premier League champs, Conte paid homage to Pep Guardiola and Man City ahead of this game with City currently 16 points clear atop the Premier League table.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Conte was asked if the clubs ambition was to fight for the title again in the coming years or settle for a spot among the top four.

“I don’t know. This is not a question for me, about the ambition. The club has to show the ambition, not the coach,” Conte said. “The coach has to work every day very hard but the club has to show the ambition.”

Although he has claimed multiple times that he wants to remain at Chelsea and honor his contract through the end of the 2018-19 season, it’s unlikely that Conte will be around to see if the Blues can be serious title contenders next season.

After his incredible first season in England, things have turned quickly for the Italian coach who has publicly criticized the transfer policy and direction of the club on multiple occasions this season. Still, with Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League, in the last eight of the FA Cup and currently in fifth place but just two points off the top four, all is not lost.

As for Man City, Conte pointed to their simple equation for success: money. Well, to paraphrase, he pointed to a strong connection between the manager and the club, plus money, being a case of “1+1 = 2” for the runaway PL leaders.

“I think when you work very well and there is a great feeling between the manager and the club – then you can work in the way you want to try and improve the team because also Man City has the possibility to spend a lot of money,” Conte said. “When you link this situation – a good manager, money to spend on the transfer market, and this ambition – this is the final result.”

With Chelsea spending money on the likes of Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger this season, you can only say the latter has been relatively successful. Conte’s quips about Chelsea’s transfer policy, carried out by their recruitment department, seem to continue as his thinly veiled dig won’t sit well with the hierarchy at the club.

Conte doesn’t seem likely to walk away from Chelsea but his rhetoric is giving the people in power an easy decision to make in the summer, even if they have to pay up the final year of Conte’s contract.

When can Manchester City win the Premier League?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
1 Comment

The magic number for Manchester City to clinch the Premier League title has emerged.

Five more wins.

City eased by Arsenal on Thursday to go 16 points clear atop the Premier League table with 10 games to go.

Pep Guardiola‘s men will guarantee the title if they win their next five games, with the fourth of those games coming against crosstown rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. You get the sense Jose Mourinho’s side will be doing their best to make sure that doesn’t happen early, while City could seal the title with their trip to Wembley to face Spurs in mid-April.

They would have been able to guarantee their title win if the won all four games and then beat rivals Man United on Apr. 7, but Brighton’s involvement in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Mar. 17 has seen City’s game against the Seagulls postponed to a later date in the season.

Here are City’s next five games in the Premier League:

March 4: Chelsea, home
March 12: Stoke, away
March 31: Everton, away
April 7: Man United, home
April 14: Tottenham, away

Of course, if City’s title rivals (for arguments sake, we will call them that…) slip up in the next few weeks then they could clinch the title even earlier than April 14 but they are set for a record-breaking season.

The earliest a team has clinched the PL title is Manchester United, who hold the top three earliest title wins in history as they clinched the trophy on Apr. 14 2001, plus Apr. 22 2000 and Apr. 22 2013. City will be hoping to beat United’s Apr. 14 record, which they will definitely equal if they win their next five games in the Premier League.

With 75 points on the board from 25 wins in 28 games, plus 82 goals scored with just one defeat, this City side are on the brink of becoming the best the Premier League era has ever seen.

The added bonus of wrapping up the PL title in record time would allow City to focus on winning the UEFA Champions League for the first time in club history, as Guardiola and Co. already wrapped up the first piece of silverware of the season, the League Cup, last weekend.

Tottenham’s Alderweired ruled out with injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018, 9:27 AM EST
Happy Birthday to Toby Alderweireld and his manager at Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino.

Now, onto the important stuff…

Alderweireld has been ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur’s huge UEFA Champions League clash against Juventus at Wembley next Wednesday.

The Belgian defender, 29, made his return in two FA Cup games in February but hasn’t featured in the Premier League since injuring his hamstring in Spurs’ UCL win against Real Madrid back on Nov. 1.

Speculation regarding his future at Tottenham beyond this season has been rife as talks over a new contract stall and a release clause in his current deal could see him leave for $32 million in the summer of 2019. Alderweireld is being linked with a move to Manchester United, Real Madrid and others and this injury layoff has done little to quell the rumors.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Spurs’ clash with Huddersfield Town (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Alderweireld will be missing for the key clash against Juventus with the scores locked at 2-2 after the first leg in Turin.

“It is true that we need to be careful with him,” Pochettino said. “I don’t believe he will be ready for Juventus.”

Who could slot in alongside Alderweireld’s compatriot Jan Vertonghen?

Spurs could revert to a back four and start Davinson Sanchez at center back alongside Vertonghen, or Eric Dier could slot back in to defense if Spurs decided to play three central defenders against Huddersfield.

With the top four chase well and truly on and Spurs the form team in the Premier League, there is no need to rush Alderweireld back. Yet you get a sense that more is going on here. Is Pochettino punishing Alderweireld for not signing a new deal? The Argentine coach has a reputation of being a manager who is ruthless when it comes to having players on his side. You’re either in his good books, or you’re out.

There’s a sense it could be a case of the latter for Alderweireld.