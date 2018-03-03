Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

Wood heads home late winner

Everton took lead through Tosun

First win in 12 PL games for Burnley

Just 1 away win in 23 games for Everton

Burnley came from behind to beat 10-man Everton 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood grabbing second half goals after Cenk Tosun gave Everton an early lead.

It marked the first time Burnley have come from behind to win a Premier League game under Sean Dyche.

The Clarets dominated large spells of the game but Sam Allardyce‘s side had plenty of chances to score and were made to pay for their lack of composure in front of goal. To add insult to injury Ashley Williams was sent off late on for elbowing Barnes in the face.

With the win Burnley solidify their spot in seventh and have 38 points, while Everton remain in ninth on 35 points after three defeats in their last four games.

Burnley had plenty of joy out wide early on but it was Everton who had the first big chance of the game. After the ball was cut back from the left, Walcott fired well over with the goal gaping as his teammate Tom Davies seemed to get in his way.

At the other end Jack Cork blazed over and Johan Berg Gudmundsson’s cross caused Jordan Pickford to palm it away, but then Everton hit the Clarets with the opener.

Walcott’s cross from the right was flicked on by Seamus Coleman and Tosun nodded home his first Everton goal following his big money move from Besiktas in January.

Before the break the game opened as Burnley searched for an equalizer with Pickford brilliantly denying Ashley Barnes’ header, while Everton were dangerous on the break as Nick Pope denied Walcott.

In the second half Burnley kept up the pressure as Pickford denied Lennon, then stopping Ben Mee‘s header with another fine stop. The equalizer finally arrived for Burnley as Matt Lowton‘s fantastic ball caught out Michael Keane and Barnes raced in on goal before beating Pickford at his near post after poor positioning. 1-1.

Burnley went close to a winner soon after as Gudmundsson’s cross deflected just wide of onrushing attackers, while Everton introduced Wayne Rooney off the bench to try and go ahead for a second time.

At the other end Barnes almost scored a carbon copy of his first goal but Pickford got his angles right to deny the English striker, while Oumar Niasse blazed over with Everton dangerous late in the game on the break.

Gylfi Sigurdsson showed fine composure in the box to set up a chance but the Icelandic playmaker pushed his shot just wide of the far post and Everton were made to pay for that.

A corner from the left found Wood at the back post and the sub headed home from close range to seal a first win in 12 for Burnley. Late on Williams was shown a straight red card for elbowing Barnes in the face as he waited for a free kick to compound Everton’s misery.

