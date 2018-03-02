More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Zlatan open to MLS after United; could play at World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018, 7:50 AM EST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is never far away from being headline news. These comments from the veteran Swedish striker ensure this is once again the case.

Ibrahimovic, 36, hasn’t featured for Manchester United since December after suffering a setback following his speedy comeback from a serious knee injury last April which saw him feature seven times this season in all competition before breaking down.

Asked in his homeland this week if a move to Major League Soccer, with the LA Galaxy repeatedly linked with signing him, is close to happening, here was Zlatan’s response to Swedish media.

“I did not know that several Swedes went to MLS,” Ibrahimovic said. “That means it’s tempting to play in the United States. Los Angeles is a nice city and I’ve been there a lot on vacation. It is laid back. I think it’s rumors all the time [about my future]. When I play and when I do not play it is rumors. That’s good, that means I live.”

Ibrahimovic appears to firmly open the door to a move to MLS and his manager at United, Jose Mourinho, has previously stated he will not stand in Zlatan’s way if he wants to end his career playing in North America’s top-flight and said the following on Friday.

“We all think it is his last season at Manchester United. It will be a very personal decision about whether to play or to stop. He has won the right to choose his future, his life with an amazing career. This season it has been really difficult for him. Is he injured? No. Does he feel totally ready and totally convinced to help the team in this moment? No. He is such an honest guy and such a champion that he only wants to be back with that feeling that ‘I’m totally ready for it.’ He is working hard.”

The concern for the Galaxy will be Ibrahimovic’s knee injury which kept him out for seven months and still seems to be nagging the former Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona and PSG striker.

Still, his return of 28 goals in all competitions for United in the 2016-17 season proved all the doubters wrong and if he can regain full fitness in the final months of this season, perhaps his move to LA will be wrapped up by May 1 when the transfer deadline is over. There is also the option of Zlatan being a free agent on May 13 when his short-term deal with United expires.

Moving from his club future to his international future, Sweden’s all-time leading goalscorer retired from the national team after EURO 2016 but calls for him to go to the 2018 World Cup this summer are mounting.

Here’s what he had to say about that about being part of Janne Andersson’s squad as Sweden have been placed in a Group of Death in Group F alongside Germany, Mexico and South Korea.

“I miss the national team. If I want, I do it. I want to feel I can deliver a good performance,” Ibrahimovic said. “We’ll see, it’s a tough question. I want to feel that I can perform and give back. I don’t want to come just because I’m somebody. The door isn’t closed for anything… I don’t think anyone needs to call. If I want to, I’m there, that’s how it is. But one thing at a time. When I can do what I want to, I’ll have other thoughts.”

That chilly draft you can feel is because Zlatan is leaving the door open to literally everything…

But why wouldn’t he? His contract his soon up at United with clubs in the U.S., China and elsewhere all interested and if Sweden need him, he should go to the World Cup and come on late in games to deliver goals, like he always has done.

Tottenham’s Alderweired ruled out with injury

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2018, 9:27 AM EST
Happy Birthday to Toby Alderweireld and his manager at Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino.

Now, onto the important stuff…

Alderweireld has been ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur’s huge UEFA Champions League clash against Juventus at Wembley next Wednesday.

The Belgian defender, 29, made his return in two FA Cup games in February but hasn’t featured in the Premier League since injuring his hamstring in Spurs’ UCL win against Real Madrid back on Nov. 1.

Speculation regarding his future at Tottenham beyond this season has been rife as talks over a new contract stall and a release clause in his current deal could see him leave for $32 million in the summer of 2019. Alderweireld is being linked with a move to Manchester United, Real Madrid and others and this injury layoff has done little to quell the rumors.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Spurs’ clash with Huddersfield Town (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Alderweireld will be missing for the key clash against Juventus with the scores locked at 2-2 after the first leg in Turin.

“It is true that we need to be careful with him,” Pochettino said. “I don’t believe he will be ready for Juventus.”

Who could slot in alongside Alderweireld’s compatriot Jan Vertonghen?

Spurs could revert to a back four and start Davinson Sanchez at center back alongside Vertonghen, or Eric Dier could slot back in to defense if Spurs decided to play three central defenders against Huddersfield.

With the top four chase well and truly on and Spurs the form team in the Premier League, there is no need to rush Alderweireld back. Yet you get a sense that more is going on here. Is Pochettino punishing Alderweireld for not signing a new deal? The Argentine coach has a reputation of being a manager who is ruthless when it comes to having players on his side. You’re either in his good books, or you’re out.

There’s a sense it could be a case of the latter for Alderweireld.

Infantino: Women will “soon” be allowed at games in Iran

Associated PressMar 2, 2018, 8:40 AM EST
ZURICH (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino says Iran has assured him female fans will “soon” be allowed into soccer stadiums after they were blocked from getting into a game he attended in Tehran.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency cited the interior ministry as saying about 35 women were stopped from entering the Azadi Stadium on Thursday for a game between Esteqlal and Persepolis and “were instructed to a proper place by police.”

Infantino opened a FIFA equality conference on Friday by claiming the trip could help “many women around the world.”

Infantino says “I hope, I am confident, I was promised that women in Iran will have access to football stadiums soon.”

He did not specify who made the pledge, while saying he was reluctant to be heard “criticizing anyone.”

CONCACAF Champions League: RBNY, Seattle advance (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2018, 12:30 AM EST
Major League Soccer has a trio of quarterfinalists in the race for a place in the UEFA Club World Cup.

[ MORE: Chinese Super League season primer ]

That’s because New York Red Bulls and Seattle Sounders used convincing second legs to brush off CONCACAF Champions League opposition and clinch spots in the next round.

New York earned a quarterfinal tie with Liga MX powers Club Tijuana, who have a quartet of American players, while the Sounders meet exciting Chivas Guadalajara. The other side of the bracket sees Toronto FC versus UANL Tigres and Club America against Panama’s Tauro.

The quarterfinals will be played over the first two weeks of this month.

New York Red Bulls 2-0 (3-1 agg.) CD Olimpia

The Red Bulls got a pair of goals from outside the box as Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sean Davis helped the side to a 2-0 home win (3-1 on aggregate) over Honduras’ CD Olimpia.

For Wright-Phillips, it was his 101st goal as a member of the Red Bulls.

Seattle Sounders 4-0 (5-2 agg.) Santa Tecla FC

Magnus Wolff Eikrem did nothing to harm the opinion that the new Seattle Sounders man could be the breakout star of the 2018 MLS season.

The Norwegian national team star and former Manchester United Academy member scored as a halftime substitute on debut, the fourth scorer for Seattle in a 4-0 rout of Santa Tecla.

The Salvadoran visitors held a 2-1 lead after one leg, but the Sounders’ away goal part of the equation for just over one half.

Will Bruin scored two minutes after halftime, with Nicolas Lodeiro and Chad Marshall scoring before Eikrem finished off the display.

Clint Dempsey had a pair of assists, none prettier than the 1-2 with Eikrem to round off the scoring.

Chinese Super League kicks off season Friday; Bakambu sets record

By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2018, 9:50 PM EST
At 6:35 a.m. ET Friday, the Chinese Super League will kick off its 15th season.

One team got a big signing over the line just in time. Beijing Guoan has signed Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu for an African transfer record of $90 million.

[ MORE: Arsenal 0-3 Man City | City’s 3 goals ]

Bakambu joins last season’s ninth place CSL team, bringing 67 goals from his previous four seasons. That includes 12 in 17 for Villarreal this season.

Guangzhou Evergrande won last season’s title by six points over Shanghai SiPG, with Tianjin Quanjian 10 points back of the champs.

What else is new in 2018?

— Dalian Yifang and Beijing Renhe were promoted from China League One, while Yanbian Funde and Liaoning FC were relegated.

Italian manager Fabio Cannavaro left last season’s third place finishers, Tianjin Quanjian, for the reigning champs Guangzhou Evergrande. He takes the place of Luiz Felipe Scolari. Ex-Fiorentina and Basel boss Paulo Sousa takes his place.

— Who are the marquee foreign addition?

  • Hebei China Fortune signed Javier Mascherano (Barcelona) and Hernanes.
  • Dalian Yifang added three: Jose Fonte, Yannick Carrasco, Nicolas Gaitan.
  • Beijing Guoan added Bakambu.
  • Jiangsu Suning signed Gabriel Palotta of Milan, Richmond Boakye.
  • Changchun Yatai signed Danish playmaker Lasse Vibe.
  • Guizhou Hengfeng brings Nikica Jelavic from Beijing Renhe
  • Beijing Renhe signed Augusto Fernandez from Atletico Madrid.
  • Tianjin Teda added Frank Acheampong from Anderlecht

— Who’s still there?

  • Odion Ighalo is at Changchun Yatai
  • Eran Zahavi plays for Guangzhou R&F
  • Renato Augusto and Jonathan Soriano play for Beijing Guoan, with Roger Schmidt the manager.
  • Gervinho and Ezequiel Lavezzi are with Hebei China Fortune, managed by Manuel Pellegrini.
  • Ricardo Vaz Te and Juan Cala play for Henan Jianye
  • Ramires is still with Jiangsu Suning, playing for Fabio Capello.
  • Papiss Cisse and Graziano Pelle play for Shandong Taishan
  • Fredy Guarin and Obafemi Martins suit up with Shanghai Shenhua
  • Hulk and Oscar play for Shanghai SiPG.
  • Axel Witsel, Alexandre Pato, and Anthony Modeste signed with Tianjin Quanjian
  • John Obi Mikel plays for Tianjin Teda.