When can Manchester City win the Premier League?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
The magic number for Manchester City to clinch the Premier League title has emerged.

Five more wins.

[ MORE Man City want title ASAP ]

City eased by Arsenal on Thursday to go 16 points clear atop the Premier League table with 10 games to go.

Pep Guardiola‘s men will guarantee the title if they win their next five games, with the fourth of those games coming against crosstown rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. You get the sense Jose Mourinho’s side will be doing their best to make sure that doesn’t happen early, while City could seal the title with their trip to Wembley to face Spurs in mid-April.

They would have been able to guarantee their title win if the won all four games and then beat rivals Man United on Apr. 7, but Brighton’s involvement in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Mar. 17 has seen City’s game against the Seagulls postponed to a later date in the season.

Here are City’s next five games in the Premier League:

March 4: Chelsea, home
March 12: Stoke, away
March 31: Everton, away
April 7: Man United, home
April 14: Tottenham, away

Of course, if City’s title rivals (for arguments sake, we will call them that…) slip up in the next few weeks then they could clinch the title even earlier than April 14 but they are set for a record-breaking season.

The earliest a team has clinched the PL title is Manchester United, who hold the top three earliest title wins in history as they clinched the trophy on Apr. 14 2001, plus Apr. 22 2000 and Apr. 22 2013. City will be hoping to beat United’s Apr. 14 record, which they will definitely equal if they win their next five games in the Premier League.

With 75 points on the board from 25 wins in 28 games, plus 82 goals scored with just one defeat, this City side are on the brink of becoming the best the Premier League era has ever seen.

The added bonus of wrapping up the PL title in record time would allow City to focus on winning the UEFA Champions League for the first time in club history, as Guardiola and Co. already wrapped up the first piece of silverware of the season, the League Cup, last weekend.

Predicting the 2018 MLS standings

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018, 11:40 AM EST
We are almost there.

On Saturday the 2018 Major League Soccer season kicks off and here at Pro Soccer Talk we’ve been previewing the new season and everyone is very excited.

[ MORE: Full 2018 MLS season preview ]

With that in mind, it is time to put our necks on the line and make our preseason predictions for how the 2018 MLS standings will look.

Feel free to get involved in the comments section below too. Here it goes…

Joe Prince-Wright

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. Atlanta United
  3. New York City FC
  4. Chicago Fire
  5. Orlando City SC
  6. New York Red Bulls
  7. New England Revolution
  8. Montreal Impact
  9. DC United
  10. Columbus Crew
  11. Philadelphia Union

Western Conference

  1. Seattle Sounders
  2. Portland Timbers
  3. Sporting KC
  4. LAFC
  5. Vancouver Whitecaps
  6. Houston Dynamo
  7. San Jose Earthquakes
  8. FC Dallas
  9. LA Galaxy
  10. Real Salt Lake
  11. Minnesota United
  12. Colorado Rapids

Nick Mendola

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. New York City FC
  3. Atlanta United
  4. New York Red Bulls
  5. Chicago Fire
  6. Orlando City SC
  7. Philadelphia Union
  8. DC United
  9. Montreal Impact
  10. Columbus Crew
  11. New England Revolution

Western Conference

  1. Vancouver Whitecaps
  2. Portland Timbers
  3. Sporting KC
  4. LA Galaxy
  5. Seattle Sounders
  6. Real Salt Lake
  7. San Jose Earthquakes
  8. Houston Dynamo
  9. LAFC
  10. Colorado Rapids
  11. FC Dallas
  12. Minnesota United

Andy Edwards

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. New York City FC
  3. New York Red Bulls
  4. Chicago Fire
  5. Atlanta United
  6. Orlando City SC
  7. D.C. United
  8. Columbus Crew SC
  9. Philadelphia Union
  10. Montreal Impact
  11. New England Revolution

Western Conference

  1. Real Salt Lake
  2. Seattle Sounders
  3. Sporting Kansas City
  4. LA Galaxy
  5. Portland Timbers
  6. FC Dallas
  7. Houston Dynamo
  8. Vancouver Whitecaps
  9. San Jose Earthquakes
  10. Minnesota United
  11. LAFC
  12. Colorado Rapids

Matt Reed

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. Atlanta United
  3. New York City FC
  4. New York Red Bulls
  5. Orlando City
  6. Chicago Fire
  7. New England Revolution
  8. D.C. United
  9. Columbus Crew
  10. Philadelphia Union
  11. Montreal Impact

Western Conference

  1. Portland Timbers
  2. Seattle Sounders
  3. LA Galaxy
  4. LAFC
  5. Vancouver Whitecaps
  6. Real Salt Lake
  7. San Jose Earthquakes
  8. FC Dallas
  9. Sporting KC
  10. Houston Dynamo
  11. Minnesota United
  12. Colorado Rapids

Dan Karell

Eastern Conference

  1. Toronto FC
  2. Atlanta United
  3. Orlando City
  4. New York City FC
  5. Chicago Fire
  6. Columbus Crew SC
  7. New York Red Bulls
  8. Montreal Impact
  9. D.C. United
  10. Philadelphia Union
  11. New England Revolution

Western Conference

  1. FC Dallas
  2. Seattle Sounders
  3. LA Galaxy
  4. Portland Timbers
  5. Sporting KC
  6. Vancouver Whitecaps
  7. Houston Dynamo
  8. LAFC
  9. Real Salt Lake
  10. Minnesota United
  11. San Jose Earthquakes
  12. Colorado Rapids

Tottenham’s Alderweired ruled out with injury

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018, 9:27 AM EST
Happy Birthday to Toby Alderweireld and his manager at Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino.

Now, onto the important stuff…

Alderweireld has been ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur’s huge UEFA Champions League clash against Juventus at Wembley next Wednesday.

The Belgian defender, 29, made his return in two FA Cup games in February but hasn’t featured in the Premier League since injuring his hamstring in Spurs’ UCL win against Real Madrid back on Nov. 1.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Speculation regarding his future at Tottenham beyond this season has been rife as talks over a new contract stall and a release clause in his current deal could see him leave for $32 million in the summer of 2019. Alderweireld is being linked with a move to Manchester United, Real Madrid and others and this injury layoff has done little to quell the rumors.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Spurs’ clash with Huddersfield Town (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Alderweireld will be missing for the key clash against Juventus with the scores locked at 2-2 after the first leg in Turin.

“It is true that we need to be careful with him,” Pochettino said. “I don’t believe he will be ready for Juventus.”

Who could slot in alongside Alderweireld’s compatriot Jan Vertonghen?

Spurs could revert to a back four and start Davinson Sanchez at center back alongside Vertonghen, or Eric Dier could slot back in to defense if Spurs decided to play three central defenders against Huddersfield.

With the top four chase well and truly on and Spurs the form team in the Premier League, there is no need to rush Alderweireld back. Yet you get a sense that more is going on here. Is Pochettino punishing Alderweireld for not signing a new deal? The Argentine coach has a reputation of being a manager who is ruthless when it comes to having players on his side. You’re either in his good books, or you’re out.

There’s a sense it could be a case of the latter for Alderweireld.

Infantino: Women will “soon” be allowed at games in Iran

Associated PressMar 2, 2018, 8:40 AM EST
ZURICH (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino says Iran has assured him female fans will “soon” be allowed into soccer stadiums after they were blocked from getting into a game he attended in Tehran.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency cited the interior ministry as saying about 35 women were stopped from entering the Azadi Stadium on Thursday for a game between Esteqlal and Persepolis and “were instructed to a proper place by police.”

Infantino opened a FIFA equality conference on Friday by claiming the trip could help “many women around the world.”

Infantino says “I hope, I am confident, I was promised that women in Iran will have access to football stadiums soon.”

He did not specify who made the pledge, while saying he was reluctant to be heard “criticizing anyone.”

Zlatan open to MLS after United; could play at World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018, 7:50 AM EST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is never far away from being headline news. These comments from the veteran Swedish striker ensure this is once again the case.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Ibrahimovic, 36, hasn’t featured for Manchester United since December after suffering a setback following his speedy comeback from a serious knee injury last April which saw him feature seven times this season in all competition before breaking down.

Asked in his homeland this week if a move to Major League Soccer, with the LA Galaxy repeatedly linked with signing him, is close to happening, here was Zlatan’s response to Swedish media.

“I did not know that several Swedes went to MLS,” Ibrahimovic said. “That means it’s tempting to play in the United States. Los Angeles is a nice city and I’ve been there a lot on vacation. It is laid back. I think it’s rumors all the time [about my future]. When I play and when I do not play it is rumors. That’s good, that means I live.”

Ibrahimovic appears to firmly open the door to a move to MLS and his manager at United, Jose Mourinho, has previously stated he will not stand in Zlatan’s way if he wants to end his career playing in North America’s top-flight and said the following on Friday.

“We all think it is his last season at Manchester United. It will be a very personal decision about whether to play or to stop. He has won the right to choose his future, his life with an amazing career. This season it has been really difficult for him. Is he injured? No. Does he feel totally ready and totally convinced to help the team in this moment? No. He is such an honest guy and such a champion that he only wants to be back with that feeling that ‘I’m totally ready for it.’ He is working hard.”

The concern for the Galaxy will be Ibrahimovic’s knee injury which kept him out for seven months and still seems to be nagging the former Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona and PSG striker.

Still, his return of 28 goals in all competitions for United in the 2016-17 season proved all the doubters wrong and if he can regain full fitness in the final months of this season, perhaps his move to LA will be wrapped up by May 1 when the transfer deadline is over. There is also the option of Zlatan being a free agent on May 13 when his short-term deal with United expires.

Moving from his club future to his international future, Sweden’s all-time leading goalscorer retired from the national team after EURO 2016 but calls for him to go to the 2018 World Cup this summer are mounting.

Here’s what he had to say about that about being part of Janne Andersson’s squad as Sweden have been placed in a Group of Death in Group F alongside Germany, Mexico and South Korea.

“I miss the national team. If I want, I do it. I want to feel I can deliver a good performance,” Ibrahimovic said. “We’ll see, it’s a tough question. I want to feel that I can perform and give back. I don’t want to come just because I’m somebody. The door isn’t closed for anything… I don’t think anyone needs to call. If I want to, I’m there, that’s how it is. But one thing at a time. When I can do what I want to, I’ll have other thoughts.”

That chilly draft you can feel is because Zlatan is leaving the door open to literally everything…

But why wouldn’t he? His contract his soon up at United with clubs in the U.S., China and elsewhere all interested and if Sweden need him, he should go to the World Cup and come on late in games to deliver goals, like he always has done.