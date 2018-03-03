Watford 1-0 West Brom: Deeney buries Baggies

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

West Brom eight points adrift

Watford climbs ninth

Deeney scores in 300th league app

Troy Deeney‘s second half goal led Watford to a 1-0 win over struggling West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

It was the sixth-straight loss for West Brom, who may make its second managerial switch of the season. The Baggies are eight points back of 17th place Southampton with nine matches to play.

The Hornets revived their season and sit four points back of seventh, seven clear of the relegation zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Both sides came out shooting, but deflections or inaccuracies stopped the goalkeepers from action.

Johnny Evans nearly hooked the back-end of a corner kick off Orestis Karnezis, the goal post, and in, but the goalkeeper wrangled the orb.

Richarlison was pulled early in the second half. healthy, which was a bit surprising for a match begging for a difference maker. Stefano Okaka, however, has been in good form.

But it was Deeney, on his 300th league appearance for Watford, who had ages alone with Ben Foster after slipping past the West Brom defense. Finishers gonna finish. 1-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

300 – Troy Deeney has scored in what was his 300th league appearance for Watford – he also scored on his 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th for the club. Stalwart. pic.twitter.com/BZIJr0CYyT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola