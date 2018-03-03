Moyes “embarrassed” in Wales, updates scary Reid injury

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

David Moyes is bitterly disappointed in his players as West Ham United dipped closer to the relegation zone with a 4-1 hammering in Wales.

[ RECAP: Swans 4-1 West Ham ]

Swansea scored early and often, and the Irons could only manage a Michail Antonio consolation marker in the 78th minute.

The loss has the Irons just three points above the drop zone, and Moyes doesn’t need X’s and O’s or a tactics board to break down the loss, taking the blame for his players’ poor performance.

From the BBC:

“We played so bad. I couldn’t assess it, it was that poor. “The fans travelled through the snow to get here and we let them down badly. That was the poorest performance since I came here. I’m embarrassed.”

There’s reason to be concerned, as West Ham’s run-in is dastardly: Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City are all on the docket, and Leicester, Everton, and Burnley aren’t walkovers. Southampton and Stoke City at home are must-win for Moyes’ men.

West Ham also had a scary injury to Winston Reid, in which the New Zealand defender was stretchered off with his neck in a brace after his knee bent in grotesque fashion.

Moyes admitted the knee is a bigger concern than the head, which is good considering the player was knocked unconscious.

“Winston Reid is conscious, he was knocked out, we are more worried about the injury to his knee than the knock to his head. He’s an important player for us so we hope it’s not too bad.”

1-4 – This was West Ham’s heaviest Premier League defeat against a side starting the day in the relegation zone since a 0-3 loss at Sheffield United in April 2007. Hammered. pic.twitter.com/OgiFuRW1nL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018

