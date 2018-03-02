Red Bulls acquire Parker from Vancouver

The New York Red Bulls are bringing one of the better young center backs in U.S. Soccer back home.
Tim Parker, 25, is moving from Vancouver to RBNY in exchange for Felipe Martins, $500,000 in Targeted Allocation Money over two years, and an international roster spot for 2018.
Parker’s departure is made palatable by the addition of Aaron Maund by Real Salt Lake, as Caps leader Kendall Waston will work with a new center back partner.
As for New York, their ability replace stars with players from their prolific academy (Tyler Adams, Sean Davis) makes them lethal in the trade market.
“Tim is the type of defender we look for,” said Red Bulls Head Coach Jesse Marsch. “His soccer knowledge, athleticism, and one-on-one defending ability are qualities that fit with what we ask of our center backs. I know he is glad to be coming home to New York, and we think he will thrive in our style of play.”
Parker’s 3150 minutes for Vancouver last season led the team by 410. The Long Island-born defender was drafted 13th overall by the Caps out of St. John’s in 2015.
Marsch brought Felipe to New York from Montreal, and he played 100 matches for the Red Bulls. The 27-year-old played for the Impact from 2012-14.