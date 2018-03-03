AT HALF: Son scores beauty; Swans rolling, Bournemouth ahead

Long injury delays have given the five first halves around the Premier League disparate finishes, but just four goals have arrived across the quintet of matches.
Mame Biram Diouf took a vicious challenge from Wesley Hoedt that somehow went uncarded, while Winston Reid was stretchered off in a scary incident between West Ham and Swans.
Leicester City 0-1 Bournemouth
Joshua King has won and converted a penalty kick as the Cherries are off to a fine start at King Power Stadium.
Swansea City 2-0 West Ham United
The Swans revolution is being televised, and Ki Sung-Yueng is being projected by the direction of Carlos Carvalhal. He scored again to start this one, and Mike Van der Hoorn made it 2-0.
There’s been a scary injury in between the goals, as Winston Reid got his knee bent in a grotesque fashion before being stretchered off with his neck in a brace.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Huddersfield Town
The final ball hasn’t been there for Spurs over the past two matches, but Mauricio Pochettino‘s men are dominating again. Heung-Min Son has the goal, and it was beautiful stuff from Spurs.
A fine American note from esteemed stats man Paul Carr:
Nil-nils
Southampton 0-0 Stoke City
Watford 0-0 West Bromwich Albion