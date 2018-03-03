Mahrez after stunning free kick: “It was difficult to come back”

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“In this type of game, when it is close, you need a free-kick,” said Riyad Mahrez after Leicester City came back to draw Bournemouth on Saturday.

And in this type of game, it’s very good to have Riyad Mahrez on hand to take it.

[ RECAP: Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth ]

The Algerian playmaker buried a stoppage time set piece to get a point for the Foxes in a 1-1 draw at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

“I saw the goalkeeper was a little bit on my right and I took the chance,” Mahrez said. “We deserved a point at least and it was good for us not to lose.”

Mahrez admitted that he was frustrated during the January transfer window, but he certainly doesn’t mind burying a chance to grab a point.

“Obviously it is good for me after what happened in the last few weeks. It was difficult to come back, I think I did it well and it is a good thing to score and help the team.”

Showstopper stops the show. Pretty fitting, and Leicester has one team to chase down and FA Cup results to fall their way in a bid to return to Europe.

What a goal, Riyad Mahrez! A stunning free kick to grab Leicester a point in the 97th minute v Bournemouth 🔥🦊#LCFC #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/tolex6HEVt — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 3, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola