Bundesliga wrap: Schalke goes second, Leipzig drops sixth

RB Leizpig were the losers of the weekend as the congested battle for UEFA Champions League places continued down the home stretch of the Bundesliga season.
Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bayer Leverkusen wins mean last season’s runners-up sit sixth with nine matches to play.
Schalke 1-0 Hertha Berlin
Marko Pjaca scored his second goal in five Bundesliga appearances to push Schalke past Hertha Berlin on the day and ahead of rivals BVB on the table.
RB Leipzig 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
The hosts couldn’t find a way to defy BVB after red-hot Marco Reus canceled out Jean-Kevin Augustin’s opener to leave it level at halftime.
BVB remains unbeaten under Peter Stoger, and Christian Pulisic was a late sub for the visitors with Marco Reus and Andre Schurrle drawing starts on the wings.
Stoger did admit he felt Reus was off, though it seems razor-thin onside to these eyes:
“I already noticed that Reus’ foot was offside, it was an outstanding pass which we worked on being able to play. If you find the right way there you can be dangerous, that’s what we did here.”
Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen
Lucas Alario’s 39th minute goal was joined by Julian Brandt’s below goal to give the visitors a two-goal lead, but Admir Mehmedi scored a minute after Brandt to set up a grandstand finish. All that arrived for Wolfsburg, however, was William’s second yellow card to condemn the hosts to 10 men on the edge of stoppage time.
Elsewhere
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Werder Bremen — RECAP
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Hannover 96
Augsburg 0-2 Hoffenheim
Hamburg 0-0 Mainz — Hosts miss PK, have VAR overrule goal
Koln vs. Stuttgart — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Freiburg vs. Bayern Munch — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|24
|19
|3
|2
|55
|18
|37
|10-2-0
|9-1-2
|60
|FC Schalke 04
|25
|12
|7
|6
|39
|30
|9
|7-4-2
|5-3-4
|43
|Borussia Dortmund
|25
|11
|9
|5
|50
|31
|19
|5-4-3
|6-5-2
|42
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|25
|12
|6
|7
|33
|27
|6
|6-3-4
|6-3-3
|42
|Bayer Leverkusen
|25
|11
|8
|6
|45
|33
|12
|5-4-3
|6-4-3
|41
|RB Leipzig
|25
|11
|6
|8
|38
|34
|4
|7-4-2
|4-2-6
|39
|1899 Hoffenheim
|25
|9
|8
|8
|40
|38
|2
|6-4-2
|3-4-6
|35
|Mönchengladbach
|25
|10
|5
|10
|33
|37
|-4
|6-3-4
|4-2-6
|35
|FC Augsburg
|25
|8
|8
|9
|33
|32
|1
|5-4-4
|3-4-5
|32
|Hannover 96
|25
|8
|8
|9
|32
|35
|-3
|6-3-3
|2-5-6
|32
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|25
|7
|10
|8
|30
|31
|-1
|4-4-4
|3-6-4
|31
|VfB Stuttgart
|24
|9
|3
|12
|20
|27
|-7
|8-1-3
|1-2-9
|30
|SC Freiburg
|24
|6
|11
|7
|25
|38
|-13
|5-6-1
|1-5-6
|29
|Werder Bremen
|25
|6
|9
|10
|24
|30
|-6
|4-4-4
|2-5-6
|27
|VfL Wolfsburg
|25
|4
|13
|8
|28
|33
|-5
|2-7-4
|2-6-4
|25
|FSV Mainz 05
|25
|6
|7
|12
|29
|42
|-13
|5-2-5
|1-5-7
|25
|Hamburger SV
|25
|4
|6
|15
|18
|35
|-17
|3-4-6
|1-2-9
|18
|1. FC Köln
|24
|4
|5
|15
|22
|43
|-21
|2-3-7
|2-2-8
|17