Cech says Brighton loss his fault; Wenger blames Man City losses

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 11:25 AM EST
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is taking the blame for the Gunners’ 2-1 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

To be fair, the first goal was poor on both the keeper and his men. Cech was slow to collect a back post corner kick, which was nodded back across goal to an unmarked Lewis Dunk.

The second goal wasn’t unstoppable, but less on Cech.

Either way, the Czech goalkeeper hit Twitter to accept all responsibility for Arsenal’s fifth loss in six matches, saying, “If you want to win a game away of home in the best league in the world your GK can’t concede 2 goals like I did today … it’s simply not possible … The team fought back but the damage was done.”

Cech hasn’t been himself this year, but the loss is far more on his star center back of so many years, Laurent Koscielny (as well as what must be an insipid at worst and uninspired at best atmosphere under longtime manager Arsene Wenger).

As for Arsene Wenger, he’s missing any decent answers at all. He says his team was “heavy legged” in admitting the Top Four is “near impossible.”

Part of his response to Sunday’s loss, at least in the immediate throes of it, was to say this team didn’t respond to the twin losses to Manchester City.

That’s pretty much his job. And now it’s AC Milan in the Europa League, likely the Gunners’ only route to the UEFA Champions League.

“It is important to recover mentally and physically,” he said. “We are still jaded today, we gave a lot on Thursday night and you can see that today.”

Should we keep those words copied for a Thursday pasting?

Messi records 600th career goal as free kick beats Atleti (video)

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 12:07 PM EST
Lionel Messi scored his 600th career goal, which is nice, and pushed Barcelona even closer to its 25th La Liga crown in a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The win gives Barca an eight-point lead on second place Atleti with 11 matches to play. Barca has 69 points, 15 better than Real Madrid.

Les Blaugranas have played 35 matches without a loss.

Barcelona lived in Atleti’s half to start the match, but couldn’t quite challenge Jan Oblak.

Andres Iniesta left the match after 35 minutes with what appeared to be a hamstring strain, suffered in the 22nd minute.

It was Messi who put Barca in front with a 26th minute strike, and it was classy. A swooping free kick from well beyond the 18 defied the paw of a flying Oblak to make it 1-0.

Atleti had a late goal ruled off when Diego Costa was offside before nodding an initial shot on goal that was deposited on the rebound.

Luis Suarez just missed a lofted offering in the first minute of stoppage time.

Messi saw yellow moments later in a challenge with Filipe Luis.

Conte fights tears in reflecting on former player Astori (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 11:01 AM EST
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte grew emotional while discussing his former player Davide Astori, who passed away overnight at the age of 31.

‘This is a tragedy,” Conte said. “It’s very difficult, at this moment, to find the right words for the family.”

Serie A postponed all Sunday matches to honor and mourn Fiorentina captain Astori, who Conte led as manager of the Italy national team.

“He was a great player but especially a fantastic guy,” said Conte while fighting back tears. “I stay really close to his family at this moment because he was only 31. It’s very difficult to explain this situation to his wife, his parents and daughter.”

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: Scattershot Gunners

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 10:24 AM EST
  • Dunk scores first top flight goal, 7′
  • Gross sets up two goals
  • Aubameyang gets one back
  • Gunners losers of five in six

Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray scored first half goals to power Brighton and Hove Albion to a memorable 2-1 win over free-falling Arsenal at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled Arsenal to within one, but the Gunners fell for the fifth time in six matches across all competitions. They are still comfortably sixth in the Premier League, eight back of fifth and five ahead of seventh.

Brighton pulls into 10th, seven points clear of the Premier League drop zone.

Arsenal’s next match? A Europa League first leg at an emotional AC Milan, who will no doubt be celebrating the life of deceased alum Davide Astori.

The fourth minute saw Mesut Ozil curl a left-footer just over the bar in a bid to end his seven-match scoreless run.

Brighton took the lead through Dunk in the 7th minute, a set piece goal headed back across goal after Petr Cech failed to claim at the back post. It was 1-0 against the run of play.

Pascal Gross sent in that corner kick, and he blasted a shot that required a diving save from Cech. The ensuing corner was poorly defended by Arsenal, but Jose Izquierdo show low and wide.

Cech had to collect from Knockaert, but was soon picking the ball out of his goal for a second time when Murray nodded Gross’ cross past him.

The Gunners got one back through Aubameyang, redirecting a Granit Xhaka pass off Mat Ryan and into the goal.

Cech had to punch an Ezequiel Schelotto speculation over the bar 10 minutes into the second half.

Ozil worked a 1-2 with Aubameyang to open up an effort that Ryan pushed out for a corner.

And Jack Wilshere earned a dangerous free kick when Dale Stephens made a sliding intervention around the hour mark. That led to a corner, but Ryan eventually eased the danger.

Sead Kolasinac‘s hard challenge on Schelotto led to the calling of a stretcher but no sending off. Schelotto was reportedly knocked out by the brutal bodycheck.

Izquierdo dribbled down the left flank and cut to the middle before curling wide of the near post as the game hit minute No. 71.

Seven minutes of stoppage time delivered an opportunity for Arsenal to steal a point, but Ryan collected Aubameyang’s shot through traffic.

Watch Live: Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
The reigning Premier League champions will sit more than a win outside the Top Four if it they fail to handle the soon-to-be champions at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Chelsea’s terrific 2016-17 has had fits and starts this season as they head to Manchester for a match-up with City, who beat the London outfit 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sept. 30.

Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are again on the bench for Chelsea, while Man City holds Vincent Kompany out of its back line.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Sane, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Toure, Foden, Gabriel Jesus.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Chalobah, Giroud, Morata.