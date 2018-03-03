USMNT teenager Tim Weah makes PSG debut

What a moment for 18-year-old U.S. national team product Tim Weah.

The Son of Liberian soccer legend George Weah (who is currently the President of Liberia) made his full debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, with the forward coming on as a second half sub in PSG’s 2-0 win at Troyes in Ligue 1.

He didn’t seem overawed by the occasion or to be on the pitch alongside the likes of Dani Alves and Thiago Silva, with Weah coming on in the 77th minute and having a shot late on in a breakaway as PSG closed out the win to go 14 points clear atop the table.

90+4' Weah denied in the 1v1 with Zelazny!! Almost!!!! #ESTACPSG — PSG English (@PSG_English) March 3, 2018

Weah will likely get plenty of minutes for the runaway leaders of the French top-flight in the final months of the season, with Unai Emery without Brazilian superstar Neymar who is out until May following ankle surgery.

Big things are expected of Weah who shone for the U.S. U-17 at the World Cup in India in 2017, with the New York City born product signing a new deal at PSG last June which runs until 2020.

It may be a stretch to see him follow in his dad’s footsteps and be crowned Player of the Year, but boy is Weah an exciting prospect at center forward for the USMNT.

A frontline of Christian Pulisic, Weah and Josh Sargent is something U.S. fans will be drooling over in years to come…