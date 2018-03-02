Predicting the 2018 MLS standings

We are almost there.
On Saturday the 2018 Major League Soccer season kicks off and here at Pro Soccer Talk we’ve been previewing the new season and everyone is very excited.
With that in mind, it is time to put our necks on the line and make our preseason predictions for how the 2018 MLS standings will look.
Feel free to get involved in the comments section below too. Here it goes…
Joe Prince-Wright
Eastern Conference
- Toronto FC
- Atlanta United
- New York City FC
- Chicago Fire
- Orlando City SC
- New York Red Bulls
- New England Revolution
- Montreal Impact
- DC United
- Columbus Crew
- Philadelphia Union
Western Conference
- Seattle Sounders
- Portland Timbers
- Sporting KC
- LAFC
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- Houston Dynamo
- San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United
- Colorado Rapids
Nick Mendola
Eastern Conference
- Toronto FC
- New York City FC
- Atlanta United
- New York Red Bulls
- Chicago Fire
- Orlando City SC
- Philadelphia Union
- DC United
- Montreal Impact
- Columbus Crew
- New England Revolution
Western Conference
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- Portland Timbers
- Sporting KC
- LA Galaxy
- Seattle Sounders
- Real Salt Lake
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo
- LAFC
- Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas
- Minnesota United
Andy Edwards
Eastern Conference
- Toronto FC
- New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls
- Chicago Fire
- Atlanta United
- Orlando City SC
- D.C. United
- Columbus Crew SC
- Philadelphia Union
- Montreal Impact
- New England Revolution
Western Conference
- Real Salt Lake
- Seattle Sounders
- Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy
- Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Minnesota United
- LAFC
- Colorado Rapids
Matt Reed
Eastern Conference
- Toronto FC
- Atlanta United
- New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls
- Orlando City
- Chicago Fire
- New England Revolution
- D.C. United
- Columbus Crew
- Philadelphia Union
- Montreal Impact
Western Conference
- Portland Timbers
- Seattle Sounders
- LA Galaxy
- LAFC
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- Real Salt Lake
- San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas
- Sporting KC
- Houston Dynamo
- Minnesota United
- Colorado Rapids
Dan Karell
Eastern Conference
- Toronto FC
- Atlanta United
- Orlando City
- New York City FC
- Chicago Fire
- Columbus Crew SC
- New York Red Bulls
- Montreal Impact
- D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union
- New England Revolution
Western Conference
- FC Dallas
- Seattle Sounders
- LA Galaxy
- Portland Timbers
- Sporting KC
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- Houston Dynamo
- LAFC
- Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids