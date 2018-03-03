More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Swansea 4-1 West Ham: Swans soar again

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2018, 12:08 PM EST
  • 7 wins in a row at home for Swansea for the first time since 2004
  • Swansea have won four PL home games in a row
  • Hammers who have one win in their last six

Swansea City continued their fine form as they hammered West Ham 4-1 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday to ease their relegation fears.

The Swans surged into a 2-0 lead as Ki drilled home and Mike Van der Hoorn headed in a second, while Andy King and Jordan Ayew piled on the misery for West Ham in the second half.

With the win Swansea moved up to 13th place and have 30 points, while West Ham drop to 14th on 30 points.

The Swans started brightly and were rewarded as Ki’s low shot from distance beat Adrian but West Ham’s goalkeeper will have been disappointed to have been beaten from that range.

A corner from Swansea then caused chaos as Declan Rice eventually cleared off the line to deny Federico Fernandez amid a mad scramble.

There was then a lengthy delay as Winston Reid twisted under his under weight and appeared to hurt his left knee badly. The Hammers center back was eventually stretchered off as Mark Noble and Swansea’s Andre Ayew (formerly of West Ham) squared up in the aftermath.

Van der Hoorn then put Swansea 2-0 up just before half time as he nodded home from a corner to give the Swans a deserved two-goal lead.

Swansea made it 3-0 soon after half time as King prodded home following Andre Ayew’s header being saved. Game over.

On the break Marko Arnautovic looked like he would pull one back but he dinked his shot straight at Lukasz Fabianski and that effort summed up the Hammers’ afternoon in South Wales.

It got worse for West Ham as Andre Ayew was brought down in the box by Cheikhou Kouyate and his brother Jordan stepped up to finish off a mercurial display from Swansea.

Michail Antonio, on as a half time sub, scored a consolation goal for the second game running as he spun in the box and hammered home a low shot.

Mahrez after stunning free kick: “It was difficult to come back”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2018, 12:22 PM EST
“In this type of game, when it is close, you need a free-kick,” said Riyad Mahrez after Leicester City came back to draw Bournemouth on Saturday.

And in this type of game, it’s very good to have Riyad Mahrez on hand to take it.

The Algerian playmaker buried a stoppage time set piece to get a point for the Foxes in a 1-1 draw at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

“I saw the goalkeeper was a little bit on my right and I took the chance,” Mahrez said. “We deserved a point at least and it was good for us not to lose.”

Mahrez admitted that he was frustrated during the January transfer window, but he certainly doesn’t mind burying a chance to grab a point.

“Obviously it is good for me after what happened in the last few weeks. It was difficult to come back, I think I did it well and it is a good thing to score and help the team.”

Showstopper stops the show. Pretty fitting, and Leicester has one team to chase down and FA Cup results to fall their way in a bid to return to Europe.

Leicester City 1-1 Bournemouth: Must-see Mahrez

By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2018, 12:14 PM EST
  • King wins, converts PK
  • Mahrez buries stoppage time free kick
  • Leicester three points behind seventh

Riyad Mahrez scored in the sixth (of four) minutes of stoppage time as Leicester City drew Bournemouth 1-1 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth led on a Joshua King penalty kick, but finishes the day with 33 points (11th).

Leicester City is now three points back of Burnley in the race for seventh. The two sides play April 14 at Turf Moor.

The match had a vivid start, with Leicester whipping crosses into the mix and the Cherries wasting an exciting counter attack.

Marc Albrighton should have been Man of the Match in Leicester’s last outing, but a mix-up with King gave the Bournemouth man a penalty kick. King converted, 1-0.

Jamie Vardy helped lead the Leicester wake-up call after halftime, though his work around the hour mark wasn’t rewarded when Ben Chilwell missed a chance.

Mahrez answered that call improbably deep into stoppage time

Watford 1-0 West Brom: Deeney buries Baggies

By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
  • West Brom eight points adrift
  • Watford climbs ninth
  • Deeney scores in 300th league app

Troy Deeney‘s second half goal led Watford to a 1-0 win over struggling West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

It was the sixth-straight loss for West Brom, who may make its second managerial switch of the season. The Baggies are eight points back of 17th place Southampton with nine matches to play.

The Hornets revived their season and sit four points back of seventh, seven clear of the relegation zone.

Both sides came out shooting, but deflections or inaccuracies stopped the goalkeepers from action.

Johnny Evans nearly hooked the back-end of a corner kick off Orestis Karnezis, the goal post, and in, but the goalkeeper wrangled the orb.

Richarlison was pulled early in the second half. healthy, which was a bit surprising for a match begging for a difference maker. Stefano Okaka, however, has been in good form.

But it was Deeney, on his 300th league appearance for Watford, who had ages alone with Ben Foster after slipping past the West Brom defense. Finishers gonna finish. 1-0.

Southampton 0-0 Stoke: Potters hold Saints

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2018, 12:03 PM EST
  • Southampton have one win in their last 16 PL games
  • Saints set a new club record of 8 consecutive home PL matches without a win
  • Stoke have won just once in 10 PL games

Southampton and Stoke played out a dour 0-0 draw at St Mary’s on Saturday as both teams remain in relegation trouble.

Saints dominated the majority of the game and went closest through Sofiane Boufal, while Stoke’s captain Jack Butland stepped up big time with several top saves to grab his team a point.

With the draw Saints slip to 17th in the table on 28 points, while Stoke have 27 points and are second from bottom.

A cagey start saw Saints take the game to Stoke but the visitors looked dangerous on the break.

The Potters were forced into an early change as Mame Diouf was clattered into by Wesley Hoedt and the Senegalese forward had to be replaced after a nasty looking arm injury.

The rest of the first half played out with Saints having plenty of possession but failing to really hurt Stoke as Josh Sims looked lively but Bruno Martins Indi recovered to tackle well.

Xherdan Shaqiri‘s cross then found Badou Ndiaye in the box but his header was tipped wide by Alex McCarthy.

At the start of the second half Saints almost went ahead as Sims raced clear but his shot at the near post was well saved by Jack Butland.

Sims tested Butland again soon after but Stoke’s skipper saved well, while at the other end the Potters had a glorious chance but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting dinked the ball over but replays showed Jack Stephens got back to deflect the shot.

Nathan Redmond then had a shot pushed wide by Butland as Saints piled on the pressure late in the game. Substitute Sofiane Boufal then had a glorious chance but headed wide from close range after Redmond’s brilliant cross.

At the other end Peter Crouch, another sub who had an impact, looked certain to head home but Jack Stephens defended brilliantly.