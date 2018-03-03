Watch Live: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

7 wins in a row at home for Swansea for the first time since 2004

Swansea have won four PL home games in a row

Hammers who have one win in their last six

Swansea City continued their fine form as they hammered West Ham 4-1 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday to ease their relegation fears.

The Swans surged into a 2-0 lead as Ki drilled home and Mike Van der Hoorn headed in a second, while Andy King and Jordan Ayew piled on the misery for West Ham in the second half.

With the win Swansea moved up to 13th place and have 30 points, while West Ham drop to 14th on 30 points.

The Swans started brightly and were rewarded as Ki’s low shot from distance beat Adrian but West Ham’s goalkeeper will have been disappointed to have been beaten from that range.

A corner from Swansea then caused chaos as Declan Rice eventually cleared off the line to deny Federico Fernandez amid a mad scramble.

There was then a lengthy delay as Winston Reid twisted under his under weight and appeared to hurt his left knee badly. The Hammers center back was eventually stretchered off as Mark Noble and Swansea’s Andre Ayew (formerly of West Ham) squared up in the aftermath.

3 – After a 14 game spell without a goal or an assist for Swansea City in the Premier League, Ki Sung-yueng has had a hand in three goals in his last four league apps (two goals, one assist). Opener. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018

Van der Hoorn then put Swansea 2-0 up just before half time as he nodded home from a corner to give the Swans a deserved two-goal lead.

Swansea made it 3-0 soon after half time as King prodded home following Andre Ayew’s header being saved. Game over.

On the break Marko Arnautovic looked like he would pull one back but he dinked his shot straight at Lukasz Fabianski and that effort summed up the Hammers’ afternoon in South Wales.

It got worse for West Ham as Andre Ayew was brought down in the box by Cheikhou Kouyate and his brother Jordan stepped up to finish off a mercurial display from Swansea.

Michail Antonio, on as a half time sub, scored a consolation goal for the second game running as he spun in the box and hammered home a low shot.

