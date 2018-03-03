Tottenham 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Son the star

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Son finishes first half team goal

Then latches onto beautiful Kane cross

Spurs move third for time being

Heung-Min Son scored a pair of goals as Tottenham Hotspur cruised past Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs are unbeaten in 17 matches and hasn’t lost to a promoted side in 16. They are a point ahead of Liverpool, who kicks off versus Newcastle to finish Saturday’s matches.

Huddersfield Town sees its two-match winning run end, and is three points clear of the drop zone.

There was an early injury… to a referee. Mike Jones hurt his calf in warm-up and needed to swap spots with fourth official Kevin Friend.

Jonas Lossl made a fine save on Harry Kane, and the latter won a dangerous free kick in the 19th minute. Christian Eriksen presided over the chance, and his shot was deflected wide of the goal by the wall.

Son scored a terrific goal to give Spurs a well-earned lead, dancing around Lossl to finish a very well-worked team goal. It started with an Eriksen pick and fine vision by Eric Dier.

Lossl made another good stop on Kane in the 38th minute, collecting the well-protected rebound.

Heung Min Son is a footballing treasure who scores goals and lifts the human spirit with his passion and love for the game — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 3, 2018

Danny Williams is playing his 19th Premier League game today. That’s two more than Landon Donovan, one more than DaMarcus Beasley, and equal to Eddie Johnson. 🇺🇸 — Paul Carr (@PaulCarrTM) March 3, 2018

Terence Kongolo got away with what should’ve been a penalty kick award to Son and Spurs.

The South Korean wasn’t deterred and scored a goal within two minutes when Kane delivered a remarkable cross over the Town defense and onto the path of Son.

His second, Spurs second, Town’s death knell on the day.

