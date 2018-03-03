Southampton 0-0 Stoke: Potters hold Saints

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Southampton have one win in their last 16 PL games

Saints set a new club record of 8 consecutive home PL matches without a win

Stoke have won just once in 10 PL games

Southampton and Stoke played out a dour 0-0 draw at St Mary’s on Saturday as both teams remain in relegation trouble.

Saints dominated the majority of the game and went closest through Sofiane Boufal, while Stoke’s captain Jack Butland stepped up big time with several top saves to grab his team a point.

With the draw Saints slip to 17th in the table on 28 points, while Stoke have 27 points and are second from bottom.

A cagey start saw Saints take the game to Stoke but the visitors looked dangerous on the break.

The Potters were forced into an early change as Mame Diouf was clattered into by Wesley Hoedt and the Senegalese forward had to be replaced after a nasty looking arm injury.

The rest of the first half played out with Saints having plenty of possession but failing to really hurt Stoke as Josh Sims looked lively but Bruno Martins Indi recovered to tackle well.

Xherdan Shaqiri‘s cross then found Badou Ndiaye in the box but his header was tipped wide by Alex McCarthy.

At the start of the second half Saints almost went ahead as Sims raced clear but his shot at the near post was well saved by Jack Butland.

Sims tested Butland again soon after but Stoke’s skipper saved well, while at the other end the Potters had a glorious chance but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting dinked the ball over but replays showed Jack Stephens got back to deflect the shot.

Nathan Redmond then had a shot pushed wide by Butland as Saints piled on the pressure late in the game. Substitute Sofiane Boufal then had a glorious chance but headed wide from close range after Redmond’s brilliant cross.

At the other end Peter Crouch, another sub who had an impact, looked certain to head home but Jack Stephens defended brilliantly.

