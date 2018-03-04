Cech says Brighton loss his fault; Wenger blames Man City losses

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is taking the blame for the Gunners’ 2-1 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

To be fair, the first goal was poor on both the keeper and his men. Cech was slow to collect a back post corner kick, which was nodded back across goal to an unmarked Lewis Dunk.

The second goal wasn’t unstoppable, but less on Cech.

Either way, the Czech goalkeeper hit Twitter to accept all responsibility for Arsenal’s fifth loss in six matches, saying, “If you want to win a game away of home in the best league in the world your GK can’t concede 2 goals like I did today … it’s simply not possible … The team fought back but the damage was done.”

Cech hasn’t been himself this year, but the loss is far more on his star center back of so many years, Laurent Koscielny (as well as what must be an insipid at worst and uninspired at best atmosphere under longtime manager Arsene Wenger).

As for Arsene Wenger, he’s missing any decent answers at all. He says his team was “heavy legged” in admitting the Top Four is “near impossible.”

Part of his response to Sunday’s loss, at least in the immediate throes of it, was to say this team didn’t respond to the twin losses to Manchester City.

That’s pretty much his job. And now it’s AC Milan in the Europa League, likely the Gunners’ only route to the UEFA Champions League.

“It is important to recover mentally and physically,” he said. “We are still jaded today, we gave a lot on Thursday night and you can see that today.”

Should we keep those words copied for a Thursday pasting?

