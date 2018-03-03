PL roundup: Liverpool, Spurs running hot in race for 2nd

Get caught up on all seven Premier League fixtures from Saturday…

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United — FULL RECAP

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool continues to keep the pressure on Manchester United as the two northwestern rivals battle for the first runners-up spot behind runaway leaders and champions-elect Manchester City. The Reds won their third straight on Saturday, besting former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez and Newcastle. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane bagged the goals, and Salah moved level with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot, both on 24 goals this season. Liverpool now lead Man United, who don’t play until Monday, by a single point.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Huddersfield Town — FULL RECAP

Kane failed to score a goal of his own on Saturday, but the two-time defending Golden Boot winner did pick up an assist as Tottenham eased past Huddersfield at Wembley Stadium. Heung-Min Son scored both goals for Spurs — the aforementioned assist from Kane rightly stole a bit of the spotlight — for his ninth and 10th of the season. Spurs remain fourth in the league table, now just one point back of United for third, two back of Liverpool for second, and five ahead of Chelsea, who play on Sunday, in fifth.

Burnley 2-1 Everton — FULL RECAP

For the first time since Dec. 12, Burnley have won a game in the PL. Even after having suffered through that 11-game winless skid, Sean Dyche‘s men still sit seventh in the league table. Everton went ahead early in the first half through Cenk Tosun, but Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood each scored in the second half to give the Clarets a much-needed comeback victory.

Leicester City 1-1 Bournemouth — FULL RECAP

Riyad Mahrez played the part of hero on Saturday, scoring his first goal since Man City’s approach on transfer deadline day and his ensuing standoff with the club, rescuing a point for Leicester in the 96th minute. Joshua King scored from the penalty spot to put Bournemouth ahead in the first half, but Claude Puel‘s side battled back for the draw, though they remain winless in five.

Watford 1-0 West Bromwich Albion — FULL RECAP

Watford leapfrogged Everton for ninth place with a narrow victory over West Brom. Troy Deeney scored in the 77th minute to mark his 300th league appearance for Watford in the best way possible.

Swansea City 4-1 West Ham United — FULL RECAP

Just a couple months ago, Swansea had the look of a team destined for relegation without so much as a whimper. Carlos Carvalhal has worked a minor miracle in south Wales, though, and has the Swans all the way up to 13th place, now a full three points clear of the relegation zone.

Southampton 0-0 Stoke City — FULL RECAP

Stoke remain 19th, firmly in the relegation zone, after a thoroughly uninspiring scoreless draw with fellow relegation battlers Southampton, who sit just one spot and one point clear of the drop zone.

