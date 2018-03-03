Bundesliga wrap: Schalke goes second, Leipzig drops sixth

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

RB Leizpig were the losers of the weekend as the congested battle for UEFA Champions League places continued down the home stretch of the Bundesliga season.

[ MORE: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle ]

Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bayer Leverkusen wins mean last season’s runners-up sit sixth with nine matches to play.

Schalke 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Marko Pjaca scored his second goal in five Bundesliga appearances to push Schalke past Hertha Berlin on the day and ahead of rivals BVB on the table.

RB Leipzig 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

The hosts couldn’t find a way to defy BVB after red-hot Marco Reus canceled out Jean-Kevin Augustin’s opener to leave it level at halftime.

BVB remains unbeaten under Peter Stoger, and Christian Pulisic was a late sub for the visitors with Marco Reus and Andre Schurrle drawing starts on the wings.

Stoger did admit he felt Reus was off, though it seems razor-thin onside to these eyes:

“I already noticed that Reus’ foot was offside, it was an outstanding pass which we worked on being able to play. If you find the right way there you can be dangerous, that’s what we did here.”

Marco Reus is on 🔥 His 3rd goal in 3 Bundesliga games equalizes for Dortmund just before the break. pic.twitter.com/bk74FLl3xi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 3, 2018

Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Lucas Alario’s 39th minute goal was joined by Julian Brandt’s below goal to give the visitors a two-goal lead, but Admir Mehmedi scored a minute after Brandt to set up a grandstand finish. All that arrived for Wolfsburg, however, was William’s second yellow card to condemn the hosts to 10 men on the edge of stoppage time.

Julian Brandt finishes off a great give-and-go with this lovely chip over the keeper 😍 pic.twitter.com/eC77NujKkz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 3, 2018

Elsewhere

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Werder Bremen — RECAP

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Hannover 96

Augsburg 0-2 Hoffenheim

Hamburg 0-0 Mainz — Hosts miss PK, have VAR overrule goal

Koln vs. Stuttgart — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Freiburg vs. Bayern Munch — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Follow @NicholasMendola