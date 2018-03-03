More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
PL roundup: Liverpool, Spurs running hot in race for 2nd

By Andy EdwardsMar 3, 2018, 4:07 PM EST
Get caught up on all seven Premier League fixtures from Saturday…

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle UnitedFULL RECAP

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool continues to keep the pressure on Manchester United as the two northwestern rivals battle for the first runners-up spot behind runaway leaders and champions-elect Manchester City. The Reds won their third straight on Saturday, besting former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez and Newcastle. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane bagged the goals, and Salah moved level with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot, both on 24 goals this season. Liverpool now lead Man United, who don’t play until Monday, by a single point.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Huddersfield TownFULL RECAP

Kane failed to score a goal of his own on Saturday, but the two-time defending Golden Boot winner did pick up an assist as Tottenham eased past Huddersfield at Wembley Stadium. Heung-Min Son scored both goals for Spurs — the aforementioned assist from Kane rightly stole a bit of the spotlight — for his ninth and 10th of the season. Spurs remain fourth in the league table, now just one point back of United for third, two back of Liverpool for second, and five ahead of Chelsea, who play on Sunday, in fifth.

Burnley 2-1 EvertonFULL RECAP

For the first time since Dec. 12, Burnley have won a game in the PL. Even after having suffered through that 11-game winless skid, Sean Dyche‘s men still sit seventh in the league table. Everton went ahead early in the first half through Cenk Tosun, but Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood each scored in the second half to give the Clarets a much-needed comeback victory.

Leicester City 1-1 BournemouthFULL RECAP

Riyad Mahrez played the part of hero on Saturday, scoring his first goal since Man City’s approach on transfer deadline day and his ensuing standoff with the club, rescuing a point for Leicester in the 96th minute. Joshua King scored from the penalty spot to put Bournemouth ahead in the first half, but Claude Puel‘s side battled back for the draw, though they remain winless in five.

Watford 1-0 West Bromwich AlbionFULL RECAP

Watford leapfrogged Everton for ninth place with a narrow victory over West Brom. Troy Deeney scored in the 77th minute to mark his 300th league appearance for Watford in the best way possible.

Swansea City 4-1 West Ham UnitedFULL RECAP

Just a couple months ago, Swansea had the look of a team destined for relegation without so much as a whimper. Carlos Carvalhal has worked a minor miracle in south Wales, though, and has the Swans all the way up to 13th place, now a full three points clear of the relegation zone.

Southampton 0-0 Stoke CityFULL RECAP

Stoke remain 19th, firmly in the relegation zone, after a thoroughly uninspiring scoreless draw with fellow relegation battlers Southampton, who sit just one spot and one point clear of the drop zone.

Sunday’s PL schedule

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com
Man City vs. Chelsea — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

PL Sunday Preview: Man City v. Chelsea, Brighton v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
Two Premier League games take place on Sunday, with three of the top six in action and a clash between the reigning champs and the champions elect.

Below we take a closer look at both games.

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Arsenal – 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

This has an upset written all over it. After Arsenal’s awful week which saw them hammered 3-0 by Man City in both the League Cup final and then four days later in the Premier League at home, Arsene Wenger is under pressure. Again.

Finishing in the top four isn’t a realistic possibility anymore (they are 13 points away from fourth), with the Gunners now surely having to go all-in on winning the UEFA Europa League to get back to the UEFA Champions League next season.

It is time for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to step up. That said, they’re traveling to a Brighton side who are in fine form in recent weeks (four games unbeaten) and are edging closer to securing their Premier League status in their debut campaign in the PL.

Glenn Murray is the man of the moment for the Seagulls with four goals in his last four games, but Chris Hughton‘s side have struggled against the big boys this season with no victories in their seven games against the current top six.

Jack Wilshere is a big doubt for Arsenal and Nacho Monreal and Alexandre Lacazette will both miss the trip to the South Coast, while Brighton have no injury concerns.

Manchester City v. Chelsea – 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

What a game this promises to be. Man City look like they’re going to beat every team they play by at least three goals right now, with Pep Guardiola‘s men knowing five more wins will secure the Premier League title.

Guardiola’s men are set for a record-breaking season in nearly every metric possible and they want to wrap up the PL title as soon as possible to focus on success in Europe. City lost at home to Chelsea in a fiery encounter last season, but they will dominate possession and can expect Chelsea to try and hit them on the counter with a solid defensive gameplan.

As for the team they’ll be taking the title from, Chelsea have been struggling of late. Antonio Conte has once again questioned the hierarchy and their ambition, with the Italian coach not expected to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this season.

Finishing in the top four is what it’s all about for the Blues (they’re five points off fourth place heading into this game) but they aren’t in great form with three defeats in their last four PL games.

In team news Chelsea will be without Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ethan Ampadu and David Luiz, while Ross Barkley will be available after missing the defeat at Manchester United last Sunday. Fernandinho (injury) and Fabian Delph (suspension) are definitely out, while Raheem Sterling is a doubt and Kyle Walker could miss out.

Bundesliga wrap: Schalke goes second, Leipzig drops sixth

By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2018, 2:59 PM EST
RB Leizpig were the losers of the weekend as the congested battle for UEFA Champions League places continued down the home stretch of the Bundesliga season.

Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bayer Leverkusen wins mean last season’s runners-up sit sixth with nine matches to play.

Schalke 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Marko Pjaca scored his second goal in five Bundesliga appearances to push Schalke past Hertha Berlin on the day and ahead of rivals BVB on the table.

RB Leipzig 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

The hosts couldn’t find a way to defy BVB after red-hot Marco Reus canceled out Jean-Kevin Augustin’s opener to leave it level at halftime.

BVB remains unbeaten under Peter Stoger, and Christian Pulisic was a late sub for the visitors with Marco Reus and Andre Schurrle drawing starts on the wings.

Stoger did admit he felt Reus was off, though it seems razor-thin onside to these eyes:

“I already noticed that Reus’ foot was offside, it was an outstanding pass which we worked on being able to play. If you find the right way there you can be dangerous, that’s what we did here.”

Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Lucas Alario’s 39th minute goal was joined by Julian Brandt’s below goal to give the visitors a two-goal lead, but Admir Mehmedi scored a minute after Brandt to set up a grandstand finish. All that arrived for Wolfsburg, however, was William’s second yellow card to condemn the hosts to 10 men on the edge of stoppage time.

Elsewhere
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Werder BremenRECAP
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Hannover 96
Augsburg 0-2 Hoffenheim
Hamburg 0-0 Mainz — Hosts miss PK, have VAR overrule goal
Koln vs. Stuttgart — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Freiburg vs. Bayern Munch — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 24 19 3 2 55 18 37 10-2-0 9-1-2 60
 FC Schalke 04 25 12 7 6 39 30 9 7-4-2 5-3-4 43
 Borussia Dortmund 25 11 9 5 50 31 19 5-4-3 6-5-2 42
 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 12 6 7 33 27 6 6-3-4 6-3-3 42
 Bayer Leverkusen 25 11 8 6 45 33 12 5-4-3 6-4-3 41
 RB Leipzig 25 11 6 8 38 34 4 7-4-2 4-2-6 39
 1899 Hoffenheim 25 9 8 8 40 38 2 6-4-2 3-4-6 35
 Mönchengladbach 25 10 5 10 33 37 -4 6-3-4 4-2-6 35
 FC Augsburg 25 8 8 9 33 32 1 5-4-4 3-4-5 32
 Hannover 96 25 8 8 9 32 35 -3 6-3-3 2-5-6 32
 Hertha BSC Berlin 25 7 10 8 30 31 -1 4-4-4 3-6-4 31
 VfB Stuttgart 24 9 3 12 20 27 -7 8-1-3 1-2-9 30
 SC Freiburg 24 6 11 7 25 38 -13 5-6-1 1-5-6 29
 Werder Bremen 25 6 9 10 24 30 -6 4-4-4 2-5-6 27
 VfL Wolfsburg 25 4 13 8 28 33 -5 2-7-4 2-6-4 25
 FSV Mainz 05 25 6 7 12 29 42 -13 5-2-5 1-5-7 25
 Hamburger SV 25 4 6 15 18 35 -17 3-4-6 1-2-9 18
 1. FC Köln 24 4 5 15 22 43 -21 2-3-7 2-2-8 17

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle: No problems at Anfield

By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
  • Salah scores 32nd of season
  • Mane notches 14th
  • Reds reclaim second

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah led Liverpool to an easy-enough win in the Premier League.

This time it was a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Anfield, sending the Reds second before Manchester United plays Crystal Palace on Monday.

Liverpool and Manchester United meet up on March 10 at Old Trafford.

Newcastle remains in the thick of the relegation race, and will play a huge six-pointer versus Southampton on March 10.

Liverpool started with heavy possession as expected, and Sadio Mane was on the doorstep to a goal within five minutes.

Mohamed Salah hammered a volley off Paul Dummett in the 12th minute as the Reds continued to knock at the door.

Salah then attempted a wild shot from an acute angle that nearly beat Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to the near post, but the backstop tipped it wide of the goal.

A horrific giveaway by DeAndre Yedlin looked to have set Liverpool up for its opener, but Florian Lejeune closed down Salah before the Egyptian could score yet another goal.

The Magpies had a moment or two around the half hour mark, including a lashing over the goal by Dwight Gayle, who’s had a moment or two himself versus Liverpool.

Salah got his goal in the 40th minute off an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain-led break, taking his feed and potting behind Martin Dubravka.

Loris Karius made an outstanding save on Mohamed Diame at the start of stoppage time.

Oxlade-Chamberlain remained a danger, and a 53rd minute break forced another timely intervention from Newcastle to thwart Roberto Firmino.

Mane soon put the Reds ahead by two, with a 56th minute goal, Firmino cueing up the Senegalese sensation for another Liverpool marker.

Aside from a Joselu penalty shout, there wasn’t much to cheer about the final 20 minutes for either side.

USMNT teenager Tim Weah makes PSG debut

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2018, 1:06 PM EST
What a moment for 18-year-old U.S. national team product Tim Weah.

The Son of Liberian soccer legend George Weah (who is currently the President of Liberia) made his full debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, with the forward coming on as a second half sub in PSG’s 2-0 win at Troyes in Ligue 1.

He didn’t seem overawed by the occasion or to be on the pitch alongside the likes of Dani Alves and Thiago Silva, with Weah coming on in the 77th minute and having a shot late on in a breakaway as PSG closed out the win to go 14 points clear atop the table.

Weah will likely get plenty of minutes for the runaway leaders of the French top-flight in the final months of the season, with Unai Emery without Brazilian superstar Neymar who is out until May following ankle surgery.

Big things are expected of Weah who shone for the U.S. U-17 at the World Cup in India in 2017, with the New York City born product signing a new deal at PSG last June which runs until 2020.

It may be a stretch to see him follow in his dad’s footsteps and be crowned Player of the Year, but boy is Weah an exciting prospect at center forward for the USMNT.

A frontline of Christian Pulisic, Weah and Josh Sargent is something U.S. fans will be drooling over in years to come…