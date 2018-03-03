More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Historic call: VAR voted into laws of the game

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2018, 7:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

VAR is here to stay.

On Saturday, as expected, IFAB (The International Football Association Board) voted to add Video Assistants Referees into the laws of the game.

The landmark decision was a unanimous one at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland as FIFA and the four British associations (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) all voted to introduce VAR permanently.

Below is the official announcement released by IFAB with plenty of intrigue to see exactly how quickly this new rule is ushered in at the top level of the game.

FIFA has confirmed it will vote on using VAR at the World Cup when it next meets on March 16, while the Premier League has yet to decide if it will be implemented next season.

The International Football Association Board (The IFAB) unanimously approved the use of video assistant referees (VARs) at its 132nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) that took place at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich today.

The philosophy of VARs is ‘minimum interference – maximum benefit’ which aims to reduce unfairness caused by ‘clear and obvious errors’ or ‘serious missed incidents’ in relation to:

  1. Goal / no goal
  2. Penalty / no penalty
  3. Direct red card (not 2nd yellow card/caution)
  4. Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player of the offending team)

The principles of a VAR Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (IAAP), to be overseen by The IFAB in conjunction with FIFA, was also approved to ensure consistency and quality in competitions that want to use VARs. The IFAB members approved a draft VAR Handbook containing compulsory protocol, principles and requirements, as well as advice on the implementation of VARs, to enable competitions to complete the rigorous mandatory approval process.

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2018, 9:32 AM EST
Leave a comment

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Tottenham host Huddersfield Town at Wembley, while Southampton’s game against Stoke will go ahead after weather concerns and Leicester host Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium. West Ham have battled through the snow to get to their game at Swansea, while Watford host West Brom with home fans helping to shovel the snow.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Ham United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]

Burnley 2-1 Everton: Comeback Clarets

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2018, 9:23 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Wood heads home late winner
  • Everton took lead through Tosun
  • First win in 12 PL games for Burnley
  • Just 1 away win in 23 games for Everton

Burnley came from behind to beat 10-man Everton 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood grabbing second half goals after Cenk Tosun gave Everton an early lead.

It marked the first time Burnley have come from behind to win a Premier League game under Sean Dyche.

The Clarets dominated large spells of the game but Sam Allardyce‘s side had plenty of chances to score and were made to pay for their lack of composure in front of goal. To add insult to injury Ashley Williams was sent off late on for elbowing Barnes in the face.

With the win Burnley solidify their spot in seventh and have 38 points, while Everton remain in ninth on 35 points after three defeats in their last four games.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Burnley had plenty of joy out wide early on but it was Everton who had the first big chance of the game. After the  ball was cut back from the left, Walcott fired well over with the goal gaping as his teammate Tom Davies seemed to get in his way.

At the other end Jack Cork blazed over and Johan Berg Gudmundsson’s cross caused Jordan Pickford to palm it away, but then Everton hit the Clarets with the opener.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Walcott’s cross from the right was flicked on by Seamus Coleman and Tosun nodded home his first Everton goal following his big money move from Besiktas in January.

Before the break the game opened as Burnley searched for an equalizer with Pickford brilliantly denying Ashley Barnes’ header, while Everton were dangerous on the break as Nick Pope denied Walcott.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the second half Burnley kept up the pressure as Pickford denied Lennon, then stopping Ben Mee‘s header with another fine stop. The equalizer finally arrived for Burnley as Matt Lowton‘s fantastic ball caught out Michael Keane and Barnes raced in on goal before beating Pickford at his near post after poor positioning. 1-1.

Burnley went close to a winner soon after as Gudmundsson’s cross deflected just wide of onrushing attackers, while Everton introduced Wayne Rooney off the bench to try and go ahead for a second time.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

At the other end Barnes almost scored a carbon copy of his first goal but Pickford got his angles right to deny the English striker, while Oumar Niasse blazed over with Everton dangerous late in the game on the break.

Gylfi Sigurdsson showed fine composure in the box to set up a chance but the Icelandic playmaker pushed his shot just wide of the far post and Everton were made to pay for that.

A corner from the left found Wood at the back post and the sub headed home from close range to seal a first win in 12 for Burnley. Late on Williams was shown a straight red card for elbowing Barnes in the face as he waited for a free kick to compound Everton’s misery.

Watch Live: Burnley v. Everton

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2018, 7:12 AM EST
Leave a comment

Burnley host Everton at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as seventh and ninth clash in the Premier League with just three points between the teams.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

The Clarets are without a win in 11 PL games as Sean Dyche‘s side have hit a sticky patch following a stunning start to the season.

As for Everton and Sam Allardyce, the Toffees are seven points clear of the relegation zone but there’s plenty of talk about Big Sam’s future at Goodison Park beyond this season.

In team news Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun get the nod in attack for Everton, while Burnley make once change from the team which drew with Southampton last time out as James Tarkowski returns from injury to replace Kevin Long in central defense.

LINEUPS

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Lennon, Cork, Westwood, Hendrick, Gudmundsson; Barnes. Subs: Lindegaard, Long, Bardsley, Marney, Nkoudou, Vokes, Wood

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Williams, Martina; Walcott, Gueye, Davies, Sigurdsson; Tosun, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Robles, Baines, Holgate, Schneiderlin, Bolasie, Rooney, Niasse

WATCH: Johannsson scores again, driven by USMNT dreams

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2018, 10:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

He’s done it again.

USMNT striker Aron Johannsson continues to make the most of his second chance with Werder Bremen under manager Florian Kohfeldt.

[ MORE: MLS Roundtable | Predictions ]

Johannsson, 27, came off the bench to score a 78th minute equalizer as Bremen came back from a 2-0 deficit to draw at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

He played 12 total minutes across four appearances between Aug. 19 and Jan. 27, but has a goal and two assists in five appearances since Feb. 3.

And Johannsson admitted he’s driven by getting back in the USMNT frame, saying:

“The biggest thing in football is for me to play and represent my country. I hope I can continue to have some minutes on the pitch and score some goals and play for the national team again.”

The point boosts Bremen three points clear of 16th place Mainz and 10 clear of 17th place Hamburg.

Bremen is 3-1-1 in those matches, and the 35-year-old Kohfeldt is now 7W-4D-5L since taking over at Werder Bremen.

Here’s the goal.

 