Tottenham 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Son the star

- Son finishes first half team goal
- Then latches onto beautiful Kane cross
- Spurs move third for time being
Heung-Min Son scored a pair of goals as Tottenham Hotspur cruised past Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Spurs are unbeaten in 17 matches and hasn’t lost to a promoted side in 16. They are a point ahead of Liverpool, who kicks off versus Newcastle to finish Saturday’s matches.
Huddersfield Town sees its two-match winning run end, and is three points clear of the drop zone.
There was an early injury… to a referee. Mike Jones hurt his calf in warm-up and needed to swap spots with fourth official Kevin Friend.
Jonas Lossl made a fine save on Harry Kane, and the latter won a dangerous free kick in the 19th minute. Christian Eriksen presided over the chance, and his shot was deflected wide of the goal by the wall.
Son scored a terrific goal to give Spurs a well-earned lead, dancing around Lossl to finish a very well-worked team goal. It started with an Eriksen pick and fine vision by Eric Dier.
Lossl made another good stop on Kane in the 38th minute, collecting the well-protected rebound.
Terence Kongolo got away with what should’ve been a penalty kick award to Son and Spurs.
The South Korean wasn’t deterred and scored a goal within two minutes when Kane delivered a remarkable cross over the Town defense and onto the path of Son.
His second, Spurs second, Town’s death knell on the day.