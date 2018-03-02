Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Huddersfield Town – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Leicester City 2-0 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)  

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Swansea City 1-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Southampton 2-1 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC)

Burnley 2-1 Everton –  (Sunday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Manchester City 2-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Watford 1-1 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Emery: No dispute between PSG and Brazil over injured Neymar

Associated PressMar 2, 2018
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team officials are on the same page regarding Neymar’s injury, the French club’s coach said Friday.

Neymar, who was signed by PSG for a world record 222 million euros ($260 million) from Barcelona last year, is set to undergo surgery on his injured right foot.

PSG initially said the Brazil forward would not go under the knife, before announcing a day later that he would. The club then let Neymar travel back to his home country.

Neymar’s injury has ruled him out of Tuesday’s Champions League return leg against Real Madrid, with PSG trailing 3-1. But according Brazil’s national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, Neymar’s absence could last up to three months.

Asked Friday whether the club had lost control of Neymar, PSG coach Unai Emery said both sides are working hand-in-hand.

“Internally, we speak with much clarity,” Emery said. “We first listened to our doctor’s diagnosis. Then we’ve heard Brazil’s national team doctor. Since we learned about his injury, we have been seeking the best for both the player and the team in our decision making.”

Neymar was injured Sunday in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 win over Marseille in the French league. After a battery of tests, PSG announced that Neymar had a cracked the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, along with an ankle injury.

That diagnosis was contested by Lasmar, who said it was not a simple fissure, but “a meaningful fracture in a toe in the middle of his foot.”

PSG and Brazil have competing interests in Neymar’s case. If the French league club manages to turn things around against Madrid and reaches the Champions League quarterfinals, it might be tempted to rush Neymar’s return to competition in order to have him available.

Brazil, however, will be concentrating more on the World Cup, which starts on June 14 in Russia. Brazil is scheduled to play its first match against Switzerland on June 17.

After seeing Neymar’s X-rays, Emery repeated that his injury had been well diagnosed by PSG.

“I can’t tell whether there is a fracture or not,” Emery said. “But I clearly saw a crack on the fifth metatarsal. I’ve suffered this type of injury, and I know how to recover. For us, it remains an ankle sprain and a crack in the fifth metatarsal.”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018
Week 29 of the Premier League season is here as snow blankets much of the UK. This could get very, very interesting.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Everton – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Huddersfield – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Stoke City – CNBC
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Arsenal – NBCSN
11 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Chelsea – NBCSN

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United – NBCSN

Conte urges Chelsea to show more ambition

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has urged his club to show similar ambition to Manchester City ahead of their clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

With a top four finish now the aim for the reigning Premier League champs, Conte paid homage to Pep Guardiola and Man City ahead of this game with City currently 16 points clear atop the Premier League table.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Conte was asked if the clubs ambition was to fight for the title again in the coming years or settle for a spot among the top four.

“I don’t know. This is not a question for me, about the ambition. The club has to show the ambition, not the coach,” Conte said. “The coach has to work every day very hard but the club has to show the ambition.”

Although he has claimed multiple times that he wants to remain at Chelsea and honor his contract through the end of the 2018-19 season, it’s unlikely that Conte will be around to see if the Blues can be serious title contenders next season.

After his incredible first season in England, things have turned quickly for the Italian coach who has publicly criticized the transfer policy and direction of the club on multiple occasions this season. Still, with Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League, in the last eight of the FA Cup and currently in fifth place but just two points off the top four, all is not lost.

As for Man City, Conte pointed to their simple equation for success: money. Well, to paraphrase, he pointed to a strong connection between the manager and the club, plus money, being a case of “1+1 = 2” for the runaway PL leaders.

“I think when you work very well and there is a great feeling between the manager and the club – then you can work in the way you want to try and improve the team because also Man City has the possibility to spend a lot of money,” Conte said. “When you link this situation – a good manager, money to spend on the transfer market, and this ambition – this is the final result.”

With Chelsea spending money on the likes of Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger this season, you can only say the latter has been relatively successful. Conte’s quips about Chelsea’s transfer policy, carried out by their recruitment department, seem to continue as his thinly veiled dig won’t sit well with the hierarchy at the club.

Conte doesn’t seem likely to walk away from Chelsea but his rhetoric is giving the people in power an easy decision to make in the summer, even if they have to pay up the final year of Conte’s contract.

Predicting the 2018 MLS standings

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018
We are almost there.

On Saturday the 2018 Major League Soccer season kicks off and here at Pro Soccer Talk we’ve been previewing the new season and everyone is very excited.

[ MORE: Full 2018 MLS season preview ]

With that in mind, it is time to put our necks on the line and make our preseason predictions for how the 2018 MLS standings will look.

Feel free to get involved in the comments section below too. Here it goes…

Joe Prince-Wright

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. Atlanta United
  3. New York City FC
  4. Chicago Fire
  5. Orlando City SC
  6. New York Red Bulls
  7. New England Revolution
  8. Montreal Impact
  9. DC United
  10. Columbus Crew
  11. Philadelphia Union

Western Conference

  1. Seattle Sounders
  2. Portland Timbers
  3. Sporting KC
  4. LAFC
  5. Vancouver Whitecaps
  6. Houston Dynamo
  7. San Jose Earthquakes
  8. FC Dallas
  9. LA Galaxy
  10. Real Salt Lake
  11. Minnesota United
  12. Colorado Rapids

Nick Mendola

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. New York City FC
  3. Atlanta United
  4. New York Red Bulls
  5. Chicago Fire
  6. Orlando City SC
  7. Philadelphia Union
  8. DC United
  9. Montreal Impact
  10. Columbus Crew
  11. New England Revolution

Western Conference

  1. Vancouver Whitecaps
  2. Portland Timbers
  3. Sporting KC
  4. LA Galaxy
  5. Seattle Sounders
  6. Real Salt Lake
  7. San Jose Earthquakes
  8. Houston Dynamo
  9. LAFC
  10. Colorado Rapids
  11. FC Dallas
  12. Minnesota United

Andy Edwards

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. New York City FC
  3. New York Red Bulls
  4. Chicago Fire
  5. Atlanta United
  6. Orlando City SC
  7. D.C. United
  8. Columbus Crew SC
  9. Philadelphia Union
  10. Montreal Impact
  11. New England Revolution

Western Conference

  1. Real Salt Lake
  2. Seattle Sounders
  3. Sporting Kansas City
  4. LA Galaxy
  5. Portland Timbers
  6. FC Dallas
  7. Houston Dynamo
  8. Vancouver Whitecaps
  9. San Jose Earthquakes
  10. Minnesota United
  11. LAFC
  12. Colorado Rapids

Matt Reed

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. Atlanta United
  3. New York City FC
  4. New York Red Bulls
  5. Orlando City
  6. Chicago Fire
  7. New England Revolution
  8. D.C. United
  9. Columbus Crew
  10. Philadelphia Union
  11. Montreal Impact

Western Conference

  1. Portland Timbers
  2. Seattle Sounders
  3. LA Galaxy
  4. LAFC
  5. Vancouver Whitecaps
  6. Real Salt Lake
  7. San Jose Earthquakes
  8. FC Dallas
  9. Sporting KC
  10. Houston Dynamo
  11. Minnesota United
  12. Colorado Rapids

Dan Karell

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. Atlanta United
  3. Orlando City
  4. New York City FC
  5. Chicago Fire
  6. Columbus Crew SC
  7. New York Red Bulls
  8. Montreal Impact
  9. D.C. United
  10. Philadelphia Union
  11. New England Revolution

Western Conference

  1. FC Dallas
  2. Seattle Sounders
  3. LA Galaxy
  4. Portland Timbers
  5. Sporting KC
  6. Vancouver Whitecaps
  7. Houston Dynamo
  8. LAFC
  9. Real Salt Lake
  10. Minnesota United
  11. San Jose Earthquakes
  12. Colorado Rapids