Leicester City 1-1 Bournemouth: Must-see Mahrez

King wins, converts PK

Mahrez buries stoppage time free kick

Leicester three points behind seventh

Riyad Mahrez scored in the sixth (of four) minutes of stoppage time as Leicester City drew Bournemouth 1-1 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth led on a Joshua King penalty kick, but finishes the day with 33 points (11th).

Leicester City is now three points back of Burnley in the race for seventh. The two sides play April 14 at Turf Moor.

The match had a vivid start, with Leicester whipping crosses into the mix and the Cherries wasting an exciting counter attack.

Marc Albrighton should have been Man of the Match in Leicester’s last outing, but a mix-up with King gave the Bournemouth man a penalty kick. King converted, 1-0.

Jamie Vardy helped lead the Leicester wake-up call after halftime, though his work around the hour mark wasn’t rewarded when Ben Chilwell missed a chance.

Mahrez answered that call improbably deep into stoppage time

10 – Bournemouth have scored in 10 consecutive games for the first time in the Premier League; netting in every game they've played since Boxing Day 2017. Formula. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018

