Andreas Gebert/dpa via AP

Bundesliga: Bayern’s title march continues with 4-0 win (video)

Associated PressMar 4, 2018, 4:45 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich moved to a huge 20-point lead in the Bundesliga with only nine rounds left after a 4-0 win at Freiburg on Sunday, while Cologne’s slim hopes of survival took a hit.

Two goals in three minutes set Bayern on course for its 20th win in 25 games, leaving it just a matter of time before the Bavarian powerhouse wraps up its record-extending sixth consecutive title.

Jupp Heynckes’ side showed that last weekend’s draw at home to Hertha Berlin was only a temporary scare after a 15-game winning streak.

Thomas Mueller was at the heart of Bayern’s first goal after 24 minutes in which either side could have scored. The Bayern forward’s cross came back off Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu’s heel, and Mueller reacted quickly to send the ball back, where it ricocheted off Soyuncu and goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow to go in.

Corentin Tolisso then hammered a brilliant shot from around 30 meters (yards) inside the top right corner.

Sandro Wagner, playing in place of the rested Robert Lewandowski, killed any notion of a contest early in the second half after being set up by Mueller.

Mueller crowned his performance with the fourth goal — a half-volley to Joshua Kimmich’s corner at the near post — with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Cologne’s chances of an unlikely escape from relegation were hit as Stuttgart came from behind to win 3-2 on an afternoon to forget for goalkeeper Timo Horn.

Veteran striker Claudio Pizarro fired Cologne into an early lead and his side went on to dominate the first half.

Yuya Osako, who had sent Pizarro through, thought he’d scored himself toward the end of the half after Vincent Koziello managed to get the ball from goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler. But the video referee concluded the Hannover `keeper had the ball under control and the goal was disallowed.

It went from bad to worse for Cologne just before the break. Mario Gomez equalized against the run of play, and then scored again when Horn let his harmless shot slip through his arms. Stuttgart forward Daniel Ginczek consoled the Cologne `keeper.

“I’m not making any excuses. It’s a ball that a goalkeeper should get. It’s brutal, especially after such a good first half,” Horn said.

Andreas Beck made it 3-1 early in the second half, shooting inside the far post from a difficult angle, when again Horn looked far from impressive.

Cologne struggled to create chances afterward as Stuttgart sat back and defended, though Milos Jojic got the home fans going again when he scored late with a fine free kick.

Stuttgart held on, however, to climb to ninth with its fourth successive win under new coach Tayfun Korkut, who is unbeaten in five.

Home fans shouted Horn’s name after the game to show their support.

“That’s a huge gesture from the fans and one I’m grateful for,” the goalkeeper said.

Cologne remains bottom with just four wins, eight points from safety.

La Liga: Messi powers Barcelona past Atleti; title all but secured

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 4, 2018, 3:48 PM EST
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid, the last remaining title challengers to the Barcelona buzzsaw, fell by the wayside on Sunday, as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Co., proved a task too tall for Diego Simeone’s men. With the gap between the first- and second-place sides at just five points entering Sunday’s clash at the Camp Nou, an Atleti win — and Barca’s first defeat of the league season — would have set up a furious race for the title with 11 games still to play.

Alas, Messi scored the game’s only goal to send the Blaugrana eight points clear of Los Rojiblancos and all but officially crown the Catalans kings of Spain for the third time in four seasons (and seven out of the last 10).

The goal came 26 minutes into the first half, when Messi curled another pinpoint, postage-stamp free kick over the leaping wall and under the crossbar. Jan Oblak’s arguably one of the best five goalkeepers in the world, and he never, ever had a chance.

That makes 24 league goals for Messi this season, putting him four ahead of Suarez, and eight ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi also leads the league with a dozen assists, three Celta Vigo’s Pione Sisto. Hello, Ballon d’Or no. 6.

Real Madrid 3-1 Getafe (Saturday)

Another spot — and seven more points — down the league table, you’ll find the defending champions, Real Madrid. It’s been a season to forget for Zinedine Zidane’s side, and Los Blacos appear set to fight Valencia to the bitter end in the race for third, even following Saturday’s 3-1 dismantling of 10th-place Getafe.

Gareth Bale got things started in the 24th minute, followed by Ronaldo’s 15th goal of the league season just after halftime, and his 16th not long before full-time.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Valencia vs. Real Betis — underway
Sevilla 2-0 Athletic Bilbao
Villarreal 0-2 Girona
Deportivo La Coruña 1-1 Eibar
Leganes 2-0 Malaga
Real Sociedad 2-1 Alaves
Levante 1-1 Espanyol

SheBelieves Cup: USWNT draws France 1-1 (video)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
Mallory Pugh’s goal off a 35th minute scrum helped hosts USWNT to a 1-1 draw against France in its second match of the 2018 SheBelieves Cup.

The U.S. won the first SheBelieves Cup, and France won the 2017 edition.

The Sunday match was the front end of a doubleheader, with Germany and England up next.

Pugh punched a shot off Sarah Bouhaddi and into the goal a few moves after a Megan Rapinoe free kick to restore a deadlock that would last the match.

Her third goal of the year came just before Eugenie Le Sommer scored a beauty for France, the only way the visitors could overcome a fine performance from goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Conte defends defensive Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
MANCHESTER — It wasn’t the fact that Chelsea lost at Manchester City on Sunday, it was the way they lost.

Antonio Conte‘s reigning champs have surrendered their Premier League title in a fashion which is now becoming increasingly embarrassing.

At this stage last season they were 16 points better off than this season and with Conte’s men now five points off the top four, narrow back-to-back defeats at Manchester United and now Man City do not tell the whole story.

They had just 29 percent possession at City, lined up in a 5-4-1 formation with Eden Hazard as the false nine, and failed to have a shot on target in their 1-0 defeat. The scoreline didn’t tell the whole story as City cruised to victory with Conte yelling “stay, stay!” at his team throughout.

Chelsea’s defensive display against Barcelona in their recent UEFA Champions League clash looked like an attacking masterclass compared to this performance. You’d expect a midtable team to go to City and show this lack of attacking threat, but not Chelsea. Not the reigning champions.

With strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud sat on the bench, the first of whom wasn’t introduced until 12 minutes from time, Willian, Pedro and Hazard were once again tasked with playing up top.

Hazard cut a frustrated figure as he trudged off the pitch in the 90th minute to be replaced by Morata and didn’t glance in Conte’s direction as no handshake was offered. Hazard’s miserable demeanor summed up yet another abject display against a top team, with Chelsea winning just one of their five games away at the current top six this season.

Speaking after the game, Conte admitted that four defeats in five games isn’t good enough and admitted City showed just how far ahead of his team they are.

“We must have big regrets for the defeats against Bournemouth, Watford, United, but not today. I think today they showed the difference between them and us in this moment,” Conte said. “25 points is a big gap and I think that we can have regret for the other games but not for this because I think the effort of the players was an important effort. When you play against Manchester City, this kind of team, they are showing fantastic quality but at the same time fantastic mentality. When you match quality and mentality you become unstoppable.”

City were unstoppable but Chelsea were called “embarrassing” and their tactics branded a “crime against football” by pundits on Sky Sports in the UK.

Conte hit back at his critics.

“Yeah, but I think you have to accept every criticism but I am not so stupid to play against Manchester City open and to lose 3-0 or 4-0,” Conte said. “If I remember well, two days ago, Arsenal played twice against them and then you criticize Wenger a lot because they concede three goals in only 30 minutes. The pundit has to use the head to understand when you speak about tactics because I think you must have knowledge to speak about tactics and not only to speak in a stupid way.”

There was nothing stupid about the way Man City performed as Pep Guardiola‘s men passed Chelsea into oblivion and set yet another new record in this record-breaking season. City are on track to set the highest points tally in PL history, score the most goals in a single season and have the biggest winning margin in history.

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk about City’s record-breaking 902 passes completed, the highest number by a PL team since Opta started collecting the stats in the 2003/04 season, Guardiola wore a beaming smile as his ideals are now clearly embedded within his players.

“We try to play with the ball. We try with our power like a team. Sometimes it is more complicated when teams are aggressive. They were so organised today, it is like they play against Barcelona in the Champions League,” Guardiola said. “We spoke to move the ball quick, one or two touches, and control the counter attack from Hazard and Pedro because they are so good at it. Now we need three or four victories to be champions.”

There is a ruthless mentality about Man City that we associated with Chelsea under Conte last season.

Chelsea’s aura of invincibility disappeared long ago and this abject attacking displayed was perhaps the lowest point of their campaign as it proved just how far the reigning champs have fallen.

Conte’s time appears almost up as Guardiola’s City showcased exactly why they are worthy champions by easing by a lackluster and, at times, frightened Chelsea.

Guardiola hails “champion behavior” as Man City tops Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 1:58 PM EST
Pep Guardiola didn’t hold back in his celebrations after Manchester City concluded a tough 8-day span with a third-straight win.

This time, it was 1-0 against Chelsea following a pair of 3-0 defeats of Arsenal. Guardiola pumped his fists and crouched to scream toward the ground after the Silva-inspired win.

There was no need to excuse their heavy legs. City had three-quarters possession and double-digit more attempts than the visiting Blues.

The idea? Simply possess until the openings were created, and be cautious with Chelsea’s brilliant forward talents.

“We had to be careful against the counter attacks,” Guardiola said on NBCSN. “Hazard, Willian and Pedro are all quick players but we controlled it and we were quick with the ball. Nobody was making extra passes or extra touches. It’s not easy when they defend with nine players in their box.”

In the end, City has taken another step toward not just being Premier League champions, but achieving the feat in time to allow complete focus on the UEFA Champions League. From the BBC:

“It was so important, a win today is another step closer. We need four victories to be champions, it is in our hands and if our behavior is like today we will be champions.”