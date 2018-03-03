More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Swansea’s incredible “rock and roll” revival

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2018, 12:53 PM EST
When Carlos Carvalhal was appointed as Swansea City’s manager in late December with the club bottom of the table with 1just 13 points from 20 games, nobody expected this kind of turnaround. Nobody.

In the next nine games they’ve picked up 17 points and are soaring up the Premier League table.

After Swansea’s 4-1 win against West Ham on Saturday, the Portuguese coach has lost just two of his opening 15 games in all competitions and the Swans have won four-straight home games in the Premier League to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

They are far from safe, but they are the form team in the bottom half of the table and have the momentum. Carvalhal knows it and the king of analogies was at it again after another big win.

“We moved things around today, rested some players and I am very happy. Our level of intensity is very high and the players are in a very good way,” Carvalhal said. “There are games where you must listen to the music of the opponent. We made West Ham dance to our music and it was rock and roll.”

Carvalhal would have been tapping his feet on the sidelines all game long as the Swans started brightly and never let West Ham settle.

Jordan and Andre Ayew made West Ham’s defense squirm, while the Swans were dangerous from set pieces and solid at the back. Everything was right about their performance.

“We have had some important victories since I arrived but this was the best performance,” Carvalhal said. “We are near to what I want us to do in all aspects of the game.We are progressing, it was an important victory. We lost last week and I said we would learn. It was my fault that we lost last week, we were too open.”

That’s been the key to Carvalhal’s success: humility. He has been laughing and joking in press conferences, dishing out Portuguese pastries for journalists and delivering hilarious analogies whenever he can to try and lift the mood.

When Swansea win, he salutes the players. When they lose, he blames himself.

Carvalhal has been a breath of fresh air and to think he was fired by second-tier Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season, the man himself has grasped a chance to step up to the Premier League for the first time in his career and give Swansea a real chance of survival.

When he arrived nobody gave them a chance of staying up. Now, you’ll find few who will bet against the Swans being in the Premier League next season.

Bundesliga wrap: Schalke goes second, Leipzig drops sixth

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2018, 2:59 PM EST
RB Leizpig were the losers of the weekend as the congested battle for UEFA Champions League places continued down the home stretch of the Bundesliga season.

Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bayer Leverkusen wins mean last season’s runners-up sit sixth with nine matches to play.

Schalke 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Marko Pjaca scored his second goal in five Bundesliga appearances to push Schalke past Hertha Berlin on the day and ahead of rivals BVB on the table.

RB Leipzig 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

The hosts couldn’t find a way to defy BVB after red-hot Marco Reus canceled out Jean-Kevin Augustin’s opener to leave it level at halftime.

BVB remains unbeaten under Peter Stoger, and Christian Pulisic was a late sub for the visitors with Marco Reus and Andre Schurrle drawing starts on the wings.

Stoger did admit he felt Reus was off, though it seems razor-thin onside to these eyes:

“I already noticed that Reus’ foot was offside, it was an outstanding pass which we worked on being able to play. If you find the right way there you can be dangerous, that’s what we did here.”

Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Lucas Alario’s 39th minute goal was joined by Julian Brandt’s below goal to give the visitors a two-goal lead, but Admir Mehmedi scored a minute after Brandt to set up a grandstand finish. All that arrived for Wolfsburg, however, was William’s second yellow card to condemn the hosts to 10 men on the edge of stoppage time.

Elsewhere
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Werder BremenRECAP
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Hannover 96
Augsburg 0-2 Hoffenheim
Hamburg 0-0 Mainz — Hosts miss PK, have VAR overrule goal
Koln vs. Stuttgart — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Freiburg vs. Bayern Munch — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 24 19 3 2 55 18 37 10-2-0 9-1-2 60
 FC Schalke 04 25 12 7 6 39 30 9 7-4-2 5-3-4 43
 Borussia Dortmund 25 11 9 5 50 31 19 5-4-3 6-5-2 42
 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 12 6 7 33 27 6 6-3-4 6-3-3 42
 Bayer Leverkusen 25 11 8 6 45 33 12 5-4-3 6-4-3 41
 RB Leipzig 25 11 6 8 38 34 4 7-4-2 4-2-6 39
 1899 Hoffenheim 25 9 8 8 40 38 2 6-4-2 3-4-6 35
 Mönchengladbach 25 10 5 10 33 37 -4 6-3-4 4-2-6 35
 FC Augsburg 25 8 8 9 33 32 1 5-4-4 3-4-5 32
 Hannover 96 25 8 8 9 32 35 -3 6-3-3 2-5-6 32
 Hertha BSC Berlin 25 7 10 8 30 31 -1 4-4-4 3-6-4 31
 VfB Stuttgart 24 9 3 12 20 27 -7 8-1-3 1-2-9 30
 SC Freiburg 24 6 11 7 25 38 -13 5-6-1 1-5-6 29
 Werder Bremen 25 6 9 10 24 30 -6 4-4-4 2-5-6 27
 VfL Wolfsburg 25 4 13 8 28 33 -5 2-7-4 2-6-4 25
 FSV Mainz 05 25 6 7 12 29 42 -13 5-2-5 1-5-7 25
 Hamburger SV 25 4 6 15 18 35 -17 3-4-6 1-2-9 18
 1. FC Köln 24 4 5 15 22 43 -21 2-3-7 2-2-8 17

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle: No problems at Anfield

By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
  • Salah scores 32nd of season
  • Mane notches 14th
  • Reds reclaim second

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah led Liverpool to an easy-enough win in the Premier League.

This time it was a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Anfield, sending the Reds second before Manchester United plays Crystal Palace on Monday.

Liverpool and Manchester United meet up on March 10 at Old Trafford.

Newcastle remains in the thick of the relegation race, and will play a huge six-pointer versus Southampton on March 10.

Liverpool started with heavy possession as expected, and Sadio Mane was on the doorstep to a goal within five minutes.

Mohamed Salah hammered a volley off Paul Dummett in the 12th minute as the Reds continued to knock at the door.

Salah then attempted a wild shot from an acute angle that nearly beat Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to the near post, but the backstop tipped it wide of the goal.

A horrific giveaway by DeAndre Yedlin looked to have set Liverpool up for its opener, but Florian Lejeune closed down Salah before the Egyptian could score yet another goal.

The Magpies had a moment or two around the half hour mark, including a lashing over the goal by Dwight Gayle, who’s had a moment or two himself versus Liverpool.

Salah got his goal in the 40th minute off an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain-led break, taking his feed and potting behind Martin Dubravka.

Loris Karius made an outstanding save on Mohamed Diame at the start of stoppage time.

Oxlade-Chamberlain remained a danger, and a 53rd minute break forced another timely intervention from Newcastle to thwart Roberto Firmino.

Mane soon put the Reds ahead by two, with a 56th minute goal, Firmino cueing up the Senegalese sensation for another Liverpool marker.

Aside from a Joselu penalty shout, there wasn’t much to cheer about the final 20 minutes for either side.

USMNT teenager Tim Weah makes PSG debut

PSG/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2018, 1:06 PM EST
What a moment for 18-year-old U.S. national team product Tim Weah.

The Son of Liberian soccer legend George Weah (who is currently the President of Liberia) made his full debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, with the forward coming on as a second half sub in PSG’s 2-0 win at Troyes in Ligue 1.

He didn’t seem overawed by the occasion or to be on the pitch alongside the likes of Dani Alves and Thiago Silva, with Weah coming on in the 77th minute and having a shot late on in a breakaway as PSG closed out the win to go 14 points clear atop the table.

Weah will likely get plenty of minutes for the runaway leaders of the French top-flight in the final months of the season, with Unai Emery without Brazilian superstar Neymar who is out until May following ankle surgery.

Big things are expected of Weah who shone for the U.S. U-17 at the World Cup in India in 2017, with the New York City born product signing a new deal at PSG last June which runs until 2020.

It may be a stretch to see him follow in his dad’s footsteps and be crowned Player of the Year, but boy is Weah an exciting prospect at center forward for the USMNT.

A frontline of Christian Pulisic, Weah and Josh Sargent is something U.S. fans will be drooling over in years to come…

Moyes “embarrassed” in Wales, updates scary Reid injury

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2018, 12:59 PM EST
David Moyes is bitterly disappointed in his players as West Ham United dipped closer to the relegation zone with a 4-1 hammering in Wales.

Swansea scored early and often, and the Irons could only manage a Michail Antonio consolation marker in the 78th minute.

The loss has the Irons just three points above the drop zone, and Moyes doesn’t need X’s and O’s or a tactics board to break down the loss, taking the blame for his players’ poor performance.

From the BBC:

“We played so bad. I couldn’t assess it, it was that poor.

“The fans travelled through the snow to get here and we let them down badly. That was the poorest performance since I came here. I’m embarrassed.”

There’s reason to be concerned, as West Ham’s run-in is dastardly: Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City are all on the docket, and Leicester, Everton, and Burnley aren’t walkovers. Southampton and Stoke City at home are must-win for Moyes’ men.

West Ham also had a scary injury to Winston Reid, in which the New Zealand defender was stretchered off with his neck in a brace after his knee bent in grotesque fashion.

Moyes admitted the knee is a bigger concern than the head, which is good considering the player was knocked unconscious.

“Winston Reid is conscious, he was knocked out, we are more worried about the injury to his knee than the knock to his head. He’s an important player for us so we hope it’s not too bad.”